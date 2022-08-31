ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

EL police say a shot was fired during a chase

By Iz Martin
 6 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials are looking for a man who pulled a weapon on someone early Wednesday morning and then led police on a chase.

According to Captain Chad Pride with the East Lansing Police Department, a call was made to the station around 2:49 a.m. about a man who pulled a weapon on someone on Lake Lansing Road.

Later on, police saw a man who matched the man’s description near a wooded area and went to talk to him, but he ran away.

As officers ran into the woods after the man, they heard a gunshot.

Officers said they are not sure if the shot was fired on accident, or if it was aimed toward an officer. However, police said they were certain a shot was fired.

Luckily, no one was hit by the shot.

Police later called in a drone with a heat sensor to overlook the wooded area for the suspect, but he got away.

Officers stayed out for a few hours searching for the man, but they are still haven’t found him.

ELPD was assisted by the Lansing Police Department in the search.

WLNS

Reckless driver caught going 100+ mph by Lansing Police

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One motorcyclist’s speeding did not go unnoticed by Lansing Police’s nightshift crew. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, a motorcyclist was driving more than 100 miles per hour when police made an attempt to pull the driver over. Despite the traffic stop attempt, the motorcyclist did not […]
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Police release ID of drowning victim on Williams Lake

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have released the identity of a drowning victim found in Williams Lake on August 28.According to Waterford Police, a resident saw the body floating facedown at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Brightwood Court near Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.  The body was later identified as 25 year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, of Chiapas, Mexico. Police say there is no evidence of foul play.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
msu.edu

MSU Alert: Reported Armed Robbery

The MSU Department of Police and Public Safety (DPPS) is investigating the report of an armed robbery. On September 4, 2022 around 3:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a reported armed robbery in the area east of Bogue St and south of Wilson Rd, near the Veterinary Medical Center. Officers quickly arrived on scene and spoke to both the victim and a witness. The suspects were not located after an extensive search by law enforcement and are believed to have left the area.
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Michigan State Police traffic stop ends in crash

CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – An attempted traffic stop by Michigan State Police ends in several charges for one driver in Shiawassee County. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, troopers tried to pull over a car driving 97 miles per hour on I-69 in Clinton County on Saturday. The suspect drove away and […]
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

