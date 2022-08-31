ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoals, IN

Body of Paxton Man Recovered from Sullivan Lake

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a Paxton man was recovered from Sullivan Lake Sunday. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the beach area of the lake at Sullivan County Park shortly before 4:00 PM because a swimmer had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Upon arrival, conservation officers...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
Lake Station, IN Woman Arrested After Jasper Crash Investigation

Jasper Police arrested a Lake Station, Indiana woman Sunday afternoon while investigating a property damage crash in the 25-hundred block of Newton Street. Officers say 59-year-old Sherry Fitzgerald-Pace was intoxicated when she backed into a vehicle. Police say she had a Blood Alcohol Level of .197 %, over twice the...
LAKE STATION, IN
South Carolina Man Arrested During Jasper Traffic Stop

Jasper Police arrested a Johns Island, South Carolina man during a traffic stop late Monday night at West Second and South Newton. 44-year-old Robert Martin is facing preliminary charges of Obstruction of Justice, OWI, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Martin is being held without bond in the Dubois...
JASPER, IN
Daviess Co. Arrests

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Odon teen Monday on a warrant for Rape. 19-year-old Tyler Vachon is being held on $100,000 bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 18-year-old Derrick Kolusch of Washington Monday for Battery. Kolusch is being held without bond. And Daviess...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Greene Co. Arrests

Police served a search warrant at a home on Iron Mountain Road in Greene County Friday that resulted in April Boyd, Shawn Toon and Kathleen Preece getting charged with burglary and other charges. Police found several things that were reported stolen, along with meth, pot, paraphernalia and illegally harvested ginseng.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Patricia McKinnon, 83, Vincennes

Patricia R. McKinnon, 83, passed away at 12:28 am on September 1, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital. Pat was born on January 1, 1939 in Vincennes and she is the daughter of Loren and Jewel Hill. Survivors include her sons, Rodney McKinnon and his wife Allison, Barry McKinnon and his...
VINCENNES, IN

