Road Closure Planned for State Road 358 Near Elnora in Daviess Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 358 south of Elnora in Daviess County is scheduled to be closed Monday, September 12th for pipe replacement operations. State Road 358 will be closed between County Road 300 East and County Road 425 East. Work is expected to be completed by...
Body of Paxton Man Recovered from Sullivan Lake
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a Paxton man was recovered from Sullivan Lake Sunday. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the beach area of the lake at Sullivan County Park shortly before 4:00 PM because a swimmer had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Upon arrival, conservation officers...
Lake Station, IN Woman Arrested After Jasper Crash Investigation
Jasper Police arrested a Lake Station, Indiana woman Sunday afternoon while investigating a property damage crash in the 25-hundred block of Newton Street. Officers say 59-year-old Sherry Fitzgerald-Pace was intoxicated when she backed into a vehicle. Police say she had a Blood Alcohol Level of .197 %, over twice the...
Drive-Thru High Dose Flu Clinic to be Held at Dubois Co. Health Dept. Friday
The Dubois County Health Department will be offering a HIGH DOSE drive-thru flu clinic on Friday for any individual 65 years of age and older. The Drive-thru clinic will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 AM at the health department at 11-87 South Saint Charles Street. The flu vaccine is...
South Carolina Man Arrested During Jasper Traffic Stop
Jasper Police arrested a Johns Island, South Carolina man during a traffic stop late Monday night at West Second and South Newton. 44-year-old Robert Martin is facing preliminary charges of Obstruction of Justice, OWI, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Martin is being held without bond in the Dubois...
Daviess Co. Arrests
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Odon teen Monday on a warrant for Rape. 19-year-old Tyler Vachon is being held on $100,000 bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 18-year-old Derrick Kolusch of Washington Monday for Battery. Kolusch is being held without bond. And Daviess...
Greene Co. Arrests
Police served a search warrant at a home on Iron Mountain Road in Greene County Friday that resulted in April Boyd, Shawn Toon and Kathleen Preece getting charged with burglary and other charges. Police found several things that were reported stolen, along with meth, pot, paraphernalia and illegally harvested ginseng.
Patricia McKinnon, 83, Vincennes
Patricia R. McKinnon, 83, passed away at 12:28 am on September 1, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital. Pat was born on January 1, 1939 in Vincennes and she is the daughter of Loren and Jewel Hill. Survivors include her sons, Rodney McKinnon and his wife Allison, Barry McKinnon and his...
