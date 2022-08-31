ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
radar kay
5d ago

where is the Dallas white police association? oh that's right we couldn't have that because that would be racist

Reply(12)
11
Lila Henry
6d ago

Good for you Mata for your quick and very appropriate decision. The communities of Dallas Texas have enough issues to deal with already. Thank you

Reply(1)
4
Sam Lindsey
5d ago

Why aren’t the WHITE police allowed to have a white police officer’s association? Not allowing it sounds RACIST to me!

Reply
6
 

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘A Bright Light:' Botham Jean's Sister Honors His Memory

From the street near Dallas Police Headquarters bearing his name to the mural depicting the young professional, Botham Jean is remembered and beloved for his faith and heart. “Today is a difficult day for me and also for the church,” Pastor Berry said. “Especially when we think about how Botham died.”
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Four years since Botham Jean's death

Former Dallas officer Amber Guyger is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Jean in 2018. Her appeal on her conviction and sentencing was denied in March 2022.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Panel Releases Final Report, Recommendations on Fort Worth Police Reform

Panel members studying Fort Worth policing have released their final report on recommended police reform. The panel of criminal justice experts was created in late 2019 after Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed in her home by ex-Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean. The panel’s work was intended to build upon the work of the city’s Task Force on Race and Culture.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grand Prairie Woman Indicted, Accused of Theft of $570,000 in Bitcoin

A 38-year-old Grand Prairie woman is facing an indictment in Dallas County for theft of more than $300,000 worth of Bitcoin. According to court documents obtained by NBC 5, Dallas Police said that in January 2021 Joann Vasquez was in possession of $570,000 worth of Bitcoin acquired through account passwords stolen from a home.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police end search for a critical missing woman

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police were searching for a critical missing person on Monday. Helen Valdez was last seen on Sept. 5 at 11:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of N. Central Expressway in Dallas. Around 6 p.m. the same day, police said she was found safe.Valdez was seen on foot, heading in an unknown direction. She may be confused and in need of help. Police describe Valdez as a 73-year-old White female. She is 5'2", 150 pounds, and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon v-neck shirt and blue jeans.Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and to reference case No. 161702-2022.
DALLAS, TX
Eddie Garcia
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Video Shows Confrontation Before Shots Fired at Irving Mall

A new video obtained by NBC 5 shows the chaotic moments at a North Texas mall when a man opened fire Sunday afternoon. The surveillance video appears to show a couple walking toward an exit at the Irving Mall. At the same time, a man in a light-colored shirt enters the mall and immediately confronts a man carrying a bag and a child in a car carrier.
IRVING, TX
dallasexpress.com

Juvenile Shot in Local Motel Room

An altercation in a Far North Dallas motel room on Sunday reportedly led to a young girl being shot. Police said the incident happened just after midnight on September 4 at the Red Roof Inn located in the 13600 block of North Central Expressway. Detectives said an argument broke out...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Dallas Residents Overwhelmingly Dislike ‘Catch & Release’

The Dallas Express recently asked Dallas residents to weigh in on pre-trial detainment, which is the incarceration or potential release of arrested individuals before they stand trial. When asked in a poll whether “charging and jailing a high percentage of arrested perpetrators rather than releasing them” was good or bad...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police officer on leave for attempting to circulate 'challenge coin' with racist images

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - "I'm not having it... it's not going to continue on my watch."Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia moved swiftly on Wednesday to condemn a 'challenge coin' that a white officer working in the department's South Central Division was attempting to circulate. The images on the coin, a culmination of racist stereotypes appearing to mock the Oak Cliff community.  "This coin and it's references... represent a drug dealer called 'doughboy'," explained Black Police Association President Terrance Hopkins. "This character has gold teeth, a grill, an AK 47 assault rifle in one hand and a stack of cash in the...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Doped IV Bags Linked to at Least One Dallas Death

In June, a local anesthesiologist died from what appeared to be a heart attack. However, further investigation by the Dallas County Medical Examiner discovered that the cause of death may have been related to an IV bag contaminated with a drug called bupivacaine, as reported by NBC Dallas. Dr. Melanie...
DALLAS, TX
People

'People Magazine Investigates': How a Seemingly Normal Suburban Texas Mom Went Down a Violent Path

Candy Montgomery decided to have an affair with her best friend's husband after accidentally colliding with him during a church volleyball game By all appearances, there was nothing unusual about Candy Montgomery. A stay-at-home mom, Candy lived with her husband and two children in the Dallas suburb of Wylie, Texas. She was a regular churchgoer, and it was at church where she met Betty Gore, a married mother and an elementary school teacher, and the two would become best friends. But the relationship would ultimately lead to Betty's death...
WYLIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police

A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
DALLAS, TX

