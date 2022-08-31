Read full article on original website
radar kay
5d ago
where is the Dallas white police association? oh that's right we couldn't have that because that would be racist
Reply(12)
11
Lila Henry
6d ago
Good for you Mata for your quick and very appropriate decision. The communities of Dallas Texas have enough issues to deal with already. Thank you
Reply(1)
4
Sam Lindsey
5d ago
Why aren’t the WHITE police allowed to have a white police officer’s association? Not allowing it sounds RACIST to me!
Reply
6
Bishop T.D. Jakes Gave His Most Controversial Messages This YearTom HandyDallas, TX
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Dallas MavericksAdrian HolmanDallas, TX
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘A Bright Light:' Botham Jean's Sister Honors His Memory
From the street near Dallas Police Headquarters bearing his name to the mural depicting the young professional, Botham Jean is remembered and beloved for his faith and heart. “Today is a difficult day for me and also for the church,” Pastor Berry said. “Especially when we think about how Botham died.”
WFAA
Four years since Botham Jean's death
Former Dallas officer Amber Guyger is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Jean in 2018. Her appeal on her conviction and sentencing was denied in March 2022.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Panel Releases Final Report, Recommendations on Fort Worth Police Reform
Panel members studying Fort Worth policing have released their final report on recommended police reform. The panel of criminal justice experts was created in late 2019 after Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed in her home by ex-Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean. The panel’s work was intended to build upon the work of the city’s Task Force on Race and Culture.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grand Prairie Woman Indicted, Accused of Theft of $570,000 in Bitcoin
A 38-year-old Grand Prairie woman is facing an indictment in Dallas County for theft of more than $300,000 worth of Bitcoin. According to court documents obtained by NBC 5, Dallas Police said that in January 2021 Joann Vasquez was in possession of $570,000 worth of Bitcoin acquired through account passwords stolen from a home.
Awful TX Woman Goes Viral in Parking Lot During a Racist Attack
A horrific racist tirade in a Plano, Texas parking lot has gone viral. By now, the offensive rant has been on screens across the country. The racist attack on 2 women has led to an arrest warrant for a 58-year-old Texas woman. AGGRAVATED AND TRIGGERED. Esmarelda Upton confronted two Indian...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Attorney Mark Melton Works to Confirm Forgery Claim in Client's Eviction Case
Clerks in a Dallas County justice of the peace court offered testimony supporting a local attorney's claim that someone faked a letter purportedly notifying a defendant of a change in a hearing date in her eviction case. Chantel Hardaway, a single mother of seven, said she didn’t know about the...
police1.com
Gunman walks up to cruiser, fires shotgun at Texas officer's head
SACHSE, Texas — A person with shotgun walked up to a parked police car northeast of Dallas and fired a shotgun at an officer’s head early Friday. A second officer in the car fired back, wounding the gunman. The two police officers in the small city of Sachse...
Dallas police end search for a critical missing woman
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police were searching for a critical missing person on Monday. Helen Valdez was last seen on Sept. 5 at 11:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of N. Central Expressway in Dallas. Around 6 p.m. the same day, police said she was found safe.Valdez was seen on foot, heading in an unknown direction. She may be confused and in need of help. Police describe Valdez as a 73-year-old White female. She is 5'2", 150 pounds, and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon v-neck shirt and blue jeans.Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and to reference case No. 161702-2022.
Police hunting for gunman who opened fire at the Irving Mall Sunday and more
Police are still looking for the gunman who opened fire at the Irving Mall Sunday. Shoppers scattered in panic around 4 p.m. when gunfire echoed through the mall.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Video Shows Confrontation Before Shots Fired at Irving Mall
A new video obtained by NBC 5 shows the chaotic moments at a North Texas mall when a man opened fire Sunday afternoon. The surveillance video appears to show a couple walking toward an exit at the Irving Mall. At the same time, a man in a light-colored shirt enters the mall and immediately confronts a man carrying a bag and a child in a car carrier.
wtaw.com
Suburban Dallas Man Admits Killing Ex-Girlfriend In Her College Station Apartment
A suburban Dallas man has admitted killing his ex-girlfriend in her College Station apartment nearly two years ago. But prosecutors say 24 year old Cristian Gonzales of Lewisville has not said why he stabbed and strangled 19 year old Angie Saucedo after a six month relationship. Gonzales was sentenced to...
Dallas Police Department offering active shooter response training
An active shooter response training program available to the public will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sept. 6 at It'll Do Club, 4322 Elm St. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) An active shooter response training program available to the public will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sept. 6 at It’ll Do Club, 4322 Elm St.
1 Person Killed In A Hit-Run-Accident In Dallas (Dallas,TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a fatal crash occurred in southeast Dallas early Saturday. The crash happened in the 7700 block of Great Trinity Forest Way at around 2 a.m. According to the officials, a black 2014 Chevy Silverado and [..]
dallasexpress.com
Juvenile Shot in Local Motel Room
An altercation in a Far North Dallas motel room on Sunday reportedly led to a young girl being shot. Police said the incident happened just after midnight on September 4 at the Red Roof Inn located in the 13600 block of North Central Expressway. Detectives said an argument broke out...
fox4news.com
'Game Changer': The technology helping Fort Worth police track down criminals
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are giving credit to a new camera system for helping tip them off to potential criminals. The Flock camera system started out as a company providing private video security in neighborhoods, but police nationwide now use the cameras for a specific purpose: scanning license plates.
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Dallas Residents Overwhelmingly Dislike ‘Catch & Release’
The Dallas Express recently asked Dallas residents to weigh in on pre-trial detainment, which is the incarceration or potential release of arrested individuals before they stand trial. When asked in a poll whether “charging and jailing a high percentage of arrested perpetrators rather than releasing them” was good or bad...
Dallas police officer on leave for attempting to circulate 'challenge coin' with racist images
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - "I'm not having it... it's not going to continue on my watch."Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia moved swiftly on Wednesday to condemn a 'challenge coin' that a white officer working in the department's South Central Division was attempting to circulate. The images on the coin, a culmination of racist stereotypes appearing to mock the Oak Cliff community. "This coin and it's references... represent a drug dealer called 'doughboy'," explained Black Police Association President Terrance Hopkins. "This character has gold teeth, a grill, an AK 47 assault rifle in one hand and a stack of cash in the...
dallasexpress.com
Doped IV Bags Linked to at Least One Dallas Death
In June, a local anesthesiologist died from what appeared to be a heart attack. However, further investigation by the Dallas County Medical Examiner discovered that the cause of death may have been related to an IV bag contaminated with a drug called bupivacaine, as reported by NBC Dallas. Dr. Melanie...
'People Magazine Investigates': How a Seemingly Normal Suburban Texas Mom Went Down a Violent Path
Candy Montgomery decided to have an affair with her best friend's husband after accidentally colliding with him during a church volleyball game By all appearances, there was nothing unusual about Candy Montgomery. A stay-at-home mom, Candy lived with her husband and two children in the Dallas suburb of Wylie, Texas. She was a regular churchgoer, and it was at church where she met Betty Gore, a married mother and an elementary school teacher, and the two would become best friends. But the relationship would ultimately lead to Betty's death...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police
A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
