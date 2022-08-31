ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawangunk, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Drowning on the Delaware

BARRYVILLE – Firefighters from a number of departments in Sullivan responded to a drowning on the Delaware River at Barryville on Saturday afternoon as part of the county Dive Task Force. Orange and Pike County firefighters and the National Park Service joined the sic-hour search effort. “These divers were...
BARRYVILLE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Drivers Outraged Over Removal of Traffic Light

The traffic light at a busy Hudson Valley intersection is being taken down and drivers are not happy about it. It was announced this week that workers will be removing a traffic light in the Town of Poughkeepsie. The project is expected to take place on Thursday and drivers are being warned of delays as the light is taken down and replaced with stop signs.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WNYT

3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday

The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
TROY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Housing Issue Featured in The New York Times

The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely amazing. It's within an hour and a half drive from Albany and New York City. It's a great place to live if you're a commuter. The area offers all kinds of things from recreation, dining, and entertainment. It's also extremely beautiful. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live. If you can afford it and it doesn't seem like many can these days.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man dies after falling off upstate NY bridge

NEW YORK - A man from upstate New York died Tuesday when he fell off a Hudson Valley bridge after his car broke down and he attempted to get to safety. According to the New York State Police, at around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man falling from the Newburgh Beacon-Bridge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Winter Prediction Is Looking Pretty Brutal For New York State

If you were hoping for a mild winter this year in New York State, the chances for that are not looking good. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023. The Almanac says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other will experience bone-chilling cold.
ENVIRONMENT
WIBX 950

Want A Pistol Permit In New York State? These Are The New Requirements

Starting today, Thursday, September 1, 2022, there are major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. The new changes include an educational piece to the application process, as well as testing. What Has Changed With New York's Pistol Application?. Gun Training Course Requirement. Any...
POLITICS
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky State Police to conduct checkpoints for holiday weekend

Kentucky State Police will perform traffic checkpoints across the area over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law,...

