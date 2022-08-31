Read full article on original website
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network
Drowning on the Delaware
BARRYVILLE – Firefighters from a number of departments in Sullivan responded to a drowning on the Delaware River at Barryville on Saturday afternoon as part of the county Dive Task Force. Orange and Pike County firefighters and the National Park Service joined the sic-hour search effort. “These divers were...
Who’s to Blame for Counterfeit Bills in the Hudson Valley?
To the frustration of Hudson Valley residents, more "motion picture money" has made its way into circulation, this time in New Paltz, NY. Film and television crews have recently spent record amounts of real money in our area, but are they to blame for the recent influx of fake bills being spent in real life?
‘Don’t bring drama to your own home’ – Mount Vernon mayor responds to string of Labor Day weekend crimes
Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard did not hold back on her Facebook page after a series of unconnected crimes happened in Mount Vernon Saturday night, including a shooting.
Serious Accident on Route 17 Destroys Truck, Leaves Behind Devastation
The accident took place Tuesday morning. As summer comes to a close and schools in the Hudson Valley begin to open up it's the perfect time to remind drivers to slow down and follow posted speed limits. It is a message we've all heard many times but some might need a reminder as to how dangerous our Hudson Valley roads can be.
Hudson Valley Drivers Outraged Over Removal of Traffic Light
The traffic light at a busy Hudson Valley intersection is being taken down and drivers are not happy about it. It was announced this week that workers will be removing a traffic light in the Town of Poughkeepsie. The project is expected to take place on Thursday and drivers are being warned of delays as the light is taken down and replaced with stop signs.
WNYT
3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday
The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
4 Dead, 8 Hurt After Van Leaves Hudson Valley Party City Warehouse
Four people were killed and eight others injured after a van left a Hudson Valley Party City. Three of the dead work in the Hudson Valley. 4 Dead After Van Leaves "Upstate New York," Heading To New York City. All of the injured were inside a shuttle van that flipped...
31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off in Dutchess County
The 31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off in Dutchess County on Friday.
Hudson Valley Housing Issue Featured in The New York Times
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely amazing. It's within an hour and a half drive from Albany and New York City. It's a great place to live if you're a commuter. The area offers all kinds of things from recreation, dining, and entertainment. It's also extremely beautiful. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live. If you can afford it and it doesn't seem like many can these days.
WNYT
Assistant Attorney General known for New York State Lemon Law, passes away
Most New Yorkers are probably familiar with the state’s Lemon Law. It protects car buyers from being scammed or misled into buying substandard or dissatisfying automobiles that aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. But chances are, you are unfamiliar with the individual who gave us that...
Bus Assault In Newburgh Causes Traffic on New York State Thruway
Police confirmed an assault on the New York State Thruway led to traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, New York State Police confirmed a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.
What Went On In Building 23 of New York State’s Infamous ‘Lobotomy Hospital?’
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illnesses. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
4 Popular Hudson Valley Locations That Always Have Someone Asking for Money
Have you noticed people asking for money at these locations?. Last weekend I spent a lot of driving time in the Fishkill, Beacon, and Newburgh areas and was asked at least four times for money by four different people at four different intersections. Honestly, I don't remember this ever happening before, once maybe, but never four times in one day.
fox5ny.com
Man dies after falling off upstate NY bridge
NEW YORK - A man from upstate New York died Tuesday when he fell off a Hudson Valley bridge after his car broke down and he attempted to get to safety. According to the New York State Police, at around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man falling from the Newburgh Beacon-Bridge.
Winter Prediction Is Looking Pretty Brutal For New York State
If you were hoping for a mild winter this year in New York State, the chances for that are not looking good. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023. The Almanac says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other will experience bone-chilling cold.
Want A Pistol Permit In New York State? These Are The New Requirements
Starting today, Thursday, September 1, 2022, there are major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. The new changes include an educational piece to the application process, as well as testing. What Has Changed With New York's Pistol Application?. Gun Training Course Requirement. Any...
New York State expected to adopt California’s electric car mandate
“The technology is such that the vehicles just don’t perform that well in cold weather,” said Scott Lambert, the trade group’s president. “We don’t all live in southern California.”
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky State Police to conduct checkpoints for holiday weekend
Kentucky State Police will perform traffic checkpoints across the area over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law,...
Did you feel it? 2 earthquakes rumble Tuesday night in parts of New Jersey, USGS says
Two earthquakes rumbled Tuesday night in Morris County.
Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force Arrests NY ‘Gang’ Member
A man who police say admitted to being part of a well-known street gang was arrested following an investigation into a shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an arrest was made in connection to an April shooting in the City of Poughkeepsie.
