ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox46.com

Concord mall shooting: Suspect dies; 911 calls released

An armed suspect who exchanged gunfire with Concord police officers at the Concord Mills mall last week has died in the hospital, authorities announced on Tuesday. Several 911 calls connected to the incident have also been released. LATEST QCNEWS.COM.
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Concord, NC
fox46.com

'Junkyard' Jandrew arrested in Rowan County murder

A suspect was arrested for the murder of a man last year in Salisbury, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. ‘Junkyard’ Jandrew arrested in Rowan County murder. New COVID booster shots available tomorrow around …. 2 people shot following argument at Ladson DMV. Wanted: Person of interest in...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

Nearly 1K customers without power in northeast Charlotte

Nearly 1,000 customers are without power in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning, Duke Energy reported. Nearly 1K customers without power in northeast Charlotte. Wanted: Person of interest in deadly shooting by …. Meck County Health Dir: ‘All key COVID indicators …. Customers take one last look at Midnight Diner before...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Customers lose power in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over 1,000 customers were without power in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning, Duke Energy reported. According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, 803 customers lost power in the area of North Tryon Street, Eastway Drive and Old Concord Road. The cause of the outage...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concord Mills#Shooting#Queen City News
fox46.com

Customers take one last look at Midnight Diner before relocation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the last Sunday at its latest location, Midnight Diner customers ordered their last meals before the big move. On Monday, the restaurant announced they were relocating via social media saying, “the last 12 years in this spot have been amazing… We greatly appreciate all the love & support over the years.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Labor shortage looms over Labor Day, Charlotte union workers say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Discussing a labor shortage on a day celebrating the workforce may seem somewhat oxymoronic, but it is on the minds of many people that were taking part in Charlotte’s holiday festivities. “We are seeing staffing issues, especially at UPS to maintain the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Sunday Outlook: hot and humid, scattered PM showers in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A summery stretch continues through the holiday weekend!. Expect some clouds today. Temperatures stay on the hot side with highs in the upper 80s, dew points creep up keeping us on the humid side. A few showers and storms could bubble up on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Exclusive: 1-on-1 with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles

Mayor Vi Lyles outlined her top priorities for the Queen City at the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. As she begins her third term, the mayor detailed her key goals and gave updates on her Racial Equity Initiative.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy