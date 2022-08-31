Read full article on original website
Suspect dies in hospital; 911 calls released in Concord Mills mall officer-involved shooting: Police
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An armed suspect who exchanged gunfire with Concord police officers at the Concord Mills mall last week has died in the hospital, authorities announced on Tuesday. Several 911 calls connected to the incident have also been released. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign...
Audio: Police release 911 calls in drive-by shooting that injured 4-year-old boy in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released several 911 calls in connection to a drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 4-year-old boy in southeast Charlotte. The shooting happened Monday evening, Aug. 29, in the 7100 block of Wallace Road. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here...
Man held gun to victim’s head, fired at officers in Gaston County, police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of holding a gun to someone’s head at a Gaston County home on Sunday was shot and injured by police after authorities said he fired multiple shots at officers, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said...
'Junkyard' Jandrew arrested in Rowan County murder
A suspect was arrested for the murder of a man last year in Salisbury, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. ‘Junkyard’ Jandrew arrested in Rowan County murder. New COVID booster shots available tomorrow around …. 2 people shot following argument at Ladson DMV. Wanted: Person of interest in...
Customers lose power in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over 1,000 customers were without power in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning, Duke Energy reported. According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, 803 customers lost power in the area of North Tryon Street, Eastway Drive and Old Concord Road. The cause of the outage...
Monday, September 5, Midday Weather Update
It continues to be a wet Labor Day around the Charlotte area as showers and storms continue into Monday afternoon. Some heavy downpours and localized flooding are possible.
Customers take one last look at Midnight Diner before relocation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the last Sunday at its latest location, Midnight Diner customers ordered their last meals before the big move. On Monday, the restaurant announced they were relocating via social media saying, “the last 12 years in this spot have been amazing… We greatly appreciate all the love & support over the years.”
Labor shortage looms over Labor Day, Charlotte union workers say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Discussing a labor shortage on a day celebrating the workforce may seem somewhat oxymoronic, but it is on the minds of many people that were taking part in Charlotte’s holiday festivities. “We are seeing staffing issues, especially at UPS to maintain the...
Sunday Outlook: hot and humid, scattered PM showers in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A summery stretch continues through the holiday weekend!. Expect some clouds today. Temperatures stay on the hot side with highs in the upper 80s, dew points creep up keeping us on the humid side. A few showers and storms could bubble up on...
Exclusive: 1-on-1 with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles
Mayor Vi Lyles outlined her top priorities for the Queen City at the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. As she begins her third term, the mayor detailed her key goals and gave updates on her Racial Equity Initiative.
