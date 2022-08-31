For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Gulfport Energy (GPOR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO