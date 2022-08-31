ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo

The New York Yankees are promoting Ronald Guzman to the big league club, per Marly Rivera. Although this is good news for Guzman, it is not a good sign for Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had missed 4 games in a row but was listed as day-to-day. But Guzman’s promotion likely signals an IL trip for Rizzo. […] The post Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed

New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen as […] The post Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury

The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury

Andrew Benintendi will require surgery after it was revealed that he broke the hook of his hamate bone. His season is not necessarily over, but it is a major setback. However, Harrison Bader may be able to return from his injury sooner rather than later. Aaron Boone shared that Bader may be in line to […] The post Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed

The New York Yankees decided against parting ways with all of their top-three ranked prospects ahead of the MLB trade deadline, including shortstop Anthony Volpe. Even as Volpe, who currently ranks at No. 5 in MLB.com’s prospect rankings, was regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move away from the Yankees, he stayed put […] The post Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Blue Jays: 1 player who must step up for Toronto amid AL East race with Yankees, Rays

The Toronto Blue Jays are on a hot stretch, with their bats coming alive and exploding to carry the team to a bunch of wins which further thinned down the gap between them and the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East division. There is still plenty of baseball left to play this September, and with the Yankees shockingly melting down like ice cream under the desert sun and the Rays not that far in front of them, the Blue Jays could end up stunning the rest of the majors by winning the division. It will take an all-hands-on-deck approach for the Blue Jays to pull off a remarkable feat like that, and that also means needing Jose Berrios to step up.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update

The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Shohei Ohtani hilariously autographed Kody Clemens’ 68.4 MPH strikeout ball

As if there are not enough reasons to love Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, here he comes again with another reminder that he’s not just an incredible baseball player but also a fantastic human being. Remember when Detroit Tigers outfielder Kody Clemens stepped on the mound late in the blowout loss to the Angels […] The post Shohei Ohtani hilariously autographed Kody Clemens’ 68.4 MPH strikeout ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury

The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Phillies receive major updates on Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin, others

The Philadelphia Phillies received major updates on Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin, and others on Tuesday, per Yahoo Sports. The Phillies are aiming to snap their 10-year playoff drought. Philadelphia has not made the postseason since 2011 but can change that by clinching an NL Wild Card spot in 2022. However, they have needed to rely on unsung heroes to step up in the wake of a number of various injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

1 Phillies player who must step up in NL Wild Card race with Brewers

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to snap a 10 year playoff drought. They haven’t seen postseason action since 2011 but are trying to change that in 2022. However, they have struggled as of late and are aiming to avoid a collapse. The Phillies will obviously benefit if stars such as Bryce Harper and Aaron Nola […] The post 1 Phillies player who must step up in NL Wild Card race with Brewers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Athletics prediction, odds and pick – 9/6/2022

The Atlanta Braves take their talents to the West Coast to face the Oakland Athletics! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Athletics prediction and pick. This interleague matchup should be a good one. This game will be a battle between two elite young starters. Despite both teams heading in opposite directions, the Athletics are competing and have proven to win games against the top teams. The A’s are only (50-85) and will likely finish the season with a bottom-3 record in the MLB. The Braves are on the verge of potentially tieing the New York Mets for first in the NL East record-wise. They are (84-51) on the season which is just one game behind the Mets.
OAKLAND, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors holding pre-training camp workout for 4 veteran free agents

The Golden State Warriors’ penultimate roster spot is still earmarked for Andre Iguodala, and it remains likely they’ll leave the 15th and final roster spot open throughout 2022-23, either saving against the luxury tax or holding out hope for an impact addition on the buyout market before the playoffs. With training camp fast approaching on September 24th, though, Golden State is turning over every roster-building stone regardless.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
