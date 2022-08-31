Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Alex Rodriguez’s message to Aaron Judge after tying his Yankees home run record
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge recorded his 54th home run of the season, and sure enough, team legend Alex Rodriguez couldn’t be prouder. After all, Judge’s latest homer pushes him into a tie with A-Rod for the most home runs in a single season by a right-handed batter in team history.
Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo
The New York Yankees are promoting Ronald Guzman to the big league club, per Marly Rivera. Although this is good news for Guzman, it is not a good sign for Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had missed 4 games in a row but was listed as day-to-day. But Guzman’s promotion likely signals an IL trip for Rizzo. […] The post Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed
New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen as […] The post Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 fatal flaw the Astros must address in the final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs
As the Houston Astros hold a commanding 10.5-game lead in the American League West, they have their sights set on not only making the 2022 MLB playoffs, but winning the whole thing. With just around a month left in the regular season, what could be the biggest elements of their roster that will hold them back in their quest?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘It surprised me how relaxed he is’: Trevor Story blown away by this Red Sox rookie
Boston Red Sox star Trevor Story is impressed by rookie Triston Casas. Casas is one of MLB’s most exciting prospects and has made quite the impression in his Red Sox debut. Story commented on what stood out the most about Casas in his first MLB game, per Mass Live.
Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury
The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury
Andrew Benintendi will require surgery after it was revealed that he broke the hook of his hamate bone. His season is not necessarily over, but it is a major setback. However, Harrison Bader may be able to return from his injury sooner rather than later. Aaron Boone shared that Bader may be in line to […] The post Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed
The New York Yankees decided against parting ways with all of their top-three ranked prospects ahead of the MLB trade deadline, including shortstop Anthony Volpe. Even as Volpe, who currently ranks at No. 5 in MLB.com’s prospect rankings, was regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move away from the Yankees, he stayed put […] The post Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Blue Jays: 1 player who must step up for Toronto amid AL East race with Yankees, Rays
The Toronto Blue Jays are on a hot stretch, with their bats coming alive and exploding to carry the team to a bunch of wins which further thinned down the gap between them and the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East division. There is still plenty of baseball left to play this September, and with the Yankees shockingly melting down like ice cream under the desert sun and the Rays not that far in front of them, the Blue Jays could end up stunning the rest of the majors by winning the division. It will take an all-hands-on-deck approach for the Blue Jays to pull off a remarkable feat like that, and that also means needing Jose Berrios to step up.
MLB・
Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update
The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was...
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Mariners prediction, odds, pick – 9/6/2022
The Chicago White Sox take on the Seattle Mariners. Check out our MLB odds series for our White Sox Mariners prediction and pick. Johnny Cueto gets the ball for the White Sox, while Logan Gilbert will start for the Mariners. Johnny Cueto has been outstanding for the White Sox in...
Shohei Ohtani hilariously autographed Kody Clemens’ 68.4 MPH strikeout ball
As if there are not enough reasons to love Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, here he comes again with another reminder that he’s not just an incredible baseball player but also a fantastic human being. Remember when Detroit Tigers outfielder Kody Clemens stepped on the mound late in the blowout loss to the Angels […] The post Shohei Ohtani hilariously autographed Kody Clemens’ 68.4 MPH strikeout ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury
The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies receive major updates on Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin, others
The Philadelphia Phillies received major updates on Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin, and others on Tuesday, per Yahoo Sports. The Phillies are aiming to snap their 10-year playoff drought. Philadelphia has not made the postseason since 2011 but can change that by clinching an NL Wild Card spot in 2022. However, they have needed to rely on unsung heroes to step up in the wake of a number of various injuries.
1 Phillies player who must step up in NL Wild Card race with Brewers
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to snap a 10 year playoff drought. They haven’t seen postseason action since 2011 but are trying to change that in 2022. However, they have struggled as of late and are aiming to avoid a collapse. The Phillies will obviously benefit if stars such as Bryce Harper and Aaron Nola […] The post 1 Phillies player who must step up in NL Wild Card race with Brewers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 player who must step up for the White Sox amid AL Central race with Twins, Guardians
The Chicago White Sox have failed to meet expectations this season. After winning the American League Central last season, they were widely expected to do the same this season. Instead, they haven’t been able to replicate their success from last season, and have instead been one of the most disappointing teams in the entire league.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/6/2022
A premier AL East showdown is on the horizon as the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles will do battle on the diamond this evening. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Blue Jays-Orioles prediction and pick will be unveiled. Winners of five straight including the first two...
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Athletics prediction, odds and pick – 9/6/2022
The Atlanta Braves take their talents to the West Coast to face the Oakland Athletics! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Athletics prediction and pick. This interleague matchup should be a good one. This game will be a battle between two elite young starters. Despite both teams heading in opposite directions, the Athletics are competing and have proven to win games against the top teams. The A’s are only (50-85) and will likely finish the season with a bottom-3 record in the MLB. The Braves are on the verge of potentially tieing the New York Mets for first in the NL East record-wise. They are (84-51) on the season which is just one game behind the Mets.
Warriors holding pre-training camp workout for 4 veteran free agents
The Golden State Warriors’ penultimate roster spot is still earmarked for Andre Iguodala, and it remains likely they’ll leave the 15th and final roster spot open throughout 2022-23, either saving against the luxury tax or holding out hope for an impact addition on the buyout market before the playoffs. With training camp fast approaching on September 24th, though, Golden State is turning over every roster-building stone regardless.
‘Completely vulnerable’: Twins’ Chris Archer, Carlos Correa discussed Astros cheating scandal in the showers
Minnesota Twins pitcher Chris Archer got completely and brutally honest on teammate Carlos Correa in a recent interview with Chris Rose. Rose asked Archer if he and Correa, who was formerly a member of the Houston Astros, ever discussed the Astros cheating scandal. And Archer did not provide a generic answer, per Chris Rose Sports.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
109K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0