An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
What is killing thousands of fish & marine life on water shores in the San Francisco Bay Area?James PatrickSan Francisco, CA
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in OaklandIBWAAOakland, CA
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
RUMOR: Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen spotted on a date with Michael Jordan’s son
It looks like Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen has found a new beau. Interestingly, though, the man in question is the son of Pippen’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. According to TMZ, Larsa and Marcus Jordan were spotted in Miami together while eating in a Japanese restaurant....
Report: Carmelo Anthony receiving increasing interest from 1 team
Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned into September, but that could be about to change with reported interest from one team. Links between Anthony and the Boston Celtics are “starting to gain traction,” according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The 38-year-old is looking to land with a championship contender, and the Celtics have a need for bench shooting after Danilo Gallinari’s season-ending injury in World Cup qualifying.
Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley Controversy
Is Charles Barkley being too hard on Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant?. Many believe the Turner Sports analysts's comments are controversial and over the line. Barkley, along with his co-worker Shaquille O'Neal, have dubbed Durant's career a "failure." “Yeah, if you go back and look at his career,” O’Neal said....
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Los Angeles Lakers Land Derrick Rose In Major Trade Scenario
As summer draws to a close, we’re finally gaining a clear picture of how the NBA will look in 2022-23. For much of the season, there were more rumors than actual events. Still, the league saw its share of moves that will irrevocably alter its landscape. Most recently, Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Will End Their Beef On Lakers: "If We Know Russ Is Still Happy And Happy To Be There And All That Good Stuff, They Should Be Alright."
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are now teammates after the Utah Jazz sent the controversial point guard to Los Angeles in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. As soon as this move was announced, many people brought up the long-time beef between Bev and Russ, predicting how awkward their interactions would be.
Report: Danny Ainge celebrated as if he’d kept Chris Paul from joining Lakers himself when Clippers won trade war
In December of 2011, the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to acquire guard Chris Paul from the New Orleans Hornets. However, the deal fell through. The NBA owned the Hornets at the time, and former league commissioner David Stern blocked the deal from happening. In the end, Paul landed with the...
1 Clippers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the deepest teams in the NBA right now. Coach Tyronn Lue worked his magic by leading his squad to the eighth seed despite the absence of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers failed to get past the play-in tournament, but there were many revelations who stepped up as the go-to guys, namely Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reacts To Photo Of Himself, Bronny, And Bryce Doing The Same Dunk: "Triple Entendre. Three Kings."
LeBron James is one of the best superstars in the game today and there's no doubt that he is widely viewed as the greatest small forward in history. He has dazzled many with his athleticism and passing ability, and during his career, James has shown that he is an elite all-around player.
Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward
Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward. NBA Training Camp begins in a few weeks and although things fell through for the New York Knicks in their hopes to acquire Donovan Mitchell, they may not be finished making changes to their roster. There remains one player on the Knicks roster that would like to be traded. According to the New York Post, Knicks forward Cam Reddish wants a bigger role and doesn’t envision that being a possibility in New York.
BREAKING: Trail Blazers To Sign Former Lakers And Spurs Player
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Portland Trail Blazers are signing Devontae Cacok. The 25-year-old has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.
Lakers News: The Latest On A Possible Carmelo Anthony Return
Might another 2003 draftee return to L.A. for his 20th NBA season?
Philadelphia 76ers Land Jordan Clarkson In Major Trade Scenario
Oftentimes, NBA fans assume that a team’s starting lineup is composed of its 5 best players. Those fans should be referred to any number of cliches about assumptions. In most cases, that assumption would hold correct. On the other hand, sometimes, a team’s sixth man can be just as important as the players on the floor when the opening buzzer sounds.
Marcus Smart gets brutally honest on harsh reality Celtics face after Danilo Gallinari injury
One of the biggest moves the Boston Celtics made in the offseason was nabbing Danilo Gallinari from the Atlanta Hawks. The Italian forward had a bit of a resurgence in the last few years, proving he’s still a capable piece to a winning team. Boston was counting on him to provide a different look for their frontcourt in the 2022 – 2023 season.
‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice
Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook can’t stand each other. There’s just no way these two can get along now that they’re on the same team with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, it seems like this might not actually be the case. Beverley spoke to the press on Monday following a practice session with his […] The post ‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He smoked me’: Michael Jordan gets personal on JR Smith trash talk that wasn’t even during basketball
As fans of the NBA know all too well, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan takes everything personally. While most of Jordan’s peers receive the brunt of his competitive fire on the basketball court, especially during the 1990s when Jordan led the Bulls to two separate three-peats, he is just as ruthless off the court. And JR Smith, a two-time NBA champion in his own right, had to learn this the hard way when he played golf with the 59 year-old Hall-of-Famer assumed by most to be the greatest basketball player of all time.
Warriors holding pre-training camp workout for 4 veteran free agents
The Golden State Warriors’ penultimate roster spot is still earmarked for Andre Iguodala, and it remains likely they’ll leave the 15th and final roster spot open throughout 2022-23, either saving against the luxury tax or holding out hope for an impact addition on the buyout market before the playoffs. With training camp fast approaching on September 24th, though, Golden State is turning over every roster-building stone regardless.
Dirk Nowitzki fires back at Gilbert Arenas’ comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo
Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas previously criticized Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. His comments received backlash from all over the sports world. Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki is the latest person to react to Arenas’ Antetokounmpo comments. “He (Giannis Antetokounmpo) is one of the best players in the...
Marcus Smart drops truth bomb on Celtics’ NBA Finals loss to Warriors
Marcus Smart is not hiding the fact that the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals was tough, but he is assuring everyone they have learned their lesson. Of course Smart didn’t wish to learn that lesson the “hard way,” but it has already...
Paolo Banchero reveals latest reason he is fired up to be with Magic
It’s been a while since the last time the Orlando Magic actually mattered in the NBA. But Paolo Banchero is poised to change that, as he comes across as someone who is a franchise-savior, which the Magic obviously hope he would turn out to be. If anything, Paolo Banchero is loving the fact that he is now playing on the same team as the guys he used to watch growing up in Washington, particularly Markelle Fultz and Terrence Ross.
