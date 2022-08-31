Read full article on original website
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
US News and World Report
Israeli Attacks Squeeze Iranian Aerial Supplies to Syria, Sources Say
AMMAN (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters. Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military...
Satellite image: Israel attack damaged Syrian airport runway
An Israeli attack targeting a Syrian airport tore a hole in the runway and also damaged a nearby piece of tarmac and structure on the military side of the airfield, satellite photos analyzed Friday by The Associated Press showed. The attack Wednesday night on Aleppo International Airport comes as an Israeli strike only months earlier took out the runway at the country's main airport in the capital, Damascus, over Iranian weapons transfers to the country. Syria's state-run SANA news agency acknowledged the attack Wednesday, without offering details on the damage or what was targeted. The satellite photos taken Thursday...
War monitor: Israeli strike targeted missile depot in Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — Satellite imagery showed widespread destruction at a giant military facility in western Syria targeted in a recent Israeli airstrike, and the head of a Syrian opposition war monitor said Sunday the strike targeted a depot housing hundreds of middle-range missiles for Iran-backed fighters. Syrian state media reported after the Thursday night attack near the cities of Tartus and Hama that two people were wounded and fires were sparked in nearby forests. It added that the missiles were fired from over the Mediterranean and most of them were shot down. Syrian opposition activists at the time said the strike targeted an arms depot and a scientific research center near the central town of Masyaf, a government stronghold. Masyaf is almost half way between the coastal city of Tartus and the central city of Hama. The Times of Israel on Sunday published images taken by Planet Labs PBC and provided by Aurora Intel, a network that provides news and updates based on open-source intelligence.
Ukrainian soldier patrolling Chernobyl says deaths in Russia's war are 'catastrophic' and worse than anything he's seen in years of fighting
A Ukrainian soldier serving near Chernobyl but who has also served in the Donbas wrote a reflection on death for the NYT. Artem Chekh said that the scale of death in Russia's war is worse than anything he saw in the Donbas years earlier. Chekh served in a conflict against...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
americanmilitarynews.com
China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
Ukraine nuclear plant worker says Russia evacuated its personnel ahead of attacks on Zaporizhzhia
EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian staff operating the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) knew Russian forces were responsible for attacks on the plant after Moscow's Rosatom technicians were evacuated ahead of time, one former worker told Fox News Digital. Russia has occupied the plant since March along with a "limited number" of experts...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Mushroom cloud erupts at Russian base after ‘first Ukrainian missile strike’ on Crimea sends tourists fleeing from beach
A MUSHROOM cloud erupted in the sky after an attack on a Russian airbase in Crimea that sent tourists running for their lives. Amid speculation the facility had been hit by Ukrainian missiles in the nations first strike, President Zelensky vowed they will "never give up" the annexed region. Shocking...
Drone strike hits Russia's Black Sea fleet in Ukraine's occupied Crimea
Russia’s naval headquarters for its Black Sea fleet in Ukraine’s occupied Crimea was hit by a drone Saturday, a Russian official said. The Moscow installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, took to Telegram to confirm the hit and said a drone crashed into the roof of the building.
International Business Times
13,000 Belarus Ex-Military And Police To Join War In Ukraine; 'Key Motive' Is Money
Thousands of active and former Belarusian military and police members are expected to join the war in Ukraine to fight alongside the Russian army, a Ukrainian official said Thursday. Oleksii Hromov, head of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said at least...
Experts say the Russian hypersonic missile Kinzhal is not a 'hypersonic weapon.' Here's why
In March this year, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced that it had used its hypersonic Kinzhal missile during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The announcement was nothing more than a marketing gimmick to pump Russia's position as a defense supplier, Sandboxx News reported last week. Hypersonic weapons are the...
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
John Bolton says he's 'embarrassed' that an Iranian Revolutionary Guard member offered the 'low price' of just $300,000 to assassinate him
The Department of Justice announced Thursday that Bolton, former national security advisor under Trump, was the target of a failed assassination plot.
Putin's only ally in Europe is keeping his distance from Russia's war in Ukraine
Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, has steered his country closer to Russia. Those tightening ties have included rhetorical and logistical support for Russia's war in Ukraine. But Lukashenko has avoided direct involvement in the war, which would only worsen his problems at home. On August 24, Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander...
Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged about his country's advanced weapons on Monday. He said during a speech that they are "years, perhaps even decades" ahead of foreign rivals. But on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to use outdated Soviet-era armor due to heavy losses. Russian President Vladimir...
Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine
A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
Putin’s on the brink
In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
