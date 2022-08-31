Sweden’s Karolinska University Hospital Admits Illegally Firing Jewish Doctor After Antisemitism Complaint

Saturday morning report for the major trauma service in the hospital I work in: It’s been a busy night with eleven new patients. Four have tried to kill themselves. One phrase stands out: “He jumped because he can no longer afford to eat”. Major trauma can affect anyone, and every year across London thousands of people from all walks of life suffer potentially life changing – or life ending – injuries. Like many diseases though, trauma disproportionately affects those who are socially or financially disadvantaged. Now we are seeing more and more people who find themselves in this position, no...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 HOURS AGO