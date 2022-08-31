Ubisoft has some good news for those who are still playing some of their older, but most classic games, particularly Assassin's Creed lovers. One of the downsides of modern gaming is that almost all games have some kind of online functionality. Some of it is just leaderboards, some of it is a special mechanic, but some have online modes. In the late 2000s and early 2010s, there was a major push for some of the biggest franchises to implement multiplayer modes. This is how we ended up with single player games like Assassin's Creed getting PVP modes with unique progression systems and whatnot. Still, Assassin's Creed found a unique angle and tried its best to make it work, creating some fans along the way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO