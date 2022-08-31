Read full article on original website
Sony has revealed that a staggering 11 games from PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will be coming to PlayStation Plus later this month. As expected, PS Plus Essential subscribers can look to add three new games to their library (Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem) starting next week on September 6th. And while this lineup might be pretty solid in its own right, PS Plus members subscribed to the Premium and Extra tiers of the service are going to get a big haul this month.
For most modern gamers, playing the newest games on the most recent consoles is usually the goal. When it comes to the PlayStation 5, anyone who's lucky enough to get their hands on this console amid ongoing shortages is most certainly looking forward to new and highly anticipated titles like God of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. But sometimes, we want to be able to play some of our favorite older games on new machines too.
House of the Dragon is now available for free on YouTube. Thanks, Amazon!
Those who are purchasing Hogwarts Legacy for PlayStation are actually getting an extra exclusive quest that PC, Switch and Xbox players won't be able to experience at release. Cheeky bludgers. For a lot of fans, this is the Harry Potter game that they've been waiting for, with the glittering visuals...
Gamer Narrowly Avoids Bullet To The Head While Playing On Their PC
One gamer very narrowly avoided disaster yesterday after they apparently almost got hit with a stray bullet while playing Apex Legends. Twitter user @YTMikeCheck posted a series of images documenting the aftermath of the event, and explaining what happened. “A stray shot from someone yesterday almost hit my head while...
Ubisoft has some good news for those who are still playing some of their older, but most classic games, particularly Assassin's Creed lovers. One of the downsides of modern gaming is that almost all games have some kind of online functionality. Some of it is just leaderboards, some of it is a special mechanic, but some have online modes. In the late 2000s and early 2010s, there was a major push for some of the biggest franchises to implement multiplayer modes. This is how we ended up with single player games like Assassin's Creed getting PVP modes with unique progression systems and whatnot. Still, Assassin's Creed found a unique angle and tried its best to make it work, creating some fans along the way.
Paramount+ and Showtime have combined into a single streaming app. The full bundling follows an initial move last year to unify the billing of the two, with significant discounts, as Paramount Global was looking to give an extra boost to Paramount+. Formerly known as CBS All Access, the streaming service rebranded in 2021. New subscribers will be able to sign up for Paramount+ With Showtime for $7.99 a month for the basic, ad-supported service and $12.99 for the ad-free version. Current subscribers can upgrade to the bundle within their app. After the introductory discount ends October 2, the bundle will cost $11.99...
Xbox Game Pass is undoubtably a really great deal. The immense amount of fantastic games available to subscribers is basically unmatched by any other gaming subscription service (sorry, PS Plus), especially given the many huge day-one releases that arrive there. While you're here, check out this super satisfying Xbox 360...
FromSoftware has crafted itself a reliable reputation so in the lead up to the release of Elden Ring, I’d say expectations were pretty high. That being said, no one could have predicted the cultural behemoth that Elden Ring was about to become. The title has already entered the US top 10 best-selling games of all-time so it’s no surprise that others want in on the studio’s winning formula - and Sony and Tencent have now made that abundantly clear.
CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer has confirmed that future Call of Duty titles will be part of Game Pass, but still come to PlayStation on the same day of release. As the purchase of publisher Activision Blizzard by Microsoft continues forward, more details regarding how the new catalog of IP that Xbox will inherit will be handled are coming to light. The most notable part of the deal in the console space concerns the massive Call of Duty franchise, which has been a mainstay on bestselling games lists for over a decade straight. Sony previously had the marketing rights to the series before the purchase was set in motion, and recently made statements arguing that Xbox making the series exclusive would influence console purchasing decisions.
It’s a big day for Electronic Arts - potentially. A brand new rumour swept across the internet this afternoon suggesting that Amazon could announce an imminent buyout of the company and whilst this is yet to officially be confirmed, it’s got people talking nonetheless. Amidst all of that though, details have leaked on EA’s upcoming Need For Speed game.
For years at this point, most Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been generally pretty disappointed with the service's offering of monthly free games. As Microsoft has started to more heavily support Xbox Game Pass, the free titles that come to Xbox's Games with Gold program have started to dwindle. Now, that disappointment has only become greater as Microsoft is soon set to discontinue free Xbox 360 games from the service at the start of October. Luckily, many Xbox Live Gold members have at least found that these 360 additions are going out on a high note in September.
PlayStation’s trophy system is great. Beyond the oh-so-satisfying notifications popping up in the corner of the screen to tell you, ‘hey, you did something cool’, they also provide a way to compare game progress with your friends, and determine just how dedicated players are to their favourite titles. What’s that? You don’t have a Platinum trophy for Bugsnax? Fake fan.
Earlier this week, we seemingly discovered the title of Ubisoft’s next Assassin’s Creed project. Several prominent leakers revealed that the title is set to be Assassin’s Creed Mirage, with the game set in ninth century Baghdad. It’s likely that we’ll get a full reveal at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward on 10 September but already, another AC leak appears to have slipped out into the world.
The Last of Us Part I is a game that’s divided opinion ever since it was announced. Remakes aren’t new, yet this particular one seems to have stirred up a fair bit of debate. Maybe it’s because it’s already been remastered and still holds up very well to this day. Perhaps it’s because the original The Last of Us isn’t as old as remade games typically are. Either way, it’s been divisive but the reviews tell a completely different story.
The day is finally here. The Last of Us Part I has officially been released into the world and I’m sure most of you reading this will already have your hands on a copy. If you haven’t, you may be intrigued to know that the game’s received rave reviews. In our own review, I wrote that “fans will find no better way to experience this story, and first-time players are likely to discover a new all-time favourite,” rating the game a stellar nine.
Update: According to CNBC, there are no current plans for Amazon to make a bid for EA. The original sources of the rumour from GLHF (via USA Today) detailed below were removed from USA Today's article, due to violating their editorial standards in regards to the use of unvetted and unnamed sources.
We all love a bit of Silent Hill, don’t we? Despite a full decade passing by since the series’ last release (unless we’re counting P.T., of course), fans continue to be super dedicated to the franchise, and keep on spawning some really impressive Unreal Engine remakes of the various games.
All the way back in 2020, Hitman developer IO Interactive revealed their next project - tentatively titled Project 007. It’ll come as a surprise to absolutely no one that the AAA game is to be based on James Bond, bringing the UK’s most famous fictional spy back into the world of video games. A recent update is certain to disappoint fans though as it’s not the news we were hoping to hear after two years of development.
