PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – With less than two minutes left to the match ending in a scoreless draw, the Louisiana Christian University men’s soccer team found its hero in Sergio Pita Martín, who was able to get himself open and score the game winner to give the Wildcats a 1-0 win over the Blue Mountain Toppers Thursday night at Wildcat Field.

PINEVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO