Tamara Degner
6d ago
I'm not exactly sure what the problem is with this...Delta 8 is all over the state...you could regulate and tax the medical marijuana...just like alcohol and tobacco...
Sandy Bowers
6d ago
We can’t be the last state to legalize marijuana! How embarrassing for Nebraska to be known for living in the dark ages! 😡
Mike Alcorn
6d ago
I'm tired of these know it all brainwashed beliefs that medical marijuana is bad. I have an incurable disease that could definitely use this treatment, but they would rather villianize a person rather than allow treatment.
