Nebraska State

Tamara Degner
6d ago

I'm not exactly sure what the problem is with this...Delta 8 is all over the state...you could regulate and tax the medical marijuana...just like alcohol and tobacco...

Sandy Bowers
6d ago

We can’t be the last state to legalize marijuana! How embarrassing for Nebraska to be known for living in the dark ages! 😡

Mike Alcorn
6d ago

I'm tired of these know it all brainwashed beliefs that medical marijuana is bad. I have an incurable disease that could definitely use this treatment, but they would rather villianize a person rather than allow treatment.

KETV.com

DHHS giving town hall update on child welfare cases in Omaha, metro

OMAHA, Neb. — The state of Nebraska is giving an update on caring for thousands of child welfare cases in the metro region. Nebraska took over from Saint Francis Ministries at the end of June. This came after years of mismanagement allegations and a legislative probe against the Kansas-based...
OMAHA, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Post

Cost biggest barrier for Nebraska students

The biggest obstacle facing indigenous students in Nebraska completing college degrees is cost, according to a new collaborative study by the National Native Scholarships Providers. Angelique Albert - CEO of the Native Forward Scholars Fund - said the data show that scholarship providers have a role to play to shield...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmyu.tv

Wanted Utah felon arrested in Nebraska after police respond to crash

PAWNEE CITY, Neb. (KUTV) — A wanted felon from Utah is once again in police custody, thanks to the Nebraska Pawnee County Sheriff's Office. His picture was shared on Facebook by the sheriff's office, who also announced that they were responding to a "double fatality" at the campground where he was discovered.
UTAH STATE
capcity.news

Ranch owner: Corner-crossing damages could exceed $7M

In a disclosure statement, an attorney for Elk Mountain Ranch says four hunters diminished the value of the 22,000-acre property by between $3.1 million and $7.75 million when they passed through its airspace. The owner of Elk Mountain Ranch asserts that four Missouri hunters who corner-hopped to hunt public land...
WYOMING STATE
Person
David Stras
doniphanherald.com

Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row

Fellow inmates say death row inmate Patrick Schroeder killed himself Monday, after attempting suicide earlier this month. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the 45-year-old's death at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in a news release. But it declined to provide any details of his death, saying the cause...
TECUMSEH, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

Nebraska’s Lincoln ranked as third-best state capital for living in U.S.

LINCOLN — An online financial advice firm is ranking Lincoln as the nation’s third best state capital to live in, right behind Pierre, South Dakota, and Madison, Wisconsin. SmartAsset.com rated state capitals on a variety of factors, including estimated cost of living, unemployment rate, income growth, and high...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Meatpacking workers, advocates describe 'dehumanizing' conditions in Nebraska plants

Before Guadalupe Vega Brown moved to Lincoln in 2018, she cut and packaged meat in different Nebraska plants. Her work involved long days, physically demanding tasks and repetitive motions. After handling a knife for 10 hours, she’d come home tired and sore, pulling off her shoes with aching hands. It was hard work, she said — but that’s not what bothered her about her job.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Nebraska City News Press

A Special Nebraska Tradition

Nebraska has many traditions, but one of my personal favorites is our State Fair. For over a century and a half, the State Fair has served as an important annual forum to celebrate our state’s agricultural sector, as well as showcase the food, people, and culture that make Nebraska special. In fact, the tradition stretches all the way back to when Nebraska was just a U.S. territory.
NEBRASKA STATE
#Medical Marijuana#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The U S Constitution#U S Circuit
KSNB Local4

Fiesta Latina at the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With the official start of Hispanic Heritage month a little over a week away, it was time to fiesta at the Nebraska State Fair. The Fiesta Latina event was held on the fairgrounds, featuring dancing, a car show, and tasty beverages. The event is meant to help celebrate Hispanic cultures all across the globe.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
kscj.com

NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
ACLU
kscj.com

ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN CHARGED IN DRIVE BY SHOOTING

AN RURAL ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A WEEKEND DRIVE BY SHOOTING IN DIXON COUNTY. 35-YEAR-OLD ANDREW CHASE IS CHARGED WITH USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM, TERRORISTIC THREATS, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND DISTURBING THE PEACE. THE DIXON COUNTY...
DIXON COUNTY, NE

