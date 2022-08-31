ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

connecticuthistory.org

At the Sign of the Yellow Dragon: Hartford’s First Chinese Restaurants

While most European immigrants to the United States landed on the East Coast and made their way west across the continent, Chinese immigrants primarily arrived on the West Coast and traveled east. The first Chinese restaurant in America opened in San Francisco in 1849 to serve Chinese miners and laborers drawn by the gold rush. Almost 50 years later, in 1898, the first Chinese restaurant opened in Hartford.
Eyewitness News

New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
Eyewitness News

Collins Creamery voted winner of Channel 3 Ice Cream Social

(WFSB) – Collins Creamery was voted the best ice cream spot in Connecticut in Channel 3′s Ice Cream Social!. Our viewers decided the shop in Enfield has the best ice cream in the state. We went to 20 different spots around the state, and over 44,000 of you...
zip06.com

Wage Loss Rift Leads to State Investigation of Branford’s Donovan’s Reef

Staff complaints of non-payment by the owner of Branford’s Donovan’s Reef Restaurant & Catering are under investigation by the Connecticut Department of Labor Division (CTDOL) of Wage and Workplace Standards. In response to a request for information from Zip06/The Sound, CTDOL Communications Director Juliet Manalan said on Sept....
WTNH

West Hartford PD warn of check-washing scam

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department is warning about “check washing” scams. These con artists apparently change the payee names and often the dollar amounts on checks. Then fraudulently deposit them. Usually, they are stolen from mailboxes and literally washed in chemicals to clear the ink. Police say you can protect […]
WTNH

Motorcyclist critically injured in Southington accident

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainville man has been critically injured when his motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Queen Street in Southington early Saturday morning. Police say 31 year old John Reardon was riding his motorcycle north on Queen St. when just after 2 a.m. he collided with a southbound vehicle, being driven by […]
i95 ROCK

The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night

Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.
WTNH

Deer Lake sold to nonprofit for $5 million

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Deer Lake, a beloved summer camp in Killingworth, has officially been saved. On Thursday, the Boy Scouts’ Connecticut Yankee Council finalized a deal with a non-profit called Pathfinders for them to buy the land for nearly $5 million. Pathfinders will continue to operate the Deer Lake Camp and Wilderness School, which […]
NewsTimes

Connecticut’s annual garlic festivals: What you need to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether you're a fan of the pungent seasoning or simply like to keep away vampires, garlic is a plant that has ingrained itself in the worlds of both culinary and culture. Garlic is so cherished that Connecticut offers not only one, but two different garlic festivals in the fall.
WTNH

Crews respond to fire off Foxon Boulevard in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews are investigating the cause of a fire off Foxon Boulevard in New Haven on Thursday night. Officials say the fire happened near the KFC and Advance Auto Parts between Quinnipiac Avenue and Old Foxon Road. A supervisor told News 8 that fire crews were originally called out for a […]
News 12

Guide: Where to go apple picking in Connecticut

Looking to go apple picking this fall season? Check out some of the locations in Connecticut. Please check with the location before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. *Note: Locations may have adjusted hours and COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines. Beardsley's Cider Mill & Orchard. 278...
