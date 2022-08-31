Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Related
A Look at the Historical Remains of Connecticut’s Seaside Sanatorium for Children
On the coast of Long Island Sound in Waterford, Connecticut, sits what's left of the Seaside Sanatorium. As you stand on the shoreline at 36 Shore Drive, looking out at the Sound, you can feel the relentless wind and the spray of the waves. Built in 1934 on 36 acres,...
connecticuthistory.org
At the Sign of the Yellow Dragon: Hartford’s First Chinese Restaurants
While most European immigrants to the United States landed on the East Coast and made their way west across the continent, Chinese immigrants primarily arrived on the West Coast and traveled east. The first Chinese restaurant in America opened in San Francisco in 1849 to serve Chinese miners and laborers drawn by the gold rush. Almost 50 years later, in 1898, the first Chinese restaurant opened in Hartford.
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
Eyewitness News
New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
West Haven restaurant, land trust fight New England Brewing Co. move to city shoreline
WEST HAVEN — It may be premature to toast a shoreline brewery coming to Rock Street, as two appeals have been filed against the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals and the project’s developer shortly before the City Council approved the terms of a lease agreement this week.
Eyewitness News
Collins Creamery voted winner of Channel 3 Ice Cream Social
(WFSB) – Collins Creamery was voted the best ice cream spot in Connecticut in Channel 3′s Ice Cream Social!. Our viewers decided the shop in Enfield has the best ice cream in the state. We went to 20 different spots around the state, and over 44,000 of you...
zip06.com
Wage Loss Rift Leads to State Investigation of Branford’s Donovan’s Reef
Staff complaints of non-payment by the owner of Branford’s Donovan’s Reef Restaurant & Catering are under investigation by the Connecticut Department of Labor Division (CTDOL) of Wage and Workplace Standards. In response to a request for information from Zip06/The Sound, CTDOL Communications Director Juliet Manalan said on Sept....
Middletown Duo Nabbed For Robbing People's United Banks Inside Stop & Shop Supermarkets
Two Connecticut men have been arrested for allegedly carrying out multiple robberies this summer at People’s United Bank branches located in Stop & Shop supermarkets in the state. Middlesex County residents, Gino Rizzo, age 28, and Jalania Pantano, age 27, both of Middletown, were arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 30...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Hartford PD warn of check-washing scam
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department is warning about “check washing” scams. These con artists apparently change the payee names and often the dollar amounts on checks. Then fraudulently deposit them. Usually, they are stolen from mailboxes and literally washed in chemicals to clear the ink. Police say you can protect […]
Accused CT bank robbery couple busted
A man and a woman were arrested in Middletown, accused in a string of hold ups in People’s Bank branches inside of supermarkets in Connecticut
Motorcyclist critically injured in Southington accident
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainville man has been critically injured when his motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Queen Street in Southington early Saturday morning. Police say 31 year old John Reardon was riding his motorcycle north on Queen St. when just after 2 a.m. he collided with a southbound vehicle, being driven by […]
The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night
Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yale's new police chief has message for campus community and all of New Haven
Anthony Campbell was sworn in last month as Yale University's new police chief. For Campbell, it's a job informed by experiences as both a student at Yale — Campbell graduated from the university in 1995 — and as the former chief of the New Haven Police Department. Campbell...
Deer Lake sold to nonprofit for $5 million
KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Deer Lake, a beloved summer camp in Killingworth, has officially been saved. On Thursday, the Boy Scouts’ Connecticut Yankee Council finalized a deal with a non-profit called Pathfinders for them to buy the land for nearly $5 million. Pathfinders will continue to operate the Deer Lake Camp and Wilderness School, which […]
NewsTimes
Miniature horse in North Haven who recently got a wheelchair dies, sanctuary announces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Turbo, a baby miniature horse that was born with little use of his hind legs and recently gained some mobility from a wheelchair, died on Monday, the Road To Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven announced on Instagram. Road...
NewsTimes
Connecticut’s annual garlic festivals: What you need to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether you're a fan of the pungent seasoning or simply like to keep away vampires, garlic is a plant that has ingrained itself in the worlds of both culinary and culture. Garlic is so cherished that Connecticut offers not only one, but two different garlic festivals in the fall.
Crews respond to fire off Foxon Boulevard in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews are investigating the cause of a fire off Foxon Boulevard in New Haven on Thursday night. Officials say the fire happened near the KFC and Advance Auto Parts between Quinnipiac Avenue and Old Foxon Road. A supervisor told News 8 that fire crews were originally called out for a […]
Local news covers shooting incident is in Manchester
It’s not unusual for a local newscast to open with the story of a shooting, but usually the incident takes place in Hartford or New Haven. On Thursday, however, the details of a shooting hit close to home — Manchester. The shooting of a 15-year-old on Manchester’s McKee...
News 12
Guide: Where to go apple picking in Connecticut
Looking to go apple picking this fall season? Check out some of the locations in Connecticut. Please check with the location before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. *Note: Locations may have adjusted hours and COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines. Beardsley's Cider Mill & Orchard. 278...
Register Citizen
Torrington neighbors keeping an eye on East Pearl Road solar installation
TORRINGTON — Ruwet Farm sits on the corner of East Pearl Road and Torringford Street, a spread of open fields, barns, the historic Torringford Cemetery and a farmhouse. Across the street in another field are thousands of solar panels, which were installed in 2021. Ann Ruwet, a member of...
Comments / 1