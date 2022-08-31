ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Three reasons the Packers will beat the Vikings

The NFL is finally back and the Green Bay Packers will begin their title quest on Sunday. The Packers will kick their season off with a division game in Minnesota. The Packers split the season series with the Vikings last season and will have a chance to win a big game to start the season. The NFC North is expected to be a two-horse race between the Packers and Vikings. Here are three reasons The Packers will come out on top Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
Yardbarker

Report: Ravens made new contract offer to Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are running out of time to negotiate a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and they may be increasing their efforts to get a deal done. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the Ravens have made an “improved offer” to Jackson. The star quarterback is said to be seeking a deal that is comparable to the $230 million fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. Anderson notes that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti would never sign off on that.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently

The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Andre Iguodala Reacts To Patrick Beverley Accusing Kevin Durant Of Holding Up Free Agency: "Pat, Pat, Pat, You Gotta Chill Out."

The Kevin Durant trade saga will be one of the biggest talking points of the 2022 offseason, even though no trade ended up taking place because of how it impacted the entire league. Teams were bullish on even extending their own players to contracts to make sure that they had the assets to trade for Durant. After nobody could afford to do so, and KD returned to the Nets for the 2022-23 season, Patrick Beverley got upset.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Scandrick
Person
Tom Brady
Yardbarker

Former Saints HC Sean Payton: Cowboys will beat Bucs in Week 1

“I think Dallas' defense is improved again. I think Dan (Quinn) does a great job. Those guys play with great speed to the football, they'll turn it over,” Payton said. Quinn is the Cowboys' defensive coordinator. Payton’s Cowboys ties run deep. He was the quarterbacks coach and an assistant...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Cowboys#Tmz Sports#G O A T
Yardbarker

Giants Releasing WR C.J. Board From Practice Squad

Board, 28, originally signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga back in 2018. He was cut loose by Baltimore coming out of the preseason. Board had brief stints with the Titans and Browns before signing to the Jaguars’ practice squad...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Colts Worked Out Four Players

Phillips, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Texans. However, Phillips was waived coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad. He’s been on and off of their active roster ever since. Houston cut him with an injury designation last month and he reverted to the injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Kenny Pickett was listed as third quarterback due to 'clerical error'

When the Pittsburgh Steelers released their initial depth chart for the 2022 season on Monday there was one expected move and one major surprise at the quarterback position. The expected move: Mitch Trubisky was listed as the starting quarterback on the depth chart. The unexpected move: First-round pick Kenny Pickett...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

La’el Collins is Setting the Tone for the Bengals Season

“Your new bodyguard is in town, no one’s touching you.” A bold statement from Cincinnati Bengals right tackle La’el Collins to quarterback Joe Burrow. La’el Collins is setting the tone for the Bengals season! In March of this year, though unclear, the Dallas Cowboys released Collins from the team. The Cincinnati Bengals aggressively sought out Collins and signed him for a three year 30-million-dollar contract. The Bengals who had one of the weaker offensive lines in the NFL is betting on Collins to solidify the offensive line to protect their star quarterback Joe Burrow.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Lane Kiffin offers funny critique of Ole Miss crowd

Ole Miss cruised to a fairly routine season-opening 28-10 victory over Troy on Saturday, but coach Lane Kiffin admitted it was not exactly a dazzling performance. Ole Miss pulled out to a 28-3 lead early in the third quarter, but went conservative after that and opted not to show too much of their playbook. While that appeared to be a conscious choice, Kiffin admitted that it probably put a lot of home fans to sleep.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy