Colorado Springs, CO

A full weekend of activities for Labor Day Lift Off

By Alina Lee, Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 75 hot air balloons are set to take flight over the Pikes Peak region during Labor Day weekend. The 46th Annual Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off will ick off on Saturday, September 3 and will continue through Monday, September 5.

Scott Appelman, Event Director for Labor Day Lift Off, joined FOX21 Morning News, to talk about the event, and said they have expanded and added new entertainment for this year.

>>Read more about the attractions at Labor Day Lift Off

Guests are told to arrive at Memorial Park by 6:30 a.m. Morning lift-offs will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. each day.

    Courtesy of the City of Colorado Springs
    Courtesy of Greer Rising
Courtesy of Jeffery Heizer

There will be live music and a ‘balloons, brews and bites happy hour,’ which will include a discount on drinks and food from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees can stay afterward for the balloon glows that will start at 7:30 p.m.

According to Appelman, there are other activities happening in Memorial Park in conjunction with the Labor Day Lift Off including; a walk-through balloon experience, a 5k sponsored by Orangetheory and a new Lift Off Lounge VIP Experience.

For more information on the weekend events, or to purchase advanced parking, guests can go to the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off website.

