ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Tuesday, September 6: Back to Brimfield

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year antique lovers descend on tiny Brimfield, Mass., where a single stretch of roadway plays host to thousands of vendors. As the September shows prepare to open, Shayna Seymour sorts through finds (and better-left-behinds), meets locals who keep the markets moving, and fuels up at local food vendors. Shayna even talks to the lifestyle maven herself - Martha Stewart - about her best find from the May sales. Finally, if you think antiques are just for your grandma, you haven’t been on TikTok lately!
BRIMFIELD, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts school warns students of drink-spiking at Boston area bars

BOSTON — Thousands of college students are returning to campuses across Massachusetts, and one Boston school is warning students about the recent increase in reports of spiked drinks at Boston area bars. The Emerson College police department sent the advisory to the Emerson community making people aware of the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch

BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
BOXFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Cambridge, MA
Cambridge, MA
Lifestyle
City
Needham, MA
WCVB

'Beach Brigade' coordinates volunteer beach clean-ups on Cape Cod

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Beach Brigade, organized by the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, coordinates volunteer beach clean-ups across Cape Cod. Experts say plastics in the ocean are harmful to marine life. ArtistSarah J. Thornington, part of the Beach Brigade, works with debris she finds to draw attention to the problem of ocean plastics.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
WCVB

Cross-country bike ride benefiting PKD Foundation reaches Cape Cod beach

BOURNE, Mass. — When Glenn Frommer received a life-changing diagnosis, he refused to take the news lying down. Instead, he's taking it on the road. Frommer is riding across the country to raise money for the PKD Foundation, which works on behalf of 12.5 million people around the world who have Polycystic Kidney Disease.
BOURNE, MA
WCVB

Race-walking is a unique challenge for walking and running enthusiasts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheNew England Walkers Club promotes the sport of race-walking for fitness and competition to athletes of all ages and skill levels. Cycle Boat Boston offers a unique way to see the city with its partially-pedal-powered tours of the inner harbor. CODZILLA has long been the fastest...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

What's for dinner? Tips for back-to-school meal planning

BOSTON — What’s for dinner? It can be a dreaded question in some households — especially as kids head back to school and fall schedules start to fill. Cooking dinners can begin to feel like a chore – but there are some things you can do to make it easier.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business
WCVB

Mass. doctor on problems students are facing

A new school year often brings new challenges --- not just for students and teachers, but for guidance counselors as well. Dr. Elizabeth Booma, the chief of child and adolescent psychiatry at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, have put together a list of resources for parents to use.
NEWTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
WCVB

Jennifer Hudson to reunite with Simon Cowell during premiere episode of new talk show

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Jennifer Hudson's first guest on her new daytime talk show will be a blast from her past. The premiere episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Sept. 12 will feature former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell. The interview will be their first sit-down conversation since she placed seventh on Season 3 of the singing competition series in 2004.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
NASHUA, NH
WCVB

Editorial: Sept. 2, 2022: Exercising a Debated Right

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Exercising a Debated Right. From our founding – the United States has been a country of rights. We have fought for them, debated who should have them, and we look to our leaders to fiercely protect them. On its face – few rights are more central to our democratic process than the right to vote.
NEEDHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy