Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need to Know as the YMCA Begins Phase 2 of RenovationsDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Marshfield Lobsterfest Promises Live Music, a Bouncy Park, & More!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
You're Invited! "Hollowed Harvest" Announces New Pumpkin Tunnel & Dazzling Jack-O'-Lantern Displays!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Family Fun at YMCA's Annual Corn Festival: Hay Maze, Farm Animals, Pony Rides & More!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
Related
WCVB
Tuesday, September 6: Back to Brimfield
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year antique lovers descend on tiny Brimfield, Mass., where a single stretch of roadway plays host to thousands of vendors. As the September shows prepare to open, Shayna Seymour sorts through finds (and better-left-behinds), meets locals who keep the markets moving, and fuels up at local food vendors. Shayna even talks to the lifestyle maven herself - Martha Stewart - about her best find from the May sales. Finally, if you think antiques are just for your grandma, you haven’t been on TikTok lately!
WCVB
Massachusetts school warns students of drink-spiking at Boston area bars
BOSTON — Thousands of college students are returning to campuses across Massachusetts, and one Boston school is warning students about the recent increase in reports of spiked drinks at Boston area bars. The Emerson College police department sent the advisory to the Emerson community making people aware of the...
WCVB
5 fun things to do in Massachusetts weekend of Sept. 2 to 4
BOSTON — Looking for something fun to do in Massachusetts this weekend? Here are five fun things:. On Labor Day, head to the ICA -- it's offering free admission!
WCVB
Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch
BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
'Beach Brigade' coordinates volunteer beach clean-ups on Cape Cod
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Beach Brigade, organized by the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, coordinates volunteer beach clean-ups across Cape Cod. Experts say plastics in the ocean are harmful to marine life. ArtistSarah J. Thornington, part of the Beach Brigade, works with debris she finds to draw attention to the problem of ocean plastics.
WCVB
Cross-country bike ride benefiting PKD Foundation reaches Cape Cod beach
BOURNE, Mass. — When Glenn Frommer received a life-changing diagnosis, he refused to take the news lying down. Instead, he's taking it on the road. Frommer is riding across the country to raise money for the PKD Foundation, which works on behalf of 12.5 million people around the world who have Polycystic Kidney Disease.
WCVB
Race-walking is a unique challenge for walking and running enthusiasts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheNew England Walkers Club promotes the sport of race-walking for fitness and competition to athletes of all ages and skill levels. Cycle Boat Boston offers a unique way to see the city with its partially-pedal-powered tours of the inner harbor. CODZILLA has long been the fastest...
WCVB
What's for dinner? Tips for back-to-school meal planning
BOSTON — What’s for dinner? It can be a dreaded question in some households — especially as kids head back to school and fall schedules start to fill. Cooking dinners can begin to feel like a chore – but there are some things you can do to make it easier.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Tips to manage time, schedules as Massachusetts students head back to school
BOSTON — As students across Massachusetts head back to school, an expert shares ways to manage time and schedules. “It’s a new year, so it’s a great time to set some new rhythms and new schedules for your whole family,” said Megan Block, of Boston Moms.
WCVB
S&D Spinning Mill in Millbury, Massachusetts is one of the oldest running mills in the country churning out yarn for MLB baseballs
Millbury’s Asa Waters Mansion was an architectural masterpiece when it was completed in 1829. Today it is the centerpiece of many Town events and is even available for Weddings and rentals. Millbury boasts a great history and a lot of support preserving it. That support is anchored in the...
WCVB
Mass. doctor on problems students are facing
A new school year often brings new challenges --- not just for students and teachers, but for guidance counselors as well. Dr. Elizabeth Booma, the chief of child and adolescent psychiatry at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, have put together a list of resources for parents to use.
WCVB
Video shows worker getting leg caught between MBTA Red Line train, Alewife platform
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A newly released video shows the moment earlier this week when a worker got her leg caught between an MBTA Red Line train and the platform at Alewife Station. The woman, an employee of a cleaning company contracted by the MBTA, was cleaning the train shortly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Famous golfers in Mass. ahead of controversial new tournament
BOLTON, Mass. — "We all believe it is the future of golf," Sergio Garcia said about the LIV Golf Invitational Boston. "Keeping it fresher, keeping it quicker and all the things that people are asking for, so we're very excited about it."
WCVB
Jennifer Hudson to reunite with Simon Cowell during premiere episode of new talk show
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Jennifer Hudson's first guest on her new daytime talk show will be a blast from her past. The premiere episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Sept. 12 will feature former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell. The interview will be their first sit-down conversation since she placed seventh on Season 3 of the singing competition series in 2004.
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
WCVB
High-speed internet without huge price tag now available in and around Boston
BOSTON — For decades, home internet has been delivered through a cable — a line physically running down a person's street and into their house. But now, that is about to change in the Greater Boston area. Verizon has now switched on its wireless home internet powered by...
WCVB
125 years after Boston's subway first opened, MBTA ordered to make major changes
BOSTON — One hundred twenty-five years after Boston opened the first subway in the nation, the modern system is besieged by safety deficiencies and faces federal mandates for improvements. Boylston and Park Street were the first two stations built - and opened on Sept. 1, 1897, as the Tremont...
WCVB
Plane makes hard landing at Plum Island Airport in Newburyport, Massachusetts
ESSEX COUNTY, Mass. — A single piston airplane made a hard landing Wednesday at Plum Island Airport in Newburyport, officials said. Rescuers responded to the airport at 11:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a plane down on its nose on the runway. Upon arrival, firefighters determined that the plane...
WCVB
Editorial: Sept. 2, 2022: Exercising a Debated Right
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Exercising a Debated Right. From our founding – the United States has been a country of rights. We have fought for them, debated who should have them, and we look to our leaders to fiercely protect them. On its face – few rights are more central to our democratic process than the right to vote.
WCVB
Demonstrators protest Saudi involvement outside LIV Golf Invitational Boston
BOLTON, Mass. — Some of golf's biggest names are in Massachusetts this weekend for the LIV Golf Invitational in Bolton. But as golf fans lined up to board shuttle buses on Friday, a group of protesters held signs like “Saudi money is blood money” for spectators to see.
Comments / 0