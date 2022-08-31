NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year antique lovers descend on tiny Brimfield, Mass., where a single stretch of roadway plays host to thousands of vendors. As the September shows prepare to open, Shayna Seymour sorts through finds (and better-left-behinds), meets locals who keep the markets moving, and fuels up at local food vendors. Shayna even talks to the lifestyle maven herself - Martha Stewart - about her best find from the May sales. Finally, if you think antiques are just for your grandma, you haven’t been on TikTok lately!

BRIMFIELD, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO