Organists to perform in Ellsworth concert
ELLSWORTH — There will be an organ concert at the First Congregational Church of Ellsworth, UCC on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2:30 p.m. Local organists Gerald Wheeler, Peter Haynes, Debbie Riley and Lynn Hall will showcase the majesty of the church’s Hall pipe organ. The church is commemorating this gift from the Black Family of Woodlawn over 110 years ago.
Bucksport Police log week of September 8
BUCKSPORT — A woman called for help for her granddaughter who was detoxing off drugs Aug. 23. Sgt. Darrin Moody arrested John Harvey, 36, of Bucksport on a charge of bail violation Aug. 23. Officer Ryan Welch arrested Cody Ames, 37, of Bucksport on two warrants Aug. 26. A...
A sugar rush is coming! Willy Wonka and company taking stage later this month
ELLSWORTH — The universally loved book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will spring to life in the musical adaption, “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,” being performed at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1 and Oct. 7-8 and Oct. 14-16. Matinees will be performed at 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 2, 9 and 16, and the public can attend a dress rehearsal on Thursday, Sept. 29, at The Grand.
