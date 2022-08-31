Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 14:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 500 PM PDT. * At 201 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Bernardino, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Skyforest, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Hiwy 330 Between San Bernardino And Running Springs, Skyforest, Rimforest and Hwy 173 Between Lake Arrowhead And Hesperia. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 19:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE...EAST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM PDT/715 PM MST/ The storms which moved through the Laughlin/Bullhead City area have weakened slightly, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Southern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas 500 to 2,000 feet above the valley floors will see lows remain in the 70s providing little overnight relief.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Gallatin National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Gallatin National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING RED FLAG WARNING FOR THIS EVENING IS CANCELLED The National Weather Service in Billings has cancelled the Red Flag Warning that was in effect this evening. A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zone...123. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In South Central MT...Park...Sweet Grass. In Southwest MT...Gallatin. * WIND: Gusts up to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES: 88 to 93.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Seminole, northwestern Pontotoc and south central Pottawatomie Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 943 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Konawa, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ada, Konawa, Byng, Asher and St. Louis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures of 100-105 degrees with morning low temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average for early September. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County, Greater Reno-Carson City- Minden Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...This prolonged period of heat may significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those without sufficient cooling or hydration resources, and those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest; Palouse, Nezperce Reservation, Hells Canyon Region RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 102 (Palouse/Hells Canyon). Fire Zone 103 (Clearwater/Nez Perce). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. In addition, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. * Winds: Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 15 to 20 percent.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Manati, Morovis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 19:08:00 Expires: 2022-09-06 19:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ciales; Manati; Morovis FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 615 PM AST this evening for a portion of Puerto Rico, including Ciales, Manati and Morovis. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Guaynabo by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 19:08:00 Expires: 2022-09-06 19:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bayamon; Guaynabo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 615 PM AST this evening for a portion of Puerto Rico, including Bayamon and Guaynabo. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Buncombe, Henderson by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 18:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-07 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For detailed information including observed and forecast stages, flood impacts, flood history, FEMA Flood Hazard Layers, and more, please visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=gsp Target Area: Buncombe; Henderson The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in North Carolina French Broad River Near Fletcher affecting Buncombe and Henderson Counties. .Several inches of rain fell across the headwater region of the French Broad River over the Labor Day weekend. This rainfall has resulted in downstream flooding in Transylvania and Henderson Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...French Broad River Near Fletcher. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Action/Advisory Stage. The French Broad River has exceeded bankfull at the gauge site. Isolated farmland flooding is beginning across the French Broad River Valley from Etowah downstream to Avery Creek upstream of the gauge site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:15 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.0 feet and steady. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.2 feet Sunday morning. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Tallahatchie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-06 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Tallahatchie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Tallahatchie County through 600 PM CDT At 525 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Webb, or near Parchman, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Charleston, Tutwiler, Webb, Sumner, Paynes, Glendora, Distall, Swan Lake, Cascilla, Mikoma, Tippo, Stover, Leverett, Waverly, Whitehead, Brazil, Albin, Effie and Rosebloom. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 15:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Navajo County near Polacca and First Mesa through 500 PM MST At 424 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near First Mesa, or 11 miles west of Keams Canyon, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include First Mesa, Second Mesa, Shongopovi, Polacca and Hopi Reservation. This includes the following highways State Route 264 between mile markers 378 and 394, and near mile marker 396. State Route 87 between mile markers 397 and 406. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Swarms of jellyfish have been reported at Wrightsville Beach. * WHERE...Wrightsville Beach. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There have been numerous reports of stinging jellyfish this morning which may continue into the afternoon.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Lassen County, Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Eastern Lassen County; Surprise Valley California RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND FAR NORTHWESTERN NEVADA The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Weather Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County and Fire Weather Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity...After another night of poor overnight humidity recovery, minimum humidity will fall to between 7-13% in the afternoon. * Duration...4 to 8 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WATERVILLE PLATEAU AND OKANOGAN VALLEY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WATERVILLE PLATEAU AND OKANOGAN VALLEY * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703) and Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706). * Winds: Wednesday: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Thursday: North 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Timing: West winds on Wednesday. North Winds on Thursday. * Relative Humidities: Wednesday: 8 to 14 percent. Thursday: 15 to 20 percent. * Temperatures: Wednesday: Upper 80s and low 90s. Thursday: Upper 70s to low 80s. * Impacts: Poor humidity recovery overnight may cause high elevation fires to burn actively through the night. Gusty winds during the day time along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. * Additional Information: Friday will be dry and breezy as well. The Okanogan Valley and Waterville Plateau may possibly experience 3 consecutive days of at or near critical thresholds for wind and low humidity.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Craighead, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 17:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-06 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi; Poinsett A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Craighead, northeastern Poinsett and west central Mississippi Counties through 600 PM CDT At 530 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake City, Lepanto, Bay, Monette, Caraway, Etowah, Black Oak, Three Way, Poplar Ridge, Bunney, Milligan Ridge, Lunsford, West Ridge, Elm Grove, Degelow, Sandy, Rivervale, Gum Point, Southland and Stier. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for East Portion of the Olympic Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions to develop. Monitor the forecasts for possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: East Portion of the Olympic Mountains; West Portion of the Olympic Mountains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 652 AND 661 The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 652 West Portion of the Olympic Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 661 East Portion of the Olympic Mountains. * WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 60s to 70s. * TIMING...Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...A combination of moderate breezes, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Golden Valley County, Musselshell County, Stillwater County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Golden Valley County, Musselshell County; Stillwater County; Wheatland County, Sweet Grass County; Yellowstone County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zones...124...125...127...128. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In South Central MT...Stillwater...Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. * WIND: Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent. * TEMPERATURES: In the upper 80s.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND NORTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101). * Winds: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Timing: Wednesday morning through evening. * Relative Humidities: 15 to 20 percent lowlands and 20 to 30 percent mountains. * Temperatures: Lowland temperatures in mid 80s to near 90. * Impacts: Poor humidity recovery overnight may cause high elevation fires to burn actively through the night. Gusty winds during the day time along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. * Additional Information: Thursday and Friday will be dry and breezy as well. Parts of north Idaho around Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint may flirt with critical wind and humidity thresholds Thursday and Friday as well.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest HOT, DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON WEDNESDAY .A broad area of hot, dry, windy, and unstable conditions are expected today. Then a trough comes through on Wednesday bringing additional gusty winds and dry humidities. However, we are seeing conditions conducive for dry thunderstorm development over a line stretching from Siskiyou County, including the Mill Fire northeastward into Oregon. These thunderstorms will bring very little, if any rain. However, they could produce gusty, shifting winds up to 45 mph. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY FUELS ALONG WITH STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...For the Red Flag Warning today and Wednesday, all of Oregon fire weather zone 624. * WIND...Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 25 mph today. Then west to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph Wednesday. * HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent this afternoon, then 10 to 16 percent Wednesday afternoon. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to potentially scattered thunderstorms with little to no rain expected on Wednesday. These thunderstorms may produce gusty, quickly shifting winds near to 45 mph. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
