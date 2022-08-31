Effective: 2022-09-07 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest HOT, DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON WEDNESDAY .A broad area of hot, dry, windy, and unstable conditions are expected today. Then a trough comes through on Wednesday bringing additional gusty winds and dry humidities. However, we are seeing conditions conducive for dry thunderstorm development over a line stretching from Siskiyou County, including the Mill Fire northeastward into Oregon. These thunderstorms will bring very little, if any rain. However, they could produce gusty, shifting winds up to 45 mph. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY FUELS ALONG WITH STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...For the Red Flag Warning today and Wednesday, all of Oregon fire weather zone 624. * WIND...Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 25 mph today. Then west to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph Wednesday. * HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent this afternoon, then 10 to 16 percent Wednesday afternoon. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to potentially scattered thunderstorms with little to no rain expected on Wednesday. These thunderstorms may produce gusty, quickly shifting winds near to 45 mph. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO