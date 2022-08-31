Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Yosemite NP outside of the valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 07:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Yosemite NP outside of the valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Mariposa and northwestern Tuolumne Counties through 515 PM PDT At 448 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles north of Yosemite Valley, or 20 miles southwest of Twin Lakes, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hetch Hetchy, Hetch Hetchy Ranger Station, Miguel Meadow Ranger Station, Lower Kibbie Ridge, Lake Eleanor Ranger Station, White Wolf Campground, Paradise Meadow and Rancheria Falls Wilderness Campground. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 15:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park DANGEROUS AND PROLONGED HEATWAVE THIS WEEK EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...A prolonged period of dangerously hot conditions with record and near record temperatures up to 105 to 118 degrees. Limited overnight relief, especially in the foothills. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, northern San Joaquin Valley, Delta, and adjacent foothills and mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most significant heat is forecast to occur through Tuesday with excessive heat continuing through Friday. There will be limited overnight relief with low temperatures only in the 70s to mid 80s.
