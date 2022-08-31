Manassas Man Wanted For Brutally Assaulting Woman, Trying To Take Her Child

Prince William County police seek a suspect who assaulted a 23-year-old woman and attempted to take her child, officials said.

On August 30, at around 9 p.m., the suspect, Abraham Cinto Jr., took the victim's property and tried to walk away from her with her 3-year-old while they were all at the playground, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

While the victim tried to get her child back, Cinto Jr. burned her with a cigarette, sprayed her with pepper spray, and grabbed her by the neck, authorities reported.

The victim and suspect separated and as police arrived at the scene, they were informed that a family member located Cinto Jr. and took the young child away from him, officials said.

Cinto Jr. fled the scene and the boy was returned to his mother, police said.

Law enforcement said that the victim sustained minor injuries.

Cinto Jr. was wanted for abduction, assault with a caustic substance, assault & battery, and petit larceny, officials said.

Anyone with information on Cinto Jr.'s whereabouts should contact local police at 703-792-7000.