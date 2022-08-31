ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Town Of Poughkeepsie Man Killed After Accidentally Falling Off Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

By Kathy Reakes
 6 days ago
The Newburgh Beacon Bridge Photo Credit: Wikipedia/SamuelWantman

A man was killed after he accidentally fell off a bridge in the Hudson Valley after his car broke down and he was attempting to get to safety.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 9:50 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

According to New York State Police Trooper Steve Nevel, troopers responded to the eastbound lanes of I-84 on the span of the bridge to investigate a report of a man who fell from the bridge.

An investigation revealed that Paul Montenero, age 29, of the town of Poughkeepsie, fell from the bridge after the vehicle he was traveling in became disabled in traffic, Nevel said.

Montenero attempted to get to a safer location by trying to gain access to the pedestrian walkway located adjacent to the road and subsequently fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway, he added.

Montenero’s body was recovered by the Orange County Technical Rescue Team, he said.

State police were also assisted by:

  • The NY State Bridge Authority
  • The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol
  • The City of Newburgh Fire Department.

ApocalypseNow
6d ago

i dunno . Still sounding a little sketchy to me . 10 pm on a Tues nite is not the busiest time for the Beacon bridge . That says to me there was a more pressing reason to get outta Dodge ; he probably knew there would be police involvement soon , maybe he knew he couldnt withstand close scrutiny ; drunk ? high ? who knows ? But i feel theres more to the story that i dont know .

