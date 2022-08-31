ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Serial Sex Offender Sentenced For Raping Woman At Boston McDonald's: DA

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
Shawn McClinton was previously convicted Wednesday, Aug. 17, for raping a woman in a Dorchester McDonald's bathroom in 2018. Photo Credit: Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board

A convicted serial rapist has been sentenced for 25-30 years in prison for the 2018 rape of a woman in a McDonald's bathroom in Boston, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office reports.

Shawn McClinton, age 41, raped and beat the woman in Dorchester McDonald's bathroom on February 19, 2018, the office reports.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said the attack has caused her to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and that she struggles with daily panic attacks.

“I feel as if Shawn McClinton tried to take my life away,” she said, according to the office. “I went from having a lot of family and friends to cutting off every single relationship I had with both family and friends. Since the event I have really struggled to trust people.”

McClinton's sentence comes after he was convicted of aggravated rape, kidnapping and three counts of assault and battery two weeks ago, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders said McClinton's sentence reflects his inability to living the state "without committing crimes," and added “he’s a very dangerous person."

McClinton gained national infamy in 2020 when the Massachusetts Bail Fund stepped up to pay his $15,000 bond while he awaited trial for the same attack. Police say he raped another woman at knifepoint while out of jail, Boston.com reported. That case has not gone to trial.

McClinton was also convicted in 2007 of raping a woman in Bristol County, and raping abusing a child in 1994, according to the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry.

