ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Man Dies In Crash On I-78 In Lehigh County, Coroner Says

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4fCE_0hcmK7Qe00
Lehigh County Coroner Photo Credit: Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center (Facebook)

One man died in a crash on I-78 in Lehigh County on Wednesday, Aug. 31, authorities said.

The single-car crash happened in the eastbound lanes under the bridge at Route 309, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene just after 10:40 a.m., the coroner said. His identity is being withheld until his next-of-kin is notified.

More information is expected to be released later today.

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car In Allentown: Police

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Allentown, authorities said.The unidentified victim was hit near N. Irving Street and Andre Reed Way around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Allentown police said.The person was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Furthe…
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lehigh County, PA
Accidents
County
Lehigh County, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

DUI Driver Kills Man In Ephrata High-Speed Crash: Police

A 30-year man has been arrested after he killed a man while driving under the influence in central Pennsylvania, police say. Derek James Sensenig, 30, of Akron, was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic in his 2020 Lincoln Aviator SUV when he crossed the double yellow line and caused a two-crash in the 3900 block of Oregon Pike on Friday, September 2 at 11:37 a.m., according to West Earl Township police.
EPHRATA, PA
Times News

Motorcyclist flown from 903 crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a crash in Jim Thorpe. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. as the biker was traveling along Route 903 on Kattner’s Mountain. The man apparently lost control, striking the guide rails. The victim was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being flown by MedEvac helicopter to a Lehigh Valley area trauma center. The Mauch Chunk fire company set up a landing site at the Jim Thorpe High School. Jim Thorpe police are investigating the incident.
JIM THORPE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coroner#Traffic Accident#Daily Voice Lehigh
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck on 422 in Exeter

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Monday identified the man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 422 Business in Exeter Township over the weekend. Robert M. Rommel, 48, of Reading, died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz on Perkiomen Avenue, officials said.
EXETER, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Found Deceased Inside Vehicle in Cooper Township

COOPER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a suspected suicide death after a man was found deceased in a vehicle in Cooper Township. According to Clearfield-based State Police, police investigated a suspicious vehicle near Peale Road, in Cooper Township, Clearfield County, around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Multi-vehicle fatal accident under investigation in Bucks County

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. - Officials are investigating a fatal accident in Bucks County. According to authorities, crews were called to Street Road, near Davisville Road, Saturday afternoon, around 3 p.m., for an accident. Three vehicles were found at the scene when crews arrived. Officials confirmed a fatality as a result of...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
PennLive.com

Two dead in Lancaster County crash

Two people have died in a multiple vehicle crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, according to abc27. The Lancaster County Coroner said they were called to the scene of the 300 block of Reading Road at 12:55 p.m., according to abc27. First responders are advising the public...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

One Dead, Another Injured In Horrific Route 208 Crash

Authorities identified a driver killed in a horrific Labor Day crash on Route 208 as a 78-year-old woman from Dover and the injured passenger as her 80-year-old husband.Carmen Traverso was pronounced dead at the scene, Hawthorne Police Capt. Robert King said Tuesday, Sept. 6.Pablo Traverso, meanwhi…
HAWTHORNE, NJ
CBS Philly

Two people dead, one person and a dog injured in 2-vehicle crash in Limerick Township

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A two-vehicle crash in Limerick Township leaves two people dead, one person and a dog injured on Friday night. Chopper 3 was over the serious crash on Township Line Road just before 9:30 p.m.Two vehicles were involved. Two people were entrapped in one vehicle and sustained major injuries. Later, both were pronounced dead at the scene. A dog inside the vehicle was transported by police to an area veterinary hospital.The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Township Line Road was closed in both directions for approximately 5 hours and has since been reopened.Limerick Township Police are asking for your help. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the police department at (610) 495-7909.
LIMERICK, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
353K+
Followers
52K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy