Man Dies In Crash On I-78 In Lehigh County, Coroner Says

Lehigh County Coroner Photo Credit: Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center (Facebook)

One man died in a crash on I-78 in Lehigh County on Wednesday, Aug. 31, authorities said.

The single-car crash happened in the eastbound lanes under the bridge at Route 309, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene just after 10:40 a.m., the coroner said. His identity is being withheld until his next-of-kin is notified.

More information is expected to be released later today.

