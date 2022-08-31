Man Dies In Crash On I-78 In Lehigh County, Coroner Says
One man died in a crash on I-78 in Lehigh County on Wednesday, Aug. 31, authorities said.
The single-car crash happened in the eastbound lanes under the bridge at Route 309, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene just after 10:40 a.m., the coroner said. His identity is being withheld until his next-of-kin is notified.
More information is expected to be released later today.
to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.
Comments / 1