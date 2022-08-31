Read full article on original website
Related
thetrek.co
Week 8: Washington Part 2
This enlightened mood did change, however, the state was about to hand me my lowest days on trail thus far. The magic from the last section would fizzle and the trail that had once encouraged me to slow down to soak in its beauty would morph to a green tunnel of dismay.
thetrek.co
Virginia Vibes
When Smugness and I started the flop out of Harpers Ferry, our energy was renewed, and are spirits were ready to absorb the south half, as if it were a new hike. Having completed New Hampshire and Maine, we were convinced that Virgina was going to be a cakewalk. We were wrong.
Comments / 0