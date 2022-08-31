ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Elvis and Beatles tribute comes to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This Sunday night at 5 p.m. BeatleMania64 and Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Brendon Chase are preforming at Liberty Hall in Tyler. Tickets are available in person at Liberty Hall, online or by phone at 817-251-1316.
Tyler Junior College announces new leadership roles

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Whitney Mayfield and Rudolph (Randy) Rendon have recently been been named in new leadership roles for Tyler Junior College (TJC). Whitney Mayfield has been named director of public affairs and media relations. In her new position, Mayfield serves as the initial contact for media inquiries, coordinates media events and interview request, and develops TJC’s external communications strategy.
KETK / FOX51 News

Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
CBS19

Multiple students taken to hospital for dehydration following halftime performance at East Texas high school football game

BROWNSBORO, Texas — Multiple students were hospitalized and evaluated for heat-related illnesses during Brownsboro's football game Friday night. According to Brownsboro Fire and Rescue, following the halftime show around 9 p.m., student performers and band members began to exit the field when officials were alerted of three students who were in need of medical attention for "heat exposure type symptoms."
easttexasradio.com

Fatal Lindale Crash Victim Identified

A crash involving an ambulance killed one person and injured two near Lindale. Paramedics took the ambulance driver, 22-year-old Jacob Mocny of Quitman, and another crew member, 55-year-old Ricky Eversult of Emory, to UT-Tyler with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved, 51-year-old Laina Wanttie of Mineola, was pronounced at the scene. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the crash.
