KAKE TV
South-central Kansas farmers making the most of extreme drought conditions
It's no secret we've been experiencing some sort of drought, with words like 'hot' and 'dry' continuously in the forecast, but in South-Central Kansas, it's pretty 'extreme.'. "You don't have anything, if you don't have rain," Orville Miller, a dairy farmer in Reno County said. Crispy sorghum stalks whisper in...
How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B
HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
KTAL
Labor Day begins 7 days of rain
The ArkLaTex is in between two upper-level high-pressure systems. One is over the western United States and another just off the East Coast. A rather sizeable upper-level low extends southwest from the Midwestern U.S. In fact, part of this low extends through the Ozarks and into the ArkLaTex. A disturbance near the Iowa and Missouri border will be forced southward through Arkansas and be nudged briefly into our area by the upper high to our west.
KTUL
Okla. Department of Wildlife warns invasive species found in 20 Oklahoma lakes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is warning the public that at least 20 Oklahoma lakes have been infested with zebra mussels, an invasive species that have become widespread in the United States. Zebra mussels can cause issues in docks, boats, and pipes that stay...
'You will have a white Christmas:' Old Farmers Almanac predicts cold, long, snowy winter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you liked this weekend's temperatures...well...you will not like the latest prediction for this coming winter from the Old Farmers Almanac, released just this week. The almanac, published every year since 1972, is noted for its farming tips, humor, distinct yellow cover, and weather forecast. We spoke with editor Janice Stillman, the editor, for this edition of the Sunday Business Page and she said its weather forecasts are 80-percent accurate through the usage of solar analysis, climatology, and meteorology. The winter forecast for Western Pennsylvania? Cold, snowy, and long. "It's going to be very cold with above-normal...
'Rogue' storm pounds Great Bend with wind, rain
GREAT BEND — Forecasts called for a slight chance of storms in Barton County Thursday evening. No one expected the deluge that arrived or the downed power poles that followed. Frey Street on the east side of Great Bend was hit particularly hard with broken power poles in the stretch from 24th Street to the crossing at 281 Bypass.
Legal challenge: Rural Kansas can't find enough attorneys
TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
City of Hays changes trash routes for Labor Day
Due to the observance of the Labor Day, the city of Hays refuse/recycling route collection schedules will be altered as follows:. Monday and Tuesday routes will be picked up on Tuesday. There is no anticipated change to Wednesday, Thursday or Friday collection schedules. Although collections may not occur on your...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
Gas prices fall under $3 for the first time since winter
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dozens of gas stations switched out the "3" for a "2" on price signs to end the summer driving season on Monday, taking fuel below the $3 mark in North Texas for the first time since the winter.While most stations making the move were pricing a gallon of regular unleaded at $2.99, data from GasBuddy showed gas going as low as $2.85 for Sam's Club members in Westworth Village on the west side of Fort Worth.Prices have now come down more than 40% since peaking at $4.84 in mid-June, according to data from AAA.In Lake Worth...
KWEC Butterfly Festival returns to Cheyenne Bottoms Sept. 17
GREAT BEND — Cheyenne Bottoms and most of western Kansas remain dry. Drought-like conditions have caused Kansas Wetlands Education Center staff to rethink some of its programming this year, but the annual Butterfly Festival cannot be stopped. The event has been limited the past few years but returns to full glory on Saturday, Sept. 17.
A Drive To These 6 Northern Missouri Towns Will Be Worth It
Any of us who have lived here in Missouri for a decent length of time, know that there are so many hidden gems and small towns that our state has. Many of them are worth visiting. With Labor Day weekend, and many people going out of town, maybe in the future, you will want to take a 3 day weekend and visit these 6 destinations in northern Missouri. Let's begin.
Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas
Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: A walk with Dad
It was about this time several years ago, when our part of the country was bone-dry like today, that I took what was probably my last outdoor hike with our dad. I swooped him up at his retirement home apartment and we headed to the McPherson Valley Wetlands just outside Inman for a hike.
FHSU art grad student plants 'Seeds4HOPE' in exhibit at Moss Thorns
An FHSU graduate student explores nature through fiber and natural dying processes in her MFA exhibit on display now through Sept. 9 at the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art on the Fort Hays State University campus. Kammy Downs, 60, grew up in Leon in southcentral Kansas. As a child she spent...
KC woman seriously injured Saturday while inner tubing at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman received serious injuries Saturday while inner tubing at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Water Patrol Recovers Missing Boater After Two-Day Search In Party Cove
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed they found the body of a boater who went missing in Party Cove over the weekend. The body of 29-year-old Tyler Elliott was recovered from Anderson Hollow Cove, aka Party Cove, on Monday morning, Sept. 5.
FCC award to broadband provider could help other small Kansas providers
HUTCHINSON — Jade Piros de Carvalho, director of the Office of Broadband Development for the Kansas Department of Commerce, said that the large FCC award to NextLink that includes many Kansas communities will have an effect on a state program her office administers through the Treasury Department that is also federal pass through dollars.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
