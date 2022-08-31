ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Driver indicted in fatal crash with Kansas family

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAG6T_0hcmHMTf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NemX5_0hcmHMTf00
Michael Hurley (Courtesy Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man police say was driving the car that crashed into a Kansas family in Louisville, Kentucky , on July 5, has been indicted for murder.

A grand jury in Jefferson County, Kentucky, indicted 33-year-old Michael Hurley on:

  • One count of murder
  • Two counts of first-degree assault
  • One county of fourth-degree assault
  • Operating a motor vehicle under the influence

The Jones family of Nickerson was on a sidewalk when the car hit them. The father, Trey Jones, 42, died a couple of days after the crash.

His wife Amy and daughter Ava were critically injured. They spent more than a month in the hospital and only recently returned to Kansas. The family’s youngest child Creek was treated and released from the hospital.

Amy and Ava Jones home again

Hurley allegedly told police responding to the crash scene that he had just taken hydrocodone and was “so tired he could not make the turn.”

Prosecutors say Hurley will be arraigned on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 3

Danielle Lutz
6d ago

This is my fiancés family that he hit. He was so high that he killed a man. I don't really care that he has to live with that everyday. So does the Jones family. They lost a son, a husband, a father, a teacher and friend and so much more. I feel sorry for his family that he is putting them through. But at least they still get to visit their son and talk to him. I just pray he spends forever behind bars since this wasn't his first offense.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Motorcyclist facing charges for Labor Day chase and crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man they say led deputies on a chase that ended in a crash early Labor Day. Deputies reportedly tried to stop the man on a black motorcycle near Kellogg and Tyler around 3:40 a.m. when he took off. The chase traveled east on […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita child disappeared 21 years ago this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This week marks 21 years since the disappearance of 4-year-old Jaquilla Scales from her Wichita home. While it got a lot of attention for a few days, her case was dwarfed six days later by the 9/11 terrorist attacks. But her family, friends, and the Wichita Police Department have not forgotten […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Local pastor dies unexpectedly

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A longtime Wichita pastor died unexpectedly Sunday morning. According to the Hope Mennonite Church's Facebook page, lead pastor Dave Stevens died peacefully. Stevens had led the church since 2014. According to the condolences left for his family, he had served multiple churches in Pennsylvania and here...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Manhattan man killed in pickup crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KS
State
Kentucky State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Nickerson, KS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
KSN News

Biker injured after chase and crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is injured after a motorcycle crash Monday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. on West Street under the Kellogg overpass. A sergeant with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had been chasing the motorcycle, but he did not release information about why […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sheriff: Oaklawn shooting victim still hospitalized, teenager arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that critically injured one person in Oaklawn on Sunday morning. Authorities say on Sept. 4, deputies were sent to a disturbance call for a shooting in the 4300 block of Wood Hollow St. When deputies arrived, they […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

81-year-old Wichita man has been found

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the silver alert for a Wichita man has been canceled. The 81-year-old man was found safe by deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The KBI did not say where he was found, just that he is in good condition. The Wichita Police Department had […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KAKE TV

Wrong-way driver wreaks havoc

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A wrong-way driver and a fiery crash left a mess at the intersection of W. 53rd St. and N. Ridge Rd. for several hours Sunday afternoon. Police say a wrong-way driver hit several cars and then a nearby home near W 53rd St. N and N Ridge Rd. at approximately 3:00 p.m.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is dead following a motorcycle crash Sunday in Lyon County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Joseph M. Mueller, 71, of Topeka, who was initially reported as having suffered serious injuries, has died. Mueller was driving north on K-99 Highway about four miles north of Admire around 12:30 […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Search for robbery suspect leads to Wichita standoff, one arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) [UPDATED: 7:47 A.M.] — One person is in custody after a standoff with Wichita police. Officers were called to a robbery near the 700 block of N. Broadway before 6 a.m. Monday morning, according to police. A person matching the description of the suspect was found. When officers tried to stop him, he took off […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAKE TV

One critically hurt in west Wichita crash

Wichita police are asking you to avoid West street under the Kellogg overpass. One person received critical injuries in a crash that happened shortly after 3:45 Monday morning. Emergency dispatchers did not say what led to the crash, but we know at least one person has been hospitalized. We have...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wellington man killed in weekend shooting

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in Wellington on Saturday left one man dead. According to a news release, officers responded to the 1200 block of E. Harvey St. in Wellington after a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 36-year-old Wellington man who had been shot in the chest. Life-saving measures were […]
WELLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Wellington shooting leaves 1 dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wellington Police Department confirms that a 36-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday. The department says Wellington Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 1200 Block East Harvey. After entering the residence, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
WELLINGTON, KS
KSN News

Man charged with running over Jones family pleads not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ken. (KSNW) — Michael Hurley, the man charged with hitting the Jones family with his car while under the influence, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, Sept. 6. WAVE 3 in Louisville reports Hurley was indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 31 on charges of murder, assault, and operating a motor vehicle under the […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
KSN News

WPD responding to possible shooting in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police were called to a possible shooting in south Wichita on Sunday. The call came in around 11:45 a.m. from the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. near the intersection of MacArthur Rd. and Southeast Blvd. There is currently no confirmation from Sedgwick County Dispatch on any injuries. This […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy