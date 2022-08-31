Driver indicted in fatal crash with Kansas family
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man police say was driving the car that crashed into a Kansas family in Louisville, Kentucky , on July 5, has been indicted for murder.
A grand jury in Jefferson County, Kentucky, indicted 33-year-old Michael Hurley on:
- One count of murder
- Two counts of first-degree assault
- One county of fourth-degree assault
- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence
The Jones family of Nickerson was on a sidewalk when the car hit them. The father, Trey Jones, 42, died a couple of days after the crash.
His wife Amy and daughter Ava were critically injured. They spent more than a month in the hospital and only recently returned to Kansas. The family’s youngest child Creek was treated and released from the hospital.Amy and Ava Jones home again
Hurley allegedly told police responding to the crash scene that he had just taken hydrocodone and was “so tired he could not make the turn.”
