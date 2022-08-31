Read full article on original website
Related
knsiradio.com
School Administrators Voice Frustration With Lack of School Funding
(KNSI) — As a new school year arrives, administrators are voicing their displeasure with the Minnesota legislature’s lack of action on education funding this session while sitting on a projected $9.25 billion budget surplus. Ann-Marie Foucault leads the St. Michael-Albertville school district. She says they’ve had to cut...
knsiradio.com
School Buses Return to Area Roads
(KNSI) – As another school year gets underway, law enforcement is renewing their call to be on the lookout as buses hit their annual routes. Captain Jon Lentz of the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says motorists need to recognize that fact and realize it poses some potential risks.
knsiradio.com
Dairyland Trail Near Elrosa Closed For Culvert Work
(KNSI) – A multi-use trail in Stearns County is closed due to repair work. Maintenance crews are replacing culverts along the Dairyland Trial, leading to a temporary closure west of Elrosa. The path will be closed until the work is completed. It has an aggregate surface and is used...
knsiradio.com
Bloomington Man Suspected of DWI in Morrison County
(KNSI) – A 52-year-old man from Bloomington is lodged in the Morrison County Jail after a suspected DWI incident Friday night in Swanville. He was driving, along with a passenger who lives in the area. They were on Balcony Road when their vehicle collided with two parked cars. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knsiradio.com
One Killed in Highway 15 Crash
(KNSI) – The Minnesota State Patrol says a 22-year-old Monticello man was killed when he rolled his pickup truck on Monday. According to the crash report, the man was driving south on Highway 15 near County Road 27 in Meeker County and went off the road to the right. They say he overcorrected, and the truck rolled. The man was not wearing a seatbelt. His name has not yet been released.
Comments / 0