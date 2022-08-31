Ambarella's Inventory Rebalancing Delivers a Buying Opportunity As Demand Eases, Analysts Say While Slashing Price Targets

Read full article on original website
Coca-Cola To $76? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday
HSBC raised the price target on The Coca-Cola Company KO from $72 to $76. HSBC analyst Carlos Laboy maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.3% to $61.34 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan cut Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT price target from $11 to $8.5. JP Morgan analyst...
Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points; ChannelAdvisor Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Tuesday. All the three major indices recorded their third weekly loss in a row, with the Dow dropping around 3%, and the S&P 500 down around 3.3%. The Dow traded down...
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Canaan Is Diving Today
Canaan Inc - ADR CAN shares are trading lower by 5.56% to $3.21 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several Chinese companies at large are trading lower amid continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Canaan is also trading lower in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Bitcoin is lower...
Buy Now Pay Later Features In Cash App Are Critical, Block Analyst Finds In Review Of Management Priorities
Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo recently hosted Block, Inc's SQ Head of Investor Relations for a Midwest NDR. The discussions included Cash App Commerce, Cash App Borrow, Cash App MAU growth, Square's (Seller) growth in international markets, the BNPL competitive landscape, Block's focus on profitability, and more. Speaking to Cash...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash On Rising Treasury Yields — Analyst Says Apex Coin Could Fall Below $17,600 If This Happens
Major coins dropped sharply Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.2% to $948 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. TerraClassicUSD (USTC) +11.1% $0.41. UNUS SED LEO (LEO) +1.6% $5.16. Binance USD (BUSD) +0.01% $1.
If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin DOGE/USD is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times and often caused spikes in the valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk's favorite topics on Twitter Inc TWTR.
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said The Price Of Tesla Shares Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The world’s richest man is no stranger to using the social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR to share his opinions on numerous topics. A tweet in 2020 highlighted the share price of one of his own companies. What Happened: On May 1, 2020, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk...
Jim Cramer Says Stay Away From Dogecoin And Shiba Inu, Making Money In Crypto Doesn't Mean It's For Real
Mad Money host Jim Cramer warned investors to stay away from altcoins like Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD and a host of other cryptocurrencies that did not live up to expectations. What Happened: In a recent segment of CNBC’s Mad Money, Cramer said that it was time to question...
An Analyst Sees 50% Upside In Stagwell, Calls It Inexpensive Compared To Other AdTech Companies
Needham analyst Laura Martin initiated coverage of Stagwell Inc STGW with a Buy rating and a $9 price target. She believes revenue and EPS are predictable, owing to 20% of annual revenue from recurring maintenance contracts plus 60%-70% of revenue from multi-year contracts. STGW has revenue and EPS upside from...
Applied Materials Whale Trades For September 06
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Applied Materials. Looking at options history for Applied Materials AMAT we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened...
Canned Soup Is Not The Investor Panacea Inflation Worriers Once Hoped, Swiss Bank Analyst Writes
Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares of Campbell Soup Company CPB with a price target of $52.00. The analyst said he expected a bigger Q4 earnings beat and a more aggressive FY23 guidance as pricing in the food industry is catching up to cost inflation.
After-Hours Alert: Why Coupa Software Stock Is Surging
Coupa Software Inc COUP shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and announced a $100 million buyback. Coupa Software said second-quarter revenue jumped 18% year-over-year to $211 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $204.02 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
XTMIF: XTM Increases Revenues 224% in Q2 with a Fully Opened Hospitality Industry in Canada
Q2 had a full quarter of a fully opened hospitality sector in the Canadian market and onboarded its first new US customers. Canada lifted all restrictions and limits in the hospitality and personal care spaces in early March. In Q2 2022, XTM XTMIF reported that the gross dollar value (GDV) loaded on its platform was $117 million, an increase of 405% from $23 million in Q2 2021. Active users at year end were 58,000, up 262% from 16,000 at the end of Q2 2021. XTM signed up 220 new locations for its Tips Today program during the slower summer quarter compared to 224 in Q1 2022.
Oil Loses Steam: With OPEC+ Supply Cut Baked In, All Eyes Now On ECB, Fed Rate Decisions
Oil prices fell in Asia trading on Wednesday, dragged by worries over potential rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) and Federal Reserve this month, as well as extended COVID-led lockdowns in China. European Expectations: The ECB will announce its interest rate decision on Thursday, with the market grappling...
Cryptocurrency Cardano Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Cardano's ADA/USD price has fallen 3.84% to $0.47. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 13.0% gain, moving from $0.44 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Cardano over...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft. Looking at options history for Microsoft MSFT we detected 109 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.
Looking Into Beyond Meat's Recent Short Interest
Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ:BYND) short percent of float has risen 5.58% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 19.50 million shares sold short, which is 37.09% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 6.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Uber, NextEra Are CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, And This Struggling Sector Is Tuesday's Call Of The Day
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Applied Materials Stock Wil Ride "Structural Tailwinds" Amid Asia Unrest, This Bullish Analyst Says
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated Buy on Applied Materials, Inc AMAT with a price target of $150. Rakesh hosted AMAT's CFO Brice Hill and Raman Achutharaman, Head of Technology and Strategy (Semiconductor Products), at its 4th Annual Mizuho Storage & AI Virtual Series. Rakesh's key highlights included node transition driving...
Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has risen 4.94% to $1,652.35. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $1,574.37 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The chart below...
