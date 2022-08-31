ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

Festival to screen three films

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 6 days ago

SMITHFIELD — This year’s Ava Gardner Festival includes three film screenings on Oct. 8-9 at Smithfield Cinemas. The screenings are part of a festival schedule that includes a concert at The Clayton Center, new exhibits, art vendors, and a special mural and rose garden dedication. Here’s the film schedule: “The Killers” — 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. This 1946 film, […]

