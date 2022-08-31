Read full article on original website
LSP investigating officer-involved shooting
HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was hurt during an officer-involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish. That person was taken to a local hospital. The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was summoned to look into this shooting which took place on Polk St. LSP said the “shooting involved the...
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting. The shooting took place a little after 12:40 a.m. The suspect is Oliven Molina and TPSO considers the...
Suspect claims concerns over insurance after crash led to high-speed chase through Baker
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department was recently asked to investigate an accident that took place in a local gas station parking lot. An officer was asked to come to the Chevron Gas Station located at 310 Main St. around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, September 4.
BR woman admits to taking trio of prescription drugs prior to arrest for OWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a call late Sunday night about someone who was passed out inside a vehicle at the Whataburger on Siegen Ln. The driver was later identified as Ashley Seiber, 36, of Baton Rouge. A deputy responded to...
LSP seizes meth, arrests Louisiana man in BR after suspect confesses to robbing bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana State Police recently initiated a traffic stop after noticing a truck did not have a license plate in the right place. The traffic stop took place on US 61 north near Highland Rd. The vehicle stopped by LSP was...
Traffic stop in Louisiana ends with seizure of meth, marijuana and more
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on Sunday night. A vehicle driven by Adam Michael Rodrigue, 32, of Thibodaux, was travelling on LA 398 when the deputy noticed an equipment violation. The deputy spoke with Rodrique and “concluded...
Man arrested for striking EBRSO deputy, trying to sneak into SU game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) arrested a man Saturday after he tried to sneak into a Southern University football game. The sheriff’s office says a deputy was assigned to the north end zone ticket area when he was approached by 21-year-old Jordan Beal. Beal asked if he could enter the stadium without a ticket and watch the game from the fenced area but allegedly became angry when the deputy denied him entry.
Four witnesses testify in lawsuit over sending juveniles to Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A major legal battle kicked off Tuesday concerning sending juvenile inmates from the Bridge City facility to Angola. A federal judge heard testimony in the lawsuit filed by advocates for the young inmates against the state, including Governor John Bel Edwards. Four witnesses took the stand Tuesday.
Baton Rouge woman charged after BRPD confiscates drugs and weapons
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tierra Smith, 28, of Baton Rouge, was arrested after members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a complaint on Madison Ave. The complaint came in around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, September 2, and centered around “several subjects standing in front of a residence armed with a rifle and handguns,” according to the affidavit.
Baton Rouge Police cracking down on illegal drag racing
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police arrested 23-year-old Warren Thomas for allegedly illegally drag racing and killing his passenger on August 20th. “Everybody will be arrested,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, a spokesperson for Baton Rouge Police. “Innocent people can get hurt behind this.”. McKneely...
BRPD: 40-year-old man fatally crashes into fence on South Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Department are investigating a fatal crash from Sept. 4 on South Acadian Thruway. According to detectives, the driver of a 2008 Subaru Forester, 40-year-old Laroy Blackmore, crashed into a fence and a Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Art school sign in the 2000 block of South Acadian Thruway.
One injured in early morning crash on I-10 East
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning crash on I-10 East. The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS were called to the College Dr. exit around 1:05 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6. Upon arrival, a damaged truck was seen near...
Fatal crash on Bluebonnet; at least one person killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was killed in a Sunday (September 4) morning crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The tragic incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. and deputies with East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) responded to the...
Vacant apartment fire near Plank Road under investigation, BRFD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was displaced after a Monday vacant apartment fire on Denham Street. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire’s cause is undetermined and under investigation. Firefighters found one person safe outside the apartment when they arrived at 12:41 p.m. According to...
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – In January of 2020, Smokin’ Aces BBQ opened in Denham Springs. Fast-forward a little two and a half years and the well-known restaurant has closed its doors. The message came via social media last week and it pointed out how the BBQ spot...
Livingston Parish Fair returns after cancellations two years in a row
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Fair is making its return in 2022 after canceling two years in a row. The parish fair was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and again in 2021 after Hurricane Ida’s winds damaged the fairgrounds, according to Livingston Parish News.
Multiple vehicles involved in Siegen Lane wreck
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash with injuries occurred Sunday (September 4) afternoon on Siegen Lane. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved and the incident caused a temporary slowing of area traffic. At this time, additional details related to the wreck are unknown. For the latest news, weather,...
23-year-old man charged with drag racing, homicide after fatal crash on Airline
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested for vehicular homicide after his passenger died in the crash that happened on Aug. 20. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) says 23-year-old Warren Thomas of Clinton was seen on video surveillance crashing his 2019 Ford Mustang in the 10000 block of Airline Highway near Gwendale Avenue. Thomas lost control of his car and crashed into a metal guardrail.
Bird’s nest to blame for Sunday night fire on Monterey Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fire broke out on Monterey Blvd. shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 5. Firefighters arrived at Vina’s Cleaners and found “a fire on the roof sign of the building on fire.”. It took a little over five minutes for firefighters...
DCFS accused of toxic work environment, pushed to make changes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) faced another round of questioning by the legislature Tuesday as they look for answers to why children may not be getting proper care and protection. DCFS said they are already making many changes to policies to...
