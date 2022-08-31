Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo Center

The Central Texas State Fair has been a staple in the community for generations. It kicks off Thursday throughout the entire Labor Day weekend at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

“Sept. 1 through the 4, Labor Day weekend, we kick off on the first Thursday with concerts," said the fair manager Keith Smith.

It's the 35th annual state fair, so the organizers plan to make it big.

There will be mutton busting for the kids, bull riding for the adults and a demolition derby.

Adult tickets are $10 online and $15 at the gate.

Children - ages 12 & under are free.

Active duty Military receives free fairground admission with military identification.