ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo Center

By Kristina Davis
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Unohq_0hcmFdmq00

The Central Texas State Fair has been a staple in the community for generations. It kicks off Thursday throughout the entire Labor Day weekend at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

“Sept. 1 through the 4, Labor Day weekend, we kick off on the first Thursday with concerts," said the fair manager Keith Smith.

It's the 35th annual state fair, so the organizers plan to make it big.

There will be mutton busting for the kids, bull riding for the adults and a demolition derby.

Adult tickets are $10 online and $15 at the gate.

Children - ages 12 & under are free.

Active duty Military receives free fairground admission with military identification.

Comments / 2

Related
fox44news.com

Central Texas State Fair cancels Sunday night events

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Fair cancelled its Sunday night festivities and concert due to inclement weather. The Fair posted on social media Sunday that fans who purchased tickets to see Charley Crockett‘s performance will be getting a refund. Refunds will be processed for individual tickets next week for Fairground Admission (concert) and Carnival Wristbands only.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Two Central Texas State Fair Visitors Injured at Expo Center in Belton, TX

(Belton, Texas): Two people were hospitalized Sunday (Aug. 4) after strong winds caused a sign to fall on them at the Bell County Expo Center. Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford reports that the sign located near the entrance of the Central Texas State Fair grounds had been supported by 55-gallon drums filled with water. However, the wind proved stronger than the support, and the sign collapsed onto the two fair visitors.
BELL COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Two injured at Central Texas State Fair Sunday

BELTON, Texas (KWKT) — One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the fair. Stafford said the sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water, and collapsed onto two fair visitors.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas State Fair

BELTON, Texas (Fox 44) — The Central Texas State Fair has been going on for 35 years, and each year it brings in tens of thousands of people from all over. The fair had everything from a carnival to concerts, exhibits, food, professional bull riding and more. “You should...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Bell County, TX
Belton, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Belton, TX
Bell County, TX
Government
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Greater Southwest Jet Rally opens Thursday in Waco

The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco Life and History, 701 Jefferson Ave., will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The event will include food, games, entertainment and kids activities. For more information, call 254-752-4774. Retired teachers meet Tuesday. Waco retired teachers...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Local Life#Labor Day Weekend#Localevent
fox44news.com

Cement truck rollover stalls Killeen school buses

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Independent School District buses ran at least 20 minutes late on Tuesday morning due to an 18-wheeler accident. The district says an 18-wheeler was blocking the entrance to the Sheridan Transportation Center, located at 9132 Trimmier Road. The district was not involved in the accident.
KILLEEN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Two Texas Counties Lift Burn Bans

Two counties in central Texas became some of the first in the region to lift burn bans they put in place in response to drought conditions and high heat. Bosque County and Bell County both lifted their bans that were implemented in June, KWTX reported. The decision was made after recent rainfall in Central Texas.
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KVUE

2 Most Wanted fugitives captured in the Austin area, Texas DPS says

AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's "Most Wanted" fugitives were recently arrested in the Austin area, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. DPS said 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested by the Austin Police Department following a traffic stop on Aug. 24. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted in the arrest.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Central Texas cotton farmers, gins face difficult harvest season

One Centex cotton gin operator says 2022 has been the worst year for cotton he’s ever seen, and other agricultural officials in the Waco area say the extreme drought covering 99% of McLennan County took a toll on cotton season. Last year, Texas farmers harvested 7.7 million bales of cotton over 5.6 million acres. This year, the United States Department of Agriculture predicts Texas’ cotton production to drop significantly, harvesting just 2.9 million bales on 2.2 million acres of harvested area. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/cotton-farmers-gins-face-difficult-harvest-season/article_a9903256-2ace-11ed-b523-43ed0f22380e.html.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

2 injured – one seriously – when winds knock over sign at Bell County Expo

Two were injured – one critically – on Sunday when strong winds knocked over a sign near the fair entrance during the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. “The sign, which had been secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water, collapsed onto two fair visitors,” Bell County spokesman James Stafford said in a news release.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Woman held in Killeen Sunday Dollar General robbery

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police report a 38-year-old woman has been arrested on robbery charges in connection with an incident that occurred Sunday morning at the Dollar General Store at 3008 Lake Road. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to this location at 10:38 a.m. –...
KILLEEN, TX
freightwaves.com

Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Bridge closure to impact Falls County traffic

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting Tuesday, Texas Department of Transportation crews will be starting a Falls County project to remove and reconstruct the FM-413 bridge as it approaches at Fish Creek. TxDOT says this location is east of the Reagan community. To perform this bridge project safely,...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy