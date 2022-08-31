Fact check: Antarctica has been warming, particularly in the west, studies show

The claim: Antarctica has not warmed in 70 years

Some social media users are sharing a claim that Antarctica has not warmed in decades.

"Antarctica hasn't warmed in 70 years," reads an Aug. 18 Facebook post.

The post garnered more than 3,000 interactions in less than two weeks.

But it is wrong. Antarctica, in particular western Antarctica, has warmed during that timeframe, according to researchers.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post for comment.

Antarctica has warmed within the last 70 years

Antarctica has warmed since the 1950s. However, the warming has not occurred evenly across the landmass, which spans more than 5 million square miles.

Multiple studies report significant and rapid warming in West Antarctica and on the Antarctic Peninsula within the last 70 years. For instance, a 2012 study found more than 4 degrees of warming in west Antarctica between 1958 and 2010 (with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 degrees) .

"The Antarctic Peninsula has warmed considerably," Walter Meier , a research scientist at National Snow and Ice Data Center told USA TODAY in an email. "The rest of the continent much less so, but generally there is a warming trend on the continent as well."

A 2020 study also found that, over the past three decades, the South Pole has warmed at three times the rate of the global average .

"Overall, Antarctica is warming," Theodore Scambos , an Antarctic researcher at University of Colorado, told USA TODAY in an email. "It is not warming everywhere, and the patterns change over the decades – more so than other continents or the global ocean surface. But it is warming, and there are significant impacts from the warming near the coast."

Cold temperature referenced in the post indirectly measured years ago

The post also claims that "Antarctica just set a new cold record" of -135 degrees, but it links to a Norway Today article from 2018.

That article references a 2018 research paper that reported satellite-based measurements of Antarctic snow temperatures in an area considered to be the coldest place on Earth.

The snow temperature measurements in the paper reached -144 degrees and colder, and they were taken between 2004 and 2016. They weren't recently – or "just" – recorded as the post states.

Further, air temperatures were not directly measured in the study. However, by extrapolating from the snow surface temperatures, the researchers estimated the coldest air temperatures at around -135 degrees, according to Scambos, who was the primary author on the paper.

The official record for coldest directly measured air temperatures in Antarctica remains a 1983 measurement of roughly -129 degrees , he said.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Antarctica has not warmed in 70 years. The continent has warmed in that timeframe, particularly in the west, according to experts and temperature studies.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Antarctica has been warming, particularly in the west, studies show