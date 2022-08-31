ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Foster Child Returns to Help In Rockingham County, North Carolina

Once a foster child in Rockingham County, 17-year-old Josh Brewer refurnishes new visitations rooms for his Eagle Scout Project. Wentworth, NC (September 2, 2022) – Children in the Rockingham County Foster Care system now have a warm and inviting place to visit with their birth parents thanks to the actions of a former foster child. Joshua Brewer chose to refurnish the County’s family visitation rooms in the new Veteran and Family Services Building for his Eagle Scout Project in hopes to offer a more comfortable space for both children and their parents during visiting hours.
triwnews.com

Novant Health Named One Of Forbes’ 2022 Best Employers In North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 30, 2022 ― Novant Health has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers By State for 2022, ranking No. 20 in North Carolina. Forbes partnered with market research company, Statista, to create the list, which is divided into 51 rankings — one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia — and was compiled by anonymously surveying 70,000 Americans employed at companies with at least 500 employees.
ourdavie.com

Want to be an engineer or mechanic? Foundation has a scholarship for you

This is the 10th in a series highlighting the people and organizations behind the named scholarships administered by the Davie Community Foundation. “We believe young people need to know something about the people for whom their scholarships are named. Hopefully, they will feel even more motivated to succeed,” said Jane Simpson, foundation president and CEO.
kiss951.com

North Carolina Is Home To One The Best College Towns In America

There is something special about a college town. While I attended a school in a pretty big city (Go Wolfpack!) there is still something special about a college town. And I do feel that in the immediate area of the school I still got that feel. That being said I think of a true college town as being a town built around a University. The school is a huge part of the economy and is the heartbeat of the town. The town should also be synonymous with the university. These schools often, though not always should have a major college sports presence that is evident in the town and makes for a unique gameday atmosphere. So when I saw that North Carolina had a town make the Best College Towns In America list I was intrigued.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum makes list of most endangered historic places

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A group of dormitory buildings at the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum have been named on the list of America's 11 most endangered historic places. The campus is a museum and state historic site that allows visitors to explore a unique environment where African American youth lived and learned during the 20th century.
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University welcomes five new minors

Young Commons on Elon University's campus. Elon University welcomed five new interdisciplinary minors this fall for undergraduate students, including Islamic studies, food studies, engineering design, sustainable enterprises and museum studies and public history. All minors are available this fall and are aimed to foster interdisciplinary studies, ranging from foreign languages...
spectrumlocalnews.com

IDD workforce in N.C.

As we celebrate Labor Day, we are looking at the more than 185,000 adults in North Carolina living with intellectual or developmental disabilities, or IDD. And while they may have different abilities than many others, they have many skills to contribute to the workforce.
WXII 12

Local artist talks about community mural he's painting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — If you’ve driven on North Broad Street or gotten gas at the Quality Mart there in the past few weeks, you've probably noticed a mural being painted. Local artist Leo Rucker was hired by the Quality Oil Company and Sawtooth School for Visual Art to showcase the history of the area and its influential faces.
soultracks.com

"Mockingbird" hitmaker Inez Foxx dies at age 79

(September 6, 2022) We’ve just learned of the death of singer Inez Foxx, one-half of the brother-sister duo Inez & Charlie Foxx, in West Compton, California. She was 79. Inez & Charlie Foxx were best known for the top 10 hit “Mockingbird” in 1963, but had a string of additional moderate hits running to the mid-70s.
wraltechwire.com

NC State provides seed dollars for 6 startup ideas through Chancellor’s Innovation Fund

RALEIGH – Innovation isn’t easy. Turning a research discovery into tangible technology takes time, resources and dedication. That’s why at NC State, we aim to ensure that some of our best ideas have as much support as possible. And thanks to the Chancellor’s Innovation Fund (CIF), six more projects this year will receive seed funding and support from the Office of Research Commercialization.
FOX8 News

Rody’s Tavern is back in business in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rody’s Tavern is opening its doors once again to the Greensboro community, the restaurant confirmed in a Facebook post on Sunday. Rody’s Tavern was sold to new owners on Aug. 19 after longtime owners Steve and Barbara Rodermond sold the restaurant after over 7 years of being a community hotspot. The […]
townandtourist.com

25 Treehouse Rentals in North Carolina (Family Friendly & Cozy!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. North Carolina is home to some of the most incredible treehouses in the country. If you’re planning to visit the Tar Heel State, check out the many treehouse rentals!
therealdeal.com

North Carolina firm plans 141-unit Wynwood apartment project

Evolve Companies wants to build a 141-unit apartment building in Wynwood, marking unceasing appetite for development in the artsy Miami neighborhood. The firm paid $9.8 million for roughly an acre on the northeast corner of Northwest 35th Street and the I-95 northbound exit ramp, with plans for an eight-story building, according to Evolve.
