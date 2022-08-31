Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
My review of driving for DoorDash in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
wallstreetwindow.com
Former Foster Child Returns to Help In Rockingham County, North Carolina
Once a foster child in Rockingham County, 17-year-old Josh Brewer refurnishes new visitations rooms for his Eagle Scout Project. Wentworth, NC (September 2, 2022) – Children in the Rockingham County Foster Care system now have a warm and inviting place to visit with their birth parents thanks to the actions of a former foster child. Joshua Brewer chose to refurnish the County’s family visitation rooms in the new Veteran and Family Services Building for his Eagle Scout Project in hopes to offer a more comfortable space for both children and their parents during visiting hours.
triwnews.com
Novant Health Named One Of Forbes’ 2022 Best Employers In North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 30, 2022 ― Novant Health has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers By State for 2022, ranking No. 20 in North Carolina. Forbes partnered with market research company, Statista, to create the list, which is divided into 51 rankings — one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia — and was compiled by anonymously surveying 70,000 Americans employed at companies with at least 500 employees.
ourdavie.com
Want to be an engineer or mechanic? Foundation has a scholarship for you
This is the 10th in a series highlighting the people and organizations behind the named scholarships administered by the Davie Community Foundation. “We believe young people need to know something about the people for whom their scholarships are named. Hopefully, they will feel even more motivated to succeed,” said Jane Simpson, foundation president and CEO.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Is Home To One The Best College Towns In America
There is something special about a college town. While I attended a school in a pretty big city (Go Wolfpack!) there is still something special about a college town. And I do feel that in the immediate area of the school I still got that feel. That being said I think of a true college town as being a town built around a University. The school is a huge part of the economy and is the heartbeat of the town. The town should also be synonymous with the university. These schools often, though not always should have a major college sports presence that is evident in the town and makes for a unique gameday atmosphere. So when I saw that North Carolina had a town make the Best College Towns In America list I was intrigued.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum makes list of most endangered historic places
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A group of dormitory buildings at the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum have been named on the list of America's 11 most endangered historic places. The campus is a museum and state historic site that allows visitors to explore a unique environment where African American youth lived and learned during the 20th century.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University welcomes five new minors
Young Commons on Elon University's campus. Elon University welcomed five new interdisciplinary minors this fall for undergraduate students, including Islamic studies, food studies, engineering design, sustainable enterprises and museum studies and public history. All minors are available this fall and are aimed to foster interdisciplinary studies, ranging from foreign languages...
Teachers hired in Guilford County to focus on student learning loss
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County school has funded intervention teachers to focus on learning loss. The program started as an after-school tutoring program twice a week. With 400 students needing attention and transportation, things got tough. So this year, the principal built the focus groups into the school day. Five days a […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
IDD workforce in N.C.
As we celebrate Labor Day, we are looking at the more than 185,000 adults in North Carolina living with intellectual or developmental disabilities, or IDD. And while they may have different abilities than many others, they have many skills to contribute to the workforce.
WXII 12
Local artist talks about community mural he's painting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — If you’ve driven on North Broad Street or gotten gas at the Quality Mart there in the past few weeks, you've probably noticed a mural being painted. Local artist Leo Rucker was hired by the Quality Oil Company and Sawtooth School for Visual Art to showcase the history of the area and its influential faces.
soultracks.com
"Mockingbird" hitmaker Inez Foxx dies at age 79
(September 6, 2022) We’ve just learned of the death of singer Inez Foxx, one-half of the brother-sister duo Inez & Charlie Foxx, in West Compton, California. She was 79. Inez & Charlie Foxx were best known for the top 10 hit “Mockingbird” in 1963, but had a string of additional moderate hits running to the mid-70s.
UNCG students get real-world experience by helping a small town in Walnut Cove
WALNUT COVE, N.C. (WGHP) — The University of North Carolina at Greensboro is taking a unique approach to helping students get some real-world experience. It involves the town of Walnut Cove, an empty lot and a group of 18 interior architecture students. Students will work on the project from the beginning of the semester until […]
wraltechwire.com
NC State provides seed dollars for 6 startup ideas through Chancellor’s Innovation Fund
RALEIGH – Innovation isn’t easy. Turning a research discovery into tangible technology takes time, resources and dedication. That’s why at NC State, we aim to ensure that some of our best ideas have as much support as possible. And thanks to the Chancellor’s Innovation Fund (CIF), six more projects this year will receive seed funding and support from the Office of Research Commercialization.
Rody’s Tavern is back in business in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rody’s Tavern is opening its doors once again to the Greensboro community, the restaurant confirmed in a Facebook post on Sunday. Rody’s Tavern was sold to new owners on Aug. 19 after longtime owners Steve and Barbara Rodermond sold the restaurant after over 7 years of being a community hotspot. The […]
Longtime Greensboro Grasshopper host 'Spaz' leaving team after 18 years
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dan Mackey has brought laughs and smiles to thousands of fans during his 18-year tenure as an on-field host for the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The nearly two-decade run ended Sunday night. Mackey, better known as "Spaz," hosted his final game at First National Bank Field. Mackey's alter-ego...
townandtourist.com
25 Treehouse Rentals in North Carolina (Family Friendly & Cozy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. North Carolina is home to some of the most incredible treehouses in the country. If you’re planning to visit the Tar Heel State, check out the many treehouse rentals!
therealdeal.com
North Carolina firm plans 141-unit Wynwood apartment project
Evolve Companies wants to build a 141-unit apartment building in Wynwood, marking unceasing appetite for development in the artsy Miami neighborhood. The firm paid $9.8 million for roughly an acre on the northeast corner of Northwest 35th Street and the I-95 northbound exit ramp, with plans for an eight-story building, according to Evolve.
North Carolina city ranked among the most polite metro areas in the country
(WGHP) — The South is known for its hospitality, but let’s face it: not every Southern city lives up to the hype. Now, however, we know that we have a bastion of good behavior right here in North Carolina. Apparently, according to at least this one survey, Charlotte was found to be one of the […]
Targeted COVID-19 boosters available this week in North Carolina
According to the CDC, these boosters in September could prevent more than 100,000 hospitalizations compared to a rollout two months later.
Winston-Salem, September 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Winston-Salem. The Ragsdale High School soccer team will have a game with Atkins Academic & Technology High School on September 06, 2022, 14:30:00.
WXII 12
Parking changes in downtown Winston-Salem create frustration for business owners
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some downtown Winston-Salem business owners are taking their concerns to the city over recent changes to parking. Within the last few months, lots that line busy downtown streets, like Trade and Liberty Streets, have turned into paid parking areas. Some businesses say it's impacting their bottom lines.
