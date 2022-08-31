Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Boca Helping Hands and FAU to Host a Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive
Boca Raton, FL – Boca Helping Hands (BHH), in collaboration with Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Athletics and Cereal4All, for the second year running, will commemorate September’s Hunger Action Month by hosting a Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive during the FAU vs. Southeastern Louisiana football game. The game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6:00 pm at the FAU Stadium, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431. Those who donate one or more cereal boxes will get into the game for free. Unopened cereal boxes can be dropped at the stadium (Gate 1) on game day.
South Florida PBS Health Channel now on Blue Stream
Miami, FL – South Florida PBS Health Channel is now available on Blue Stream Fiber to residents in Palm Beach County: Channel 17, and Broward and Miami- Dade County: Channel 175. Created by South Florida PBS, a member station of PBS, the most trusted institution in the United States,...
Boca Helping Hands’ Bowling for Bread
Boca Raton, FL – After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, Boca Helping Hands (BHH) hosted its annual Bowling for Bread event on Sunday, August 28 at Bowlero in Boca Raton. BHH invited kids from local children’s charities to attend at no cost and enjoy an afternoon of fun and bowling. Proceeds from the event will support the BHH Backpacks weekend meal program and the participating children’s charities.
Waste Pro Veteran Russell Mackie Appointed to VP of Business Development in Southeast Florida
West Palm Beach, FL – Waste Pro veteran Russell Mackie, who has nearly 30 years of experience in the waste industry, will now lead commercial and municipal business efforts in the Southeast Florida region as Vice President of Business Development. Russell joined Waste Pro in 2002 at the then...
Boca Raton Teens Helping Clean-Up a Local Neighborhood
Boca Raton Student-Led Group Will Help Clean-Up an Overgrown Field Covering an Iconic Mural in Delray Beach by Transforming it Into a Butterfly Garden. Delray Beach, FL – Recent Philanthropy Tank (www.philanthropytank.org) awarded program Growing Native Oases Made for Engagement (GNOME) will roll up their sleeves this Saturday, September 10th to turn the overgrown Pocket Refuge near Catherine Strong Park in Delray Beach into a thriving, beautiful butterfly garden. The event is free and open to public volunteers.
Picture Book Release from Recognized South Florida Native
From the recognized spiritual author of A Ceremony Called Life comes a timeless picture book about the power of love that lives inside. Delray Beach, FL – The very moment a child is born, a magical treasure chest appears inside to store all of the kisses and love they ever receive – this is the story in Sky Eiko’s debut picture book, Treasure Chest of Kisses. When children are at school and miss Mama, or when Scruffy passes away, whenever they have an ouchie or feel sad, they can connect with their trove of love that’s always there for them – supporting, guiding, comforting, inspiring, and more.
Two Master Naturalist Courses Will Be Offered in Person
Broward County, FL – Nature lovers, environmental enthusiasts, and professional natural resource managers are invited to enroll in two live classes as part of Broward County’s Florida Master Naturalist Program. The programs will be offered in late September and early October at Miramar Pineland (3600 S University Dr., Miramar 33025; 954-357-8776).
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Miami Area
Miami, FL – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Miami area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
SAVE THE DATE! South Beach Seafood Festival Weekend 2022 October 19-22
Save the Date, fellow foodies – the 10th Annual South Beach Seafood Festival is coming soon!. Now celebrating its 10th year, the South Beach Seafood Festival is one of south Florida’s favorite events, and has already been recognized as one of the leading seafood festivals in the country. The four-day.
