From the recognized spiritual author of A Ceremony Called Life comes a timeless picture book about the power of love that lives inside. Delray Beach, FL – The very moment a child is born, a magical treasure chest appears inside to store all of the kisses and love they ever receive – this is the story in Sky Eiko’s debut picture book, Treasure Chest of Kisses. When children are at school and miss Mama, or when Scruffy passes away, whenever they have an ouchie or feel sad, they can connect with their trove of love that’s always there for them – supporting, guiding, comforting, inspiring, and more.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO