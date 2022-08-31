Man killed in shooting on Jefferson Street, investigation underway

A man was killed in a shooting outside a convenience store on Jefferson Street Wednesday morning.

According to Metro Nashville police, Kendrick Frazier, 25, was shot multiple times in the chest around 8:30 a.m. at Paul's Market in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street.

Metro police say Frazier drove himself to Nashville General Hospital after the shooting and was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The initial investigation by police determined Frazier and the unidentified shooting suspect pulled up to gas pumps outside Paul's Market around the same time and exchanged words before the suspect fired shots at Frazier.

When officers responded to the scene, the suspect had already fled the area and Frazier was driving himself to the hospital.

The motive in this shooting incident remains under investigation. Detectives with the Homicide Unit are currently pursuing strong leads.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.