ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man killed in shooting on Jefferson Street, investigation underway

By Craig Anderson
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sEPTJ_0hcmEiAG00

A man was killed in a shooting outside a convenience store on Jefferson Street Wednesday morning.

According to Metro Nashville police, Kendrick Frazier, 25, was shot multiple times in the chest around 8:30 a.m. at Paul's Market in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street.

Metro police say Frazier drove himself to Nashville General Hospital after the shooting and was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The initial investigation by police determined Frazier and the unidentified shooting suspect pulled up to gas pumps outside Paul's Market around the same time and exchanged words before the suspect fired shots at Frazier.

When officers responded to the scene, the suspect had already fled the area and Frazier was driving himself to the hospital.

The motive in this shooting incident remains under investigation. Detectives with the Homicide Unit are currently pursuing strong leads.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Man found dead at gas station on Trinity Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in North Nashville on Tuesday morning. According to police, a shooting was called in around 10:20 p.m. on Monday and officers were dispatched to the Marathon gas station on Trinity Lane. When they arrived, officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
fox17.com

Man, 43, found shot to death at Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in a parking lot Monday night. Metro Nashville Police say a man was found dead in a parking lot near the 200 block of West Trinity Lane at 10:19 p.m. on Monday. He has been identified as 43-year-old Christopher Goodale.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigate hit-and-run crash near Oliver Middle School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Midtown officers are investigating two crashes on Nolensville Pike after a black pickup truck hit a pedestrian and then crashed further down the road Tuesday. Police told WSMV4 that the truck hit the pedestrian near the Oliver Middle School Campus before driving off. The truck fled...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Smyrna murder suspect charged in Aug. 27 Brentwood armed robbery

A man charged in a Smyrna attempted robbery that resulted in the killing of a another man will also soon be charged in connection to a Aug. 27 Brentwood armed robbery. Thirty one-year-old Keanthony Williams allegedly robbed the Franklin Road Twice Daily at gunpoint on the night of Aug. 27, just three days before Smyrna Police said that Williams attempted to rob a Stonecrest Boulevard gas station. That attempted robbery resulted in the shooting death of the Smyrna gas station clerk, later identified as 34-year-old Nicholas Patterson.
SMYRNA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendrick Frazier
WSMV

17-year-old student charged, accused of showing off loaded gun at high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old was charged with carrying a gun on school property Tuesday. Metro Police said the 17-year-old Glencliff High School senior was charged after another student sent a tip to a School Resource Officer during lunch. The teen had been allegedly showing off the loaded nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol to another student in the cafeteria at that time.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Police#Violent Crime#Paul S Market#Vanderbilt Medical Center#Homicide Unit
WSMV

Body found in Midtown, homicide investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police began conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in Midtown. Police said a man’s body was found in the 1200 block of 14th Ave South in the Edgehill neighborhood at 1:56 a.m. Monday morning. Officers on the scene said the body...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgnsradio.com

Early Tuesday Morning Accidents on I-24 in Murfreesboro

Early Tuesday morning (09/06/22), there was a serious auto accident on the I-24 East off ramp at Exit 81 (South Church Street) in Murfreesboro. Reports indicate that multiple police / fire and rescue agencies were called to the scene. Sgt. Alex Campbell with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed with WGNS NEWS, "THP is investigating a single-vehicle crash at the 81 eastbound exit ramp. The ramp was blocked. There are injuries being reported."
MURFREESBORO, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy