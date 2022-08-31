ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Chester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Race for New York governor enters 8-week sprint

The summer is over. School is back in session. And the candidates for New York governor are trying to get your attention. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican rival, Rep. Lee Zeldin, are entering the final eight-week sprint with the finish line at Election Day. Hochul's campaign on Tuesday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Two killed in wrong-way crash on NY State Thruway, police say

Two people died on the New York State Thruway early Monday, when a motorist drove in the wrong direction and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, State Police said. Police said 68-year-old George Gonzalez of Dumont, N.J., was driving north in the Thruway's southbound lanes and struck a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Yehuda Weinstock of Chester between exits 16 and 15-a in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

How to prevent accidents, tickets amid back-to-school traffic

With students headed back to school this week, law enforcement officers reminded New Yorkers to be extra careful on the roads, especially during the morning rush. Law enforcement officials from across Onondaga County teamed up Tuesday to tell drivers that with school back in session, necessary changes to driving are needed.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy