Foley, MN

KARE 11

Unions feel positive vibe on Labor Day

ST PAUL, Minn. — Cool jazz notes wafted through the air Monday afternoon at the Minnesota AFL-CIO Pavilion at the State Fair. Cornbread Harris, a 95-year-old entertainer, sat at the keyboard playing and singing blues songs, but Minnesota's labor movement is feeling upbeat on this Labor Day. "I feel...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

St. Paul railroad workers helped establish Labor Day holiday

ST PAUL, Minn. — Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan was in Rochester Monday where a local union gathered to recognize thousands of its health care workers. It was part of the Labor Day holiday that dates back 128 years. It was founded, in part, due to railway workers from St. Paul's east side who first went on strike back in 1894.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis listed as second-best U.S. city for Gen Zers

MINNEAPOLIS — When it comes to the best cities in the country for Generation Z — otherwise known as Zoomers — you may not have to look too far. "One of the big selling points for Minneapolis is it's very affordable," said co-founder of "The Wilderness Fitness and Coworking," Addie Wales.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Neighbors take safety into own hands during MN State Fair

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Great Minnesota Get-Together has come to an end, and the neighbors who live near the fairgrounds are breathing a sigh of relief. "It's so quiet!" Jennifer Victor-Larsen said with a laugh. Before the 12 days of fun began, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota State Fair enters final weekend of the year

ST PAUL, Minn. — As of Thursday morning, there are only four days left to enjoy the food and entertainment at the Minnesota State Fair. Since it's Labor Day weekend, there's a good chance it could be busier than on other days. Fair organizers say weather plays a role in how many people show up. Luckily, this weekend should be fine.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota to start offering updated COVID boosters

ST PAUL, Minn. — New COVID-19 booster shots that target the most common omicron strains will be available to Minnesotans starting next week. The two bivalent boosters, which were endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, will be available to all adults. The Pfizer-BioNTech booster has been approved for people 12 and older, while only adults (18 and older) can currently get the Moderna booster.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

NASA's bold return to the moon has Minnesota ties

MINNEAPOLIS — America's bold return to the moon begins with the first test mission of NASA's new Artemis space program, however, it's unclear when the rocket will take flight. Saturday's launch — the second launch attempt this week — was called off because of a dangerous fuel leak. NASA...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota State Fair unveils '2022 Best Awards'

Ask most Minnesotans, and there is little doubt that our State Fair is the absolute best in the land (Iowa and Texas? Seriously...). And each year, organizers of the Great Minnesota Get-Together step back to compile a list that honors the best of the best. On Thursday, they officially recognized 13 of the fair's nearly 1,000 commercial exhibitors, food and beverage vendors and attractions who stand out in the crowd as winners of the Minnesota State Fair 2022 Best Awards.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota couple among victims of float plane crash near Seattle

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — A Minnesota couple is among 10 people presumed dead after the float plane they were flying in crashed violently into Puget Sound near Seattle Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) released a list of names Tuesday that included Luke and Rebecca Ludwig, who records indicate are from Excelsior. The Ludwigs were among a group flying from Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands to Renton Municipal Airport when the plane crashed just off Whidbey Island, approximately 30 miles northwest of downtown Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Enger Tower in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth may be the most picturesque city in Minnesota, luring visitors from all over the world to take in Lake Superior, the legendary lift bridge and other amazing natural sites. Our KARE in the Air drone series features one of the best viewpoints to take in...
DULUTH, MN
KARE 11

Luxury cruise ship makes debut in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — A luxury river cruise ship that's 450-feet-long and 75-feet wide with five decks is rolling down the mighty Mississippi. The new 386-guest Viking Mississippi is slated to set sail Saturday, Sept. 3 from Lambert's Landing in St. Paul en route St. Louis. The inaugural voyage...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

MPCA: Gas cars won't be banned in 2035

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Wednesday pushed back against the notion that this state's drivers won't be able to buy new gasoline-powered cars 12 years from now. Regulators say Minnesota's Clean Car Rules won't automatically force the state to adopt the ban recently enacted in California. Talk...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Walz and Jensen take public pulse at State Fair

ST PAUL, Minn. — Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair won't see the candidates for governor debating on the big stage in Dan Patch Park this year, but that doesn't mean they won't see them. It's safe to say the road to the governor's office runs right through the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

