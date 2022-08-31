Read full article on original website
Unions feel positive vibe on Labor Day
ST PAUL, Minn. — Cool jazz notes wafted through the air Monday afternoon at the Minnesota AFL-CIO Pavilion at the State Fair. Cornbread Harris, a 95-year-old entertainer, sat at the keyboard playing and singing blues songs, but Minnesota's labor movement is feeling upbeat on this Labor Day. "I feel...
For many, working the State Fair is a summer tradition
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minnesota — Labor Day marks the last day of the Minnesota State Fair. "When it gets to the 12th day, you have such mixed feelings because you're tired but you're really going to miss it," Lori Ribar said. Ribar is celebrating her 50th year at the fair.
St. Paul railroad workers helped establish Labor Day holiday
ST PAUL, Minn. — Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan was in Rochester Monday where a local union gathered to recognize thousands of its health care workers. It was part of the Labor Day holiday that dates back 128 years. It was founded, in part, due to railway workers from St. Paul's east side who first went on strike back in 1894.
Minneapolis listed as second-best U.S. city for Gen Zers
MINNEAPOLIS — When it comes to the best cities in the country for Generation Z — otherwise known as Zoomers — you may not have to look too far. "One of the big selling points for Minneapolis is it's very affordable," said co-founder of "The Wilderness Fitness and Coworking," Addie Wales.
Neighbors take safety into own hands during MN State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Great Minnesota Get-Together has come to an end, and the neighbors who live near the fairgrounds are breathing a sigh of relief. "It's so quiet!" Jennifer Victor-Larsen said with a laugh. Before the 12 days of fun began, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John...
James J. Hill and St. Paul's involvement in the first Labor Day
ST PAUL, Minn. — For many Americans, Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer, and a day to relax with some time away from work. So how did workers win a day from themselves, and how was James J. Hill involved? It all had to do with the railroads, and laborers saying "enough is enough."
Minnesota State Fair enters final weekend of the year
ST PAUL, Minn. — As of Thursday morning, there are only four days left to enjoy the food and entertainment at the Minnesota State Fair. Since it's Labor Day weekend, there's a good chance it could be busier than on other days. Fair organizers say weather plays a role in how many people show up. Luckily, this weekend should be fine.
Minnesota to start offering updated COVID boosters
ST PAUL, Minn. — New COVID-19 booster shots that target the most common omicron strains will be available to Minnesotans starting next week. The two bivalent boosters, which were endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, will be available to all adults. The Pfizer-BioNTech booster has been approved for people 12 and older, while only adults (18 and older) can currently get the Moderna booster.
NASA's bold return to the moon has Minnesota ties
MINNEAPOLIS — America's bold return to the moon begins with the first test mission of NASA's new Artemis space program, however, it's unclear when the rocket will take flight. Saturday's launch — the second launch attempt this week — was called off because of a dangerous fuel leak. NASA...
Minnesota State Fair unveils '2022 Best Awards'
Ask most Minnesotans, and there is little doubt that our State Fair is the absolute best in the land (Iowa and Texas? Seriously...). And each year, organizers of the Great Minnesota Get-Together step back to compile a list that honors the best of the best. On Thursday, they officially recognized 13 of the fair's nearly 1,000 commercial exhibitors, food and beverage vendors and attractions who stand out in the crowd as winners of the Minnesota State Fair 2022 Best Awards.
Minnesota couple among victims of float plane crash near Seattle
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — A Minnesota couple is among 10 people presumed dead after the float plane they were flying in crashed violently into Puget Sound near Seattle Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) released a list of names Tuesday that included Luke and Rebecca Ludwig, who records indicate are from Excelsior. The Ludwigs were among a group flying from Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands to Renton Municipal Airport when the plane crashed just off Whidbey Island, approximately 30 miles northwest of downtown Seattle.
KARE in the Air: Enger Tower in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth may be the most picturesque city in Minnesota, luring visitors from all over the world to take in Lake Superior, the legendary lift bridge and other amazing natural sites. Our KARE in the Air drone series features one of the best viewpoints to take in...
Avian Flu sweeps Minnesota poultry farm, state braces for resurgence
MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. — State animal health officials say an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), more commonly known as Avian Flu, at a Meeker County poultry operation signals an expected resurgence of the disease. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says the commercial turkey farm reported an...
Luxury cruise ship makes debut in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — A luxury river cruise ship that's 450-feet-long and 75-feet wide with five decks is rolling down the mighty Mississippi. The new 386-guest Viking Mississippi is slated to set sail Saturday, Sept. 3 from Lambert's Landing in St. Paul en route St. Louis. The inaugural voyage...
MPCA: Gas cars won't be banned in 2035
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Wednesday pushed back against the notion that this state's drivers won't be able to buy new gasoline-powered cars 12 years from now. Regulators say Minnesota's Clean Car Rules won't automatically force the state to adopt the ban recently enacted in California. Talk...
'I'm ready to get out there and do this': 10-year-old on showing her dairy cows at the Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn — For the hundreds of thousands of visitors at the Minnesota State Fair, a day at the fairgrounds involves a lot of walking, a lot of eating, maybe some shopping and the chance to "ooh" and "ahh" over hundreds of animals. But for the people showing...
Walz and Jensen take public pulse at State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn. — Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair won't see the candidates for governor debating on the big stage in Dan Patch Park this year, but that doesn't mean they won't see them. It's safe to say the road to the governor's office runs right through the...
Students in Minnesota return to school as districts adjust to staff shortages
MINNEAPOLIS — In Minnesota, Labor Day weekend always feels like a "last hurrah" for thousands of students, as they prepare to return to the classroom Tuesday for the 2022-23 school year. Deb Henton, the executive director of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators, knows this feeling of nervous excitement...
August jobs numbers are lower than July, but economists say jobs market is still strong
MINNEAPOLIS — As we head into this Labor Day weekend, let's talk about our labor market. The newest jobs numbers came out Friday, and according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. economy added 315,000 jobs in August. That number is quite a bit lower than the...
THC vendors cash in on State Fair crowds outside of gates
ST PAUL, Minn. — When it comes to the Minnesota State Fair, no one wants to be on the outside looking in, but in some cases certain vendors don't have a choice. "We reached out to them last year, and this year, and we got denied," said Michael Donnelly with Beezwax and Kooka Inc.
