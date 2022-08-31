Read full article on original website
UVM receives $5.75 million to build occupational therapy labs
Vermont Business Magazine The University of Vermont received a $5.75 million grant from the US Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to build laboratories and renovate classroom space in preparation for the launch of a new occupational therapy doctoral degree program. Senator Patrick Leahy directed the $5.75M in funding to support UVM’s program through the FY22 Appropriations bill.
New COVID-19 booster vaccine now available in Vermont
Bivalent vaccine is a match for the virus variants now in the state. Vermont Business Magazine State health officials today announced that Vermonters will be able to receive the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine booster shots starting Wednesday, September 7. The updated boosters are designed to be a match for the BA.5 Omicron variant currently affecting most people. Last week, the CDC recommended use of the new vaccine booster doses. That action came after authorization for use by the FDA, and a unanimous recommendation by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
UVM enters joint venture to build housing
Architectural rendering of the proposed Catamount Run housing project for UVM graduate students, faculty, and staff. This rendering is only representative and offered as an example of what the proposed project could look like. (Rendering courtesy of Snyder-Braverman) Vermont Business Magazine The University of Vermont announced today a joint venture...
Secretary Condos promotes National Voter Registration Month
Vermont Business Magazine Today Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos promoted September as National Voter Registration Month and encouraged eligible Vermonters to register to vote. “Your vote is your voice,” said Secretary Condos. “While Vermont’s voter friendly policies like automatic, online and same-day voter registration mean that Vermont’s voter registration...
AOT Public Transit program offers free new app for riders
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) Public Transit program, Go! Vermont, is now providing a free enhanced app subscription to all bus riders to better plan and track their trips. Since 2019, the official rider app for Go! Vermont has been Transit. Now, with the free upgrade...
Hoffer releases audit of Vermont law enforcement training
Vermont Criminal Justice Council Did Not Have Systems in Place to Ensure Required Training Was Completed, Efforts of New Director and Staff Will be Key. Vermont Business Magazine State Auditor Doug Hoffer released a new audit today of Vermont’s efforts to ensure Vermont law enforcement officers have received required training and that law enforcement agencies have adopted required policies. Housed within the Department of Public Safety, the Vermont Criminal Justice Council (VCJC) is responsible for certifying more than 1,300 law enforcement officers working at 80 law enforcement agencies, including their training requirements.
Leah Zeigler joins Age Well Board of Directors
Leah Zeigler of Shelburne, director of finance and human capital management at Champlain Investment Partners in Burlington, has been appointed to the board of directors at Age Well(link is external), a Colchester-based nonprofit that provides services and support to older adults wishing to stay in their homes. "I am grateful...
US Army and GlobalFoundries join forces
Vermont Business Magazine The US Army and GlobalFoundries (GF) are scheduled to sign a partnership agreement on September 9, 2022, as part of the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) program at 11 a.m. at GF, 1000 River Rd., Essex Junction, VT 05452(link is external). The PaYS Program is...
