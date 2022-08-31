Bivalent vaccine is a match for the virus variants now in the state. Vermont Business Magazine State health officials today announced that Vermonters will be able to receive the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine booster shots starting Wednesday, September 7. The updated boosters are designed to be a match for the BA.5 Omicron variant currently affecting most people. Last week, the CDC recommended use of the new vaccine booster doses. That action came after authorization for use by the FDA, and a unanimous recommendation by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

VERMONT STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO