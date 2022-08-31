ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, IN

WIBC.com

Greensburg In Running For New EV Battery Plant

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Honda may be considering more investment in Indiana when it comes to building electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Honda and South Korea-based LG Energy Solutions are teaming up to build another EV battery manufacturing plant somewhere in the Midwest. Most reports say that Ohio is the front runner for the plant, but that Indiana may be close behind.
GREENSBURG, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Fishers company acquired by Hitachi

Multi-national conglomerate Hitachi Ltd. has acquired Fishers-based Flexware Innovation Inc., an engineering company that helps companies integrate software with advanced manufacturing systems. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Hitachi says the purchase will allow it to further develop globally its proprietary Total Seamless Solution. The Japanese company says the...
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Market District sets sights on Westfield location

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Westfield may get its own Market District. The 49,600-square-foot store would be located at the northeast corner of Grand Park Boulevard and Tournament Trail in the Wheeler Landing development district, according to plans filed with Westfield’s Advisory Plan Commission by Giant Eagle Inc. The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain has more than 470 retail […]
WESTFIELD, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Gleaners launches $25M campaign

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana has publicly launched a $25 million fundraising campaign it says will focus on the implementation of the nonprofit’s strategic initiatives. Led by a $5.5 million gift from Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment Inc., the funds raised from the Community Campaign for Gleaners will support a freezer expansion, technology upgrades, and other capital projects. The campaign was announced last week during a Leadership Luncheon in downtown Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Giant Eagle plans Market District supermarket in Westfield

Giant Eagle is planning to bring a Market District supermarket to Westfield near Grand Park. The Pittsburgh-based company has filed plans with the city for a proposed 49,600-square-foot grocery store that would be located on 6.02 acres at the northeast corner of Grand Park Boulevard and Tournament Trail at Wheeler Landing. Giant Eagle previously opened a Market District supermarket in Carmel at 11505 N. Illinois St. in 2015.
WESTFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

On Track: I-69 Finish Line project update

INDIANA – The week before Labor Day was one of monumental progress across two counties for the I-69 Finish Line project. In Morgan County, southbound State Road 37 traffic should expect the lane closure to resume following the holiday weekend travels from Henderson Ford Road to Teeters Road. Crews...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in two Indiana counties

A new environmental threat, the spotted lanternfly, has recently come to Indiana. While it’s unknown how they got here, spotted lanternflies have now been seen in at least two Indiana counties, according to Indiana Public Radio. The first spotted lanternfly was discovered in Switzerland County last year, and more...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Flooding Devastates Switzerland, Jennings Counties

An estimated nine inches of rainfall came down on Saturday. Photo by Jeff Craig Fire Department. (Switzerland County, Ind.) – Residents of Switzerland and Jefferson counties are trying to rebound after devastating flooding occurred over the weekend. An estimated nine inches of rainfall fell in Switzerland and Jefferson counties...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
roadtirement.com

Fire destroyed the 1879 grandstand ten years ago

Around midnight on May 19, 2012, Shelbyville, Indiana residents saw flames raising hundreds of feet in the air. The source of the flames, visible from over a mile away, was the historic all wooden grandstands at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. These grandstands were constructed back in 1879, and records show that 6000 board feet of white pine was utilized for the build. Over 130 years later, the wood was tinder dry and the entire structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Volunteers with wells needed for water availability study

The Hamilton County Surveyor’s Office is in need of volunteers who use wells to help provide information for a water availability study. The three-year study is the first of its kind in Indiana. Through the study, Hamilton County aims to better understand its water supply and ensure water availability for future generations and potential development.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

