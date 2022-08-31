ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia

Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
DELCO.Today

Hollywood-Based Dave’s Hot Chicken Coming to Springfield

Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties.Image via iStock. Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Philadelphia. region, including Springfield Township, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal,
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Philadelphia, PA — 40 Top Places!

Philadelphia boasts fantastic landmarks that will bring out the history buff in you. To maximize your adventure, you need to open your day with a satisfying breakfast meal. Good thing that this place has a plethora of eateries that offer your classic favorites. Fancy restaurants also await to help you...
eastside-online.org

Crumbl Cookie: A Mouthwatering Experience

With their rotating weekly menu, unique flavors, and great social media presence, it’s no surprise that Crumbl Cookies has found the recipe for success. Over the past year, the franchise has rapidly grown and it continues to be in the spotlight today. With over 500 locations across the globe, South Jersey will definitely benefit from this new opening.
PhillyBite

The Delaware Taco Festival Returns With 25 Food Trucks

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
CBS Philly

City Councilman David Oh calls violence in Center City over Labor Day weekend a "bad look"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Violence and chaos were rampant in Center City over Labor Day weekend. Unruly teenagers targeted convenience stores and shots were fired in busy shopping areas. Center City was busy this weekend.Made in America went off without a hitch, but trouble was concentrated in pockets of Center City.Gun violence also happened all across the city, including a shooting in North Philadelphia that left two dead and four others shot. Mayor Jim Kenney reacted to the shooting on Twitter on Monday. Meanwhile, remainders of shattered glass are on the sidewalk after a weekend of chaos in Center City -- teens ransacking convenience...
CBS Philly

Made in America is in full swing along the Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Ben Franklin Parkway was packed Saturday night to kick off the Made in America Festival. And this year, safety and health concerns are at the top of official's mindsThe Made in America Festival is underway. Many people tell CBS3 they are excited to see their favorite artists perform and see the city come alive Labor Day weekend.The roars from the crowd at Made in America echoed up and down the Parkway."This was last minute, so we are very excited," Jasmine Sprenger, of Norristown, said. There were food and drink vendors and star-studded performances.Thousands of people...
phillyyimby.com

Construction Complete at The HQ in Fairmount, Lower North Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is complete at The HQ, a four-story, 30-unit rental complex at 710 North 16th Street in Fairmount (alternately Francisville), Lower North Philadelphia. Developed by the Stamm Development Group, the 35,000-square-foot development features units ranging from studios to two bedrooms.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Undefeated Jazz Festival held at SOUTH

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This was the 9th year for the Philadelphia Undefeated Jazz Festival. CBS3 stopped by South Restaurant and Jazz Club in Spring Garden. There were vendors, food and drinks, and, of course, lots of great music. The festival started in 2013.It usually happens on South Street but moved to the restaurant for the last three years.Organizers tell CBS3 they will be back on South Street next year.
