Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
phillyvoice.com
Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia
Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
Hollywood-Based Dave’s Hot Chicken Coming to Springfield
Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties.Image via iStock. Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Philadelphia. region, including Springfield Township, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal,
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy Collaboration
Kismet Bagels, a local favorite since 2020, and Pat’s King of Steaks, a beloved local brand since 1930, as well as the originator of the Philly cheesesteak, are teaming up for a “Cheesesteak Bialy” collaboration on Tuesday, September 13th beginning at 10 a.m. at Pat’s Steaks located at 1237 East Passyunk Avenue.
NBC Philadelphia
Amazon Fresh to Open in Revamped Montgomery County Shopping Center, Documents Show
A new Amazon Fresh grocery store is being planned for the Willow Grove Shopping Center, state filings show, as part of a multimillion-dollar overhaul taking place at the nearly 70-year-old Montgomery County retail complex, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Filings show Amazon Retail LLC has applied for a Pennsylvania liquor...
billypenn.com
1st candidate declares for Philly mayor; Barnes & Noble moving out; Ben Franklin Bridge climber | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. First to declare: Quiñones Sánchez is running for mayor. District 7 Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez this morning announced she is resigning her...
3 of Most Expensive Homes Sold in Region Came From Delaware County
Delaware County had the eighth most expensive home out of 25 sold in the Greater Philadelphia Region between Jan. 1 and July 31, writes Todd Romero for Philadelphia Business Journal. A 5-bedroom, 6-full-bath home at 25 Orchard Lane in Villanova sold for $4.75 million on Jan. 10, 2022. A list...
‘Tranq’ isn’t just a Philly problem. But it will take city officials, healthcare workers to fix it
'Tranq,' or xylazine, is an animal tranquilizer used by veterinarians and is not approved for human use. The post ‘Tranq’ isn’t just a Philly problem. But it will take city officials, healthcare workers to fix it appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Top of the Food Chain: Inquirer Lists Nine Montco Big Firms That Are Crushing It in the Success Dept.
Nine large-size Montgomery County businesses made the Philadelphia Inquirer's 2022 list of top workplaces. The Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces 2022 list recognized nine Montgomery County companies as the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in the category of big firms (those with more than 500 employees). The list is based on a...
billypenn.com
Someone apparently climbed to the top of the Ben Franklin Bridge on Sunday, and walked along the cables
A person scaled the Benjamin Franklin Bridge over Labor Day weekend, according to reports and images on social media, going back and forth between Philadelphia and Camden before eventually descending and being detained by authorities. Photos posted online show the climber almost casually strolling along the 30-inch cables that hold...
Stunning views of Philadelphia in 2 of the best rooftop bars in the country
Two of Philadelphia's best rooftop bars just made a prestigious list of the nation's best rooftop bars. In a list, published by Big 7, they've ranked the top 50 rooftop bars in the United States. Two of those bars are right here in Philadelphia. But, honestly, I'm a little surprised...
billypenn.com
Still trying to fill hundreds of open positions, the Free Library has managed to expand service at over a dozen branches
Two months after it received a $15.7-million budget increase, the Free Library of Philadelphia says its massive effort to staff up and keep branches consistently open five days a week is underway. But it’s still many months — and 300+ open jobs — away from being realized.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Philadelphia, PA — 40 Top Places!
Philadelphia boasts fantastic landmarks that will bring out the history buff in you. To maximize your adventure, you need to open your day with a satisfying breakfast meal. Good thing that this place has a plethora of eateries that offer your classic favorites. Fancy restaurants also await to help you...
Delco Proud: 2 Suburbs Make Top 100 List of Best Places to Live in US
Two Delaware County suburban communities placed in the top 100 ranking of 2022 Best Suburbs to Live in America, as compiled by Niche.com. Swarthmore Borough, which has made other best-of lists, came in at No. 13. Niche has already ranked Swarthmore, with a population of 6,318, as the No. 1...
In Fairmount Park, Labor Day barbecues were still on even as people cope with inflation
Besides meat, the extras like buns, condiments, beverages and dairy are also seeing an increase in cost.
eastside-online.org
Crumbl Cookie: A Mouthwatering Experience
With their rotating weekly menu, unique flavors, and great social media presence, it’s no surprise that Crumbl Cookies has found the recipe for success. Over the past year, the franchise has rapidly grown and it continues to be in the spotlight today. With over 500 locations across the globe, South Jersey will definitely benefit from this new opening.
PhillyBite
The Delaware Taco Festival Returns With 25 Food Trucks
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
City Councilman David Oh calls violence in Center City over Labor Day weekend a "bad look"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Violence and chaos were rampant in Center City over Labor Day weekend. Unruly teenagers targeted convenience stores and shots were fired in busy shopping areas. Center City was busy this weekend.Made in America went off without a hitch, but trouble was concentrated in pockets of Center City.Gun violence also happened all across the city, including a shooting in North Philadelphia that left two dead and four others shot. Mayor Jim Kenney reacted to the shooting on Twitter on Monday. Meanwhile, remainders of shattered glass are on the sidewalk after a weekend of chaos in Center City -- teens ransacking convenience...
Made in America is in full swing along the Ben Franklin Parkway
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Ben Franklin Parkway was packed Saturday night to kick off the Made in America Festival. And this year, safety and health concerns are at the top of official's mindsThe Made in America Festival is underway. Many people tell CBS3 they are excited to see their favorite artists perform and see the city come alive Labor Day weekend.The roars from the crowd at Made in America echoed up and down the Parkway."This was last minute, so we are very excited," Jasmine Sprenger, of Norristown, said. There were food and drink vendors and star-studded performances.Thousands of people...
phillyyimby.com
Construction Complete at The HQ in Fairmount, Lower North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is complete at The HQ, a four-story, 30-unit rental complex at 710 North 16th Street in Fairmount (alternately Francisville), Lower North Philadelphia. Developed by the Stamm Development Group, the 35,000-square-foot development features units ranging from studios to two bedrooms.
Philadelphia Undefeated Jazz Festival held at SOUTH
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This was the 9th year for the Philadelphia Undefeated Jazz Festival. CBS3 stopped by South Restaurant and Jazz Club in Spring Garden. There were vendors, food and drinks, and, of course, lots of great music. The festival started in 2013.It usually happens on South Street but moved to the restaurant for the last three years.Organizers tell CBS3 they will be back on South Street next year.
