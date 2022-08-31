Read full article on original website
Related
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022
The actress is mom to daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back on some of her favorite moments from the summer. On Sunday, the Shallow Hal star, 49, shared a series of photos on Instagram as she reflected on the past few months of summertime, including a few new snaps of her two kids, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. In one picture, Paltrow stands between her two teenagers, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, as the trio smiles together before...
Mariah Carey Suffers Relatable Moment in Theme Park Outing with Twins: 'Never Again with the Heels!'
Mariah Carey learned an important footwear lesson during a trip to Cedar Point. On Monday, Carey, 53, shared two photos to Instagram of herself and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe — whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon — posing in front of two of the Ohio amusement park's famous roller coasters.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts Joke 'It Took 80 Takes' for Them to Film One Kiss for New Movie
George Clooney and Julia Roberts took their time to get the perfect shot for their upcoming movie Ticket to Paradise. Clooney, 61, and Roberts, 54, recently joked to The New York Times that a single kiss between their characters — divorced parents who reunite to attempt to prevent their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from getting married — took "like, six months," in an interview published Monday.
Kim Kardashian Is Almost Unrecognizable Rocking Bleached Brows and a Jockstrap in New Pics
“I know what looks good, and I know what makes me feel really uncomfortable,” Kardashian tells Interview about her changing looks in a new interview Kim Kardashian looks virtually unrecognizable in the September issue of Interview magazine. The SKIMS founder, 41, opened up about her chameleonic fashion persona to the outlet, while sporting bleached brows and posing in a jockstrap with her jeans down revealing her backside, on the "American Dream"-themed cover. In a Q&A with the magazine's editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg, Kardashian offered her perspective on style as someone...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Brendan Fraser Moved to Tears by Standing Ovation for Comeback Movie The Whale
Brendan Fraser became emotional as he was recognized by the Venice International Film Festival crowd for his performance in director Darren Aronofsky's latest movie Brendan Fraser is showing his emotional side. The 53-year-old actor appeared visibly moved at the world premiere of his comeback movie The Whale Sunday, after it received a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival. At one point Fraser raised his hands in the air and then placed them on his knees, according to a video of the standing ovation shared on social...
House of the Dragon Recap: The King Has a Son, Daemon Proves His Mettle and Rhaenyra Is Ready to Wed
The third episode of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series jumps ahead two years Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 1, episode 3 of House of the Dragon. Goodness. Gracious. Great balls of fire! House of the Dragon opened episode 3 — titled "Second of His Name" — with some heavy dragon action when Daemon (Matt Smith) atop his dragon, Caraxes, set ablaze an area of the Stepstones being terrorized by Craghas Drahar, aka the "Crabfeeder." Last week's episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series concluded with Lord Corlys...
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Worries 'My Person Might Not Be Here' During Fantasy Suite Week
Meanwhile, during Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia shared, "This journey's working for me" Warning: This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey headed to Mexico for Fantasy Suite week. Before their dates, the Bachelorettes looked back on what went down during this week on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. (Reminder: Clayton told all three finalists he loved them and slept with all of them — and then told all of the women about that.) "I have been dreading this week because of what happened with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Andy Cohen Shares Relatable Videos of Son Ben's Meltdowns During Car Ride Home from Vacation
The toddler was having a tough time dealing with the return to the city, as the Watch What Happens Live host shared Andy Cohen is giving fans an all too real look at toddler parenting life. In two videos shared on Instagram over the weekend, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, deals with car ride meltdowns from his 3-year-old son Benjamin Allen. Cohen approaches the tough moments with his signature sense of humor and brings levity to the challenges toddler parents face. The first video shows Cohen telling...
KIDS・
Andy Cohen Says He Doesn't 'Feel Heard' as He Compares Parenting Challenges with Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen is dad to son Ben, 3, and daughter Lucy, 4 months, while Anderson Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 6 months Andy Cohen is feeling a little bit trolled by his longtime pal and fellow dad Anderson Cooper. On Tuesday morning, the Bravo star, 54, shared a video on Instagram of him on a walk with Cooper and their respective kids during which Cohen opens up to the CNN anchor about some of his recent parenting struggles. "So Anderson I'm dealing with major mood...
Courtney Vucekovich Speaks Out After Viewers Question a Bite-Mark Photo Featured in Armie Hammer Doc
House of Hammer's Courtney Vucekovich tells PEOPLE the photo in question was "sent by Armie within our archived text thread and over a year later, I believed it to have been a photo of me..." Courtney Vucekovich is speaking out about the new Armie Hammer docuseries and a photo featured in it that viewers discovered actually originated on Pinterest. In discovery+'s House of Hammer that debuted Friday, Vucekovich recounts her past experiences with Hammer, 35, saying she "lost [her] entire sense of self" during her months-long relationship with...
Comments / 0