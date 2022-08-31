Maryland to transfer midtown State Center complex to Baltimore City

The State of Maryland has decided to transfer the State Center complex in midtown to Baltimore City.

Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford made the announcement at a meeting of the Board of Public Works Wednesday.

The move comes the same day the Board approved a proposal for a new leased headquarters for the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation (SDAT) in Baltimore’s Central Business District.

In April of 2021, Maryland committed to relocating 3,300 state employees from 12 different agencies to downtown Baltimore.

The State allocated $50 million in a supplemental budget to support the effort.

“It is our intention, once all state agencies have vacated State Center, to turn the property over to the City of Baltimore, so its citizens and elected representatives can determine the best use of the site,” said Rutherford. “Surplusing the State Center campus to Baltimore City will create more opportunities for the residents of Baltimore.”

A Baltimore Circuit Court judge recently ruled that the Board of Public Works could terminate its previous leases, after the Hogan administration declined to continue costly ongoing redevelopment projects that began under the prior administration.