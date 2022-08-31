ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Fatal motorcycle accident on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara closes lane

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46x55F_0hcmAw8M00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – An Ojai motorcyclist died after crashing into a car on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported around 10 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 and Salinas Street and caused the left northbound lane to close for roughly two hours, according to CHP incident response pages.

A 31-year-old Ojai man driving a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle was going in and out of traffic lanes at a high rate of speed, according to the CHP.

The motorcycle then collided with the left rear of a 2022 Honda CRV in the righthand lane. The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and landed on the roadway, where he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The use of alcohol or drugs is under investigation, and the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the CHP by calling 805-967-1234.

The post Fatal motorcycle accident on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara closes lane appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Rollover on Refugio Road

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover in the 1100 block of Refugio Road. When crews arrived they found a male in his 20s had self-extricated from the vehicle uninjured. California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports the incident took place at 5:24 p.m. and the vehicle collided into a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

1 killed in Malibu crash; officials investigating

MALIBU, Calif. - One person was killed in a crash in Malibu Sunday afternoon, according to city officials, and the crash closed traffic in the area for most of the evening. Reports of the crash came in shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on Malibu Canyon Road. Officials didn't provide any details on what led to the crash, but images from SkyFOX showed a yellow vehicle with its roof, windshield and windows severely damaged.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Ojai, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Accidents
Ojai, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Fatal traffic collision prompts road closures in Malibu

One person died in a traffic collision in Malibu Sunday. All northbound lanes of Malibu Canyon Road were closed from PCH to Civic Center Way. All PCH lanes were closed from Civic Center Way to Malibu Canyon, the city announced. People who usually drive through the area were encouraged to take an alternative route. At […]
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Motorcycle Accident#Highway 101#Traffic Accident#Salinas Street#Yamaha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Taft Midway Driller

Taft man dies at Hart Park

A Taft man died at Hart Park east of Bakersfield on Sunday, the Kern County Coroner said. Vicente Bautista, 25, was found unresponsive in the Kern River at the park at 3:39 p.m. He was removed from the river and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The...
TAFT, CA
kvta.com

Everywhere In Ventura County Sunday Was 100+

Updated--Everywhere in Ventura County Sunday was at least 100 degrees with daily records falling in Camarillo and Oxnard. And Fillmore topped them all at 113 degrees according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, Simi Valley was 111, Ojai and Westlake were at 110, and Thousand Oaks hit 108. Camarillo set...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy