SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – An Ojai motorcyclist died after crashing into a car on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported around 10 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 and Salinas Street and caused the left northbound lane to close for roughly two hours, according to CHP incident response pages.

A 31-year-old Ojai man driving a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle was going in and out of traffic lanes at a high rate of speed, according to the CHP.

The motorcycle then collided with the left rear of a 2022 Honda CRV in the righthand lane. The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and landed on the roadway, where he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The use of alcohol or drugs is under investigation, and the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the CHP by calling 805-967-1234.

The post Fatal motorcycle accident on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara closes lane appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .