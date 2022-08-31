ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Wolf says student loan forgiveness will not be tax

By Vivian Muniz
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Gov. Tom Wolf is issuing a reminder to Pennsylvanian students who will receive President Joe Biden’s Student Debt Relief that it will not be taxed.

According to a release issued by the governor, students who will be receiving up to $20,000 in relief under President Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan will not be taxed on that relief.

In a statement, Wolf said:

Cumulative federal student loan debt is holding back Pennsylvanians who want to pay their bills, afford housing and have a little financial breathing room all while obtaining meaningful employment and a successful career.

I applaud President Biden for supporting hard-working student loan borrowers who are shouldering astronomical student debt by providing much-needed relief.

Given this positive action at the federal level, my administration does not intend to burden these Pennsylvanians with a tax bill following this beneficial action.

Therefore, that relief will not be considered taxable income in Pennsylvania.”

Tom Wolf, Governor of Pennsylvania

This is following Governor Wolf’s action last year on the student loan debt relief Pennsylvanians received from the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program and the Pennsylvania Student Loan Relief for Nurses Program.

Most people living in Pennsylvania will be wearing gloves this winter to stay warm in their houses thanks to the democrat administration not going after President Bidens executive order to shut down the keystone pipeline time to vote these leaders out

everyone who has student loans forgiven should be taxed on that amount, just as people are who have credit card debt or other loans forgiven are. they should also be required to go back and amend any tax returns where they received education credits as a result of their loans and pay that money back to government

I don't even understand the purpose of this.Most people with a degree are working and paying taxes as well as school loans.Send me $10,000 back for my son's college education.I can't wrap my head around this whole concept of forgiveness.How does this help our country? Chalk it up to a huge loss I guess

