Berkeley, CA

berkeleyside.org

The challenges, and joys, of operating an East Bay home restaurant

East Bay Nosh occasionally publishes first-person accounts from members of the regional food community. If you have a story you’d like to share with Nosh, please email us at editors@eastbaynosh.org. It took many years of advocacy work to allow home kitchens to become a safe hub for home-cooked meals...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Temperatures soar above 100 in Berkeley Hills; some homes could face rolling blackouts Tuesday evening

Use PG&E’s online lookup tool to see if your home might be affected by a rolling blackout Tuesday. As the state continues sizzling, temperatures topped out at 96 degrees Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Berkeley and 106 at Berkeley Lab in the hills. Residents were warned to be alert to dangerous heat, elevated pollution and the possibility of rolling blackouts as energy demand threatens to overwhelm California’s power grid.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Woman on electric scooter sustains head injury in College Avenue car crash

A young woman on an electric scooter was taken to the hospital with a head injury after she and a driver collided in Southside Berkeley over the weekend, authorities report. The 22-year-old woman’s condition was unavailable this week, but preliminary reports indicated that she sustained a possibly severe head injury during the crash. The woman remained in the hospital as of publication time, police said.
BERKELEY, CA

