Public Safety

NBC Miami

4 Injured in Shooting at Little League Football Game in Lauderdale Lakes

After shots were fired during a sporting event at a high school in Lauderdale Lakes, injuring three people, investigators have located a fourth victim. According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the two male teens and two male adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Broward County Regional Communications received a call shortly...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL

