Cottonwood Heights, UT

Gephardt Daily

Utah DWR inspects 14.7K boats for quagga mussels over holiday weekend

UTAH, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Services says it and DWR partners inspected more than 14,700 boats for quagga mussels during Labor Day weekend. “Law enforcement officers and technicians for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and other agencies wound down the summer...
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City breaks heat record with 32nd 100-degree day of 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City’s record-breaking summer of heat continued Monday as the temperature topped 100 degrees for the 32nd time of 2022. Monday’s high of 104 degrees at Salt Lake City International Airport set an all-time record for September,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
outsidemagazine

Utah Wants to Build the World’s Longest Gondola

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. This week the Utah Department of Transportation took a step toward its goal of reducing congestion on State Route 210, which provides Salt Lake City residents access to both Alta and Snowbird resorts via Little Cottonwood Canyon. UDOT’s solution: The world’s longest gondola.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

25 homes evacuated as crews battle wildfire burning in mouth of Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — About 25 homes have been evacuated as firefighters battle a wildfire that started Tuesday afternoon in the mouth of Ogden Canyon. The Rainbow Fire has burned an estimated 5-7 acres. It’s burning near Rainbow Gardens, 1851 Valley Drive, according to tweets...
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Body found at American Fork Canyon

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been found dead after taking a serious fall near the mouth of American Fork Canyon. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) says that officers were notified of a man who went missing while climbing near the mouth of American Fork Canyon at 9 p.m. on Saturday night. […]
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Hiker, 22, dead in Neffs Canyon fall

NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who fell about 30 feet Monday while hiking in Neffs Canyon has died from his injuries. Unified Police Detective Arlan Bennett told Gephardt Daily Monday morning that an attempted rescue operation was underway for the 22-year-old victim, who had suffered head injuries.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Barn fire spreads to brush, burns nearly 3 acres in Summit County

UPTON, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fire that started in a barn and spread to two other outbuildings burned nearly 3 acres Sunday in unincorporated Summit County. Crews from the Park City, North Summit and South Summit fire districts responded about 4:30 p.m. to reports of...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

One of a kind beer festival comes to Salt Lake City

If the current heat wave has you reaching for liquid refreshment for the suds, I’m guessing this unique event might be for for you. The inaugural Utah Brewers Guild Collab Fest is a one of a kind opportunity to taste some seriously intriguing collabs between some of Utah’s best brewers. As Teri Mumm of the UBG writes, “Chances are the collab brew kegs won’t outlast the festival.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utahns head for the mountains to escape record heat

UTAH — Many Utahns are heading for higher ground this Labor Day weekend to find some relief from the record heat. “Up here, it’s gorgeous,” said Jef Hein, walking around Silver Lake at Brighton on Sunday afternoon. “It’s nice and cool, especially in the shade. We were just commenting how wonderful it is, but down in the valley, it’s hotter than Hades.”
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Firefighters from 3 districts quickly contain RV, barn fire in Wanship

WANSHIP, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters quickly contained an RV fire that spread to a nearby barn Saturday morning in Wanship. Crews from the Park City, North Summit and South Summit fire districts responded to a fire on Riverbend Road at 9:38 a.m., the Park City Fire District states in a Facebook post.
WANSHIP, UT
Gephardt Daily

South Salt Lake PD seeks help with bank robber ID

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept.5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. South Salt Lake police posted photos Sept. 1 on social media from security camera video of the suspect in the robbery two days earlier of the America First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT

