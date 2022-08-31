Read full article on original website
Firefighters respond to smoldering abandoned building in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters were called to a fire at an abandoned building in the early hours of Tuesday. “Crews working a smoldering fire abandoned building 52 E. 300 South,” says an SLCFD tweet issued at 2:33 a.m.
Emergency responders on scene of pickup fire that sparked grass fire in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews are on the scene of a pickup truck fire that caused a grass fire in Summit County. “PCFD currently on scene of a vehicle fire that caused a brush fire,” says a statement issued by the Park City Fire District.”
Utah DWR inspects 14.7K boats for quagga mussels over holiday weekend
UTAH, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Services says it and DWR partners inspected more than 14,700 boats for quagga mussels during Labor Day weekend. “Law enforcement officers and technicians for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and other agencies wound down the summer...
Salt Lake City breaks heat record with 32nd 100-degree day of 2022
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City’s record-breaking summer of heat continued Monday as the temperature topped 100 degrees for the 32nd time of 2022. Monday’s high of 104 degrees at Salt Lake City International Airport set an all-time record for September,...
Tesla traveling at more than 100 mph crashes on Bonneville Salt Flats; family of 5 saved by seatbelts, airbags
WENDOVER, Utah, Sept 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tesla traveling at more than 100 mph crashed on the Bonneville Salt Flats Sunday night outside Wendover, and miraculously, a family of five from Utah County escaped with non-life threatening injuries. An agency social says that at 8:38 p.m., “The...
Utah Wants to Build the World’s Longest Gondola
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. This week the Utah Department of Transportation took a step toward its goal of reducing congestion on State Route 210, which provides Salt Lake City residents access to both Alta and Snowbird resorts via Little Cottonwood Canyon. UDOT’s solution: The world’s longest gondola.
Utah Highway Patrol troopers ‘made contact’ with 3,624 motorists over Labor Day weekend, UHP says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released trooper contact numbers for the holiday weekend, along with reasons for the stops. “Over Labor Day weekend your State Troopers made contact with 3,624 motorists around the state,” says a UHP tweet issued...
Man in critical condition after falling 60 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year-old man was airlifted to an area hospital Monday after falling an estimated 60 feet while hiking near Lake Catherine in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Unified police detective Arlan Bennett told Gephardt Daily the man sustained a head injury...
25 homes evacuated as crews battle wildfire burning in mouth of Ogden Canyon
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — About 25 homes have been evacuated as firefighters battle a wildfire that started Tuesday afternoon in the mouth of Ogden Canyon. The Rainbow Fire has burned an estimated 5-7 acres. It’s burning near Rainbow Gardens, 1851 Valley Drive, according to tweets...
POLICE: Body found at American Fork Canyon
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been found dead after taking a serious fall near the mouth of American Fork Canyon. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) says that officers were notified of a man who went missing while climbing near the mouth of American Fork Canyon at 9 p.m. on Saturday night. […]
Update: Hiker, 22, dead in Neffs Canyon fall
NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who fell about 30 feet Monday while hiking in Neffs Canyon has died from his injuries. Unified Police Detective Arlan Bennett told Gephardt Daily Monday morning that an attempted rescue operation was underway for the 22-year-old victim, who had suffered head injuries.
Barn fire spreads to brush, burns nearly 3 acres in Summit County
UPTON, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fire that started in a barn and spread to two other outbuildings burned nearly 3 acres Sunday in unincorporated Summit County. Crews from the Park City, North Summit and South Summit fire districts responded about 4:30 p.m. to reports of...
Update: West Jordan 3-alarm fire causes $100K in damage; RVs, motorhomes destroyed
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a three-alarm fire in West Jordan Sunday which caused an estimated $100K in damage to RVs, trailers, mobile homes and other recreational vehicles parked behind a fenced-in property near 8450 S. 2700 West.
Breaking: 1 in critical condition following 2 shootings at party near Utah Lake
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were injured during separate shootings at a party Sunday night near Utah Lake. Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon told Gephardt Daily two men were shot about 9 p.m. during a party at a rodeo arena on the west side of West Mountain at 6767 S. Lincoln Beach Road.
Did you see them? Strange lights spotted in Utah sky on Labor Day morning
Did you see a strange strand of lights in the sky across Utah? Maybe you thought Labor Day was off to an extraterrestrial start? Nope, they likely were not a UFO.
gastronomicslc.com
One of a kind beer festival comes to Salt Lake City
If the current heat wave has you reaching for liquid refreshment for the suds, I’m guessing this unique event might be for for you. The inaugural Utah Brewers Guild Collab Fest is a one of a kind opportunity to taste some seriously intriguing collabs between some of Utah’s best brewers. As Teri Mumm of the UBG writes, “Chances are the collab brew kegs won’t outlast the festival.”
KSLTV
Utahns head for the mountains to escape record heat
UTAH — Many Utahns are heading for higher ground this Labor Day weekend to find some relief from the record heat. “Up here, it’s gorgeous,” said Jef Hein, walking around Silver Lake at Brighton on Sunday afternoon. “It’s nice and cool, especially in the shade. We were just commenting how wonderful it is, but down in the valley, it’s hotter than Hades.”
Firefighters from 3 districts quickly contain RV, barn fire in Wanship
WANSHIP, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters quickly contained an RV fire that spread to a nearby barn Saturday morning in Wanship. Crews from the Park City, North Summit and South Summit fire districts responded to a fire on Riverbend Road at 9:38 a.m., the Park City Fire District states in a Facebook post.
South Salt Lake PD seeks help with bank robber ID
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept.5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. South Salt Lake police posted photos Sept. 1 on social media from security camera video of the suspect in the robbery two days earlier of the America First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street.
1 airlifted to Ogden hospital following cliff-diving injury at Causey Reservoir
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported by medical helicopter in fair condition after suffering a back injury while cliff diving Sunday at Causey Reservoir. Deputies responded to the reservoir northeast of Ogden following reports that “a male possibly broke his back while cliff...
