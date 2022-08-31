Read full article on original website
ELPD looking for suspects who threw bottles, hurt officers
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department is looking for multiple suspects who allegedly threw bottles and other items at officers. It all happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in downtown East Lansing on the 300 block of Grove St. near a party store on the corner. Police said a […]
MSP Lansing troopers arrest 2 on firearm charges
Michigan State Troopers from the Lansing Post arrested two people for various firearms charges.
Eaton County man arrested after hiding from police in a field
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in custody after allegedly stealing from a vehicle and running from police. Tuesday morning, Eaton County Deputies were notified by a resident who saw a man trying to steal from a car. When police arrived, the suspect had a head start and ran away from the scene.
Group threw popcorn, broke stuff, and fought at NCG Cinema in Lansing Twp.
A large group of young people created some serious chaos at NCG Cinema in Lansing Township Saturday night.
fox2detroit.com
State trooper gets rammed by speeding driver north of Lansing before being arrested with gun, cocaine
FOX 2 - A traffic stop took a threatening turn for a Michigan State Police trooper north of Lansing on Friday. The trooper tried to pull over a driver going 97 miles an hour on I-69 -- but they refused to stop. Then, in Shiawassee County -- an MSP trooper tried to use stop sticks, but the driver crashed into the patrol car.
Meth, heroin and more found on driver during Lansing area stop
Troopers with the MSP Lansing Post pulled a 32-year-old over and found methamphetamine, heroin, and MDMA.
Lansing motorcyclist arrested at home for reckless driving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police say there is one less reckless driver on the streets. LPD says nightshift officers saw a motorcyclist traveling at speeds more than 100 mph and running red lights. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect failed to stop. Following a short...
Police release ID of drowning victim on Williams Lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have released the identity of a drowning victim found in Williams Lake on August 28.According to Waterford Police, a resident saw the body floating facedown at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Brightwood Court near Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore. The body was later identified as 25 year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, of Chiapas, Mexico. Police say there is no evidence of foul play.
Man charged with killing woman while visiting her at Ann Arbor apartment, officials say
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man has been charged with murdering a woman while visiting her at an Ann Arbor apartment, officials said. Police said Patricia Falkenstern, 65, of Ann Arbor, was found dead around 1 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) at the Courthouse Square Apartments at 100 South Fourth Avenue in Ann Arbor.
Reckless driver caught going 100+ mph by Lansing Police
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One motorcyclist’s speeding did not go unnoticed by Lansing Police’s nightshift crew. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, a motorcyclist was driving more than 100 miles per hour when police made an attempt to pull the driver over. Despite the traffic stop attempt, the motorcyclist did not […]
Driver rams Michigan trooper’s SUV, leading to two-county chase with drugs, gun recovered
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in jail following a high-speed chase that included two counties, and the driver ramming a Michigan State Police (MSP) vehicle. MSP First District says the chase happened on Saturday, September 3 when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling at 97 mph on I-69 in Clinton County. The suspect failed to stop, fleeing into Shiawassee County.
Crash between 2 motorcycles kills 1 in Barry County
PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A collision between two motorcycles killed a 32-year-old man Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 4:15 near the intersection of Milo and Parker roads. Police said two motorcyclists were traveling westbound on Milo Road and when one slowed down to turn onto Parker Road, they were rear-ended by the other motorcyclist. The crash caused both riders to fall from their bikes.
MSU Alert: Reported Armed Robbery
The MSU Department of Police and Public Safety (DPPS) is investigating the report of an armed robbery. On September 4, 2022 around 3:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a reported armed robbery in the area east of Bogue St and south of Wilson Rd, near the Veterinary Medical Center. Officers quickly arrived on scene and spoke to both the victim and a witness. The suspects were not located after an extensive search by law enforcement and are believed to have left the area.
Man assaults 2 juvenile employees at West Michigan Burger King, police say
WYOMING, MI – A male customer assaulted two juvenile employees at Burger King on Sunday afternoon, police said. The man was unhappy with his service at Burger King, 1313 28th St., on Sept. 4, and climbed over the counter, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said. He then assaulted...
Flint fire battalion chief says nobody found inside collapsed building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors say a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday afternoon and trapped people inside. Amanda Lorick said she heard a loud noise like an explosion and saw a cloud of dust around a building at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
‘It’s painful’: Family seeks answers decades after murder
The family of Sonyia Marie Campos, a 27-year-old mother who was killed in 1996, hopes a recent arrest in another woman's murder will bring them answers, too.
MSUPD: Shot fired in East Lansing after football game
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gunshot was reportedly fired into the air near Charles St and Albert Ave in East Lansing. The shot was fired shortly after the Michigan State University football game had concluded, MSU Police said on Facebook. No injuries have been reported. Police say the suspect left the area and the […]
GRPD: Man dead after shooting in SE Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that left a man dead and a woman wounded.
Body of missing Michigan woman found along Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, MI – The body of a Metro Detroit woman missing since late June has been recovered from Lake Superior. Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom had been missing since June 26. Ontario Provincial Police found her body on the Lake Superior shoreline near Montreal River in Ontario on July 30. She was recently identified.
Has crime fallen after two Michigan counties stopped charging for some offenses?
Lansing — A year after prosecutors in Ingham and Washtenaw counties announced plans to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system by declining to issue some gun and drug charges, the impact of the policies remains unclear, in part because the prosecutors have not released certain crime data.
