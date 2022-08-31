ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WLNS

ELPD looking for suspects who threw bottles, hurt officers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department is looking for multiple suspects who allegedly threw bottles and other items at officers. It all happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in downtown East Lansing on the 300 block of Grove St. near a party store on the corner. Police said a […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Eaton County man arrested after hiding from police in a field

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in custody after allegedly stealing from a vehicle and running from police. Tuesday morning, Eaton County Deputies were notified by a resident who saw a man trying to steal from a car. When police arrived, the suspect had a head start and ran away from the scene.
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing motorcyclist arrested at home for reckless driving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police say there is one less reckless driver on the streets. LPD says nightshift officers saw a motorcyclist traveling at speeds more than 100 mph and running red lights. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect failed to stop. Following a short...
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Police release ID of drowning victim on Williams Lake

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have released the identity of a drowning victim found in Williams Lake on August 28.According to Waterford Police, a resident saw the body floating facedown at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Brightwood Court near Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.  The body was later identified as 25 year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, of Chiapas, Mexico. Police say there is no evidence of foul play.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Reckless driver caught going 100+ mph by Lansing Police

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One motorcyclist’s speeding did not go unnoticed by Lansing Police’s nightshift crew. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, a motorcyclist was driving more than 100 miles per hour when police made an attempt to pull the driver over. Despite the traffic stop attempt, the motorcyclist did not […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Driver rams Michigan trooper’s SUV, leading to two-county chase with drugs, gun recovered

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in jail following a high-speed chase that included two counties, and the driver ramming a Michigan State Police (MSP) vehicle. MSP First District says the chase happened on Saturday, September 3 when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling at 97 mph on I-69 in Clinton County. The suspect failed to stop, fleeing into Shiawassee County.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Crash between 2 motorcycles kills 1 in Barry County

PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A collision between two motorcycles killed a 32-year-old man Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 4:15 near the intersection of Milo and Parker roads. Police said two motorcyclists were traveling westbound on Milo Road and when one slowed down to turn onto Parker Road, they were rear-ended by the other motorcyclist. The crash caused both riders to fall from their bikes.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
msu.edu

MSU Alert: Reported Armed Robbery

The MSU Department of Police and Public Safety (DPPS) is investigating the report of an armed robbery. On September 4, 2022 around 3:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a reported armed robbery in the area east of Bogue St and south of Wilson Rd, near the Veterinary Medical Center. Officers quickly arrived on scene and spoke to both the victim and a witness. The suspects were not located after an extensive search by law enforcement and are believed to have left the area.
EAST LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Flint fire battalion chief says nobody found inside collapsed building

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors say a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday afternoon and trapped people inside. Amanda Lorick said she heard a loud noise like an explosion and saw a cloud of dust around a building at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

MSUPD: Shot fired in East Lansing after football game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gunshot was reportedly fired into the air near Charles St and Albert Ave in East Lansing. The shot was fired shortly after the Michigan State University football game had concluded, MSU Police said on Facebook. No injuries have been reported. Police say the suspect left the area and the […]
EAST LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Body of missing Michigan woman found along Lake Superior

MARQUETTE, MI – The body of a Metro Detroit woman missing since late June has been recovered from Lake Superior. Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom had been missing since June 26. Ontario Provincial Police found her body on the Lake Superior shoreline near Montreal River in Ontario on July 30. She was recently identified.
WIXOM, MI

